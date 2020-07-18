NYPD: Suspects Struck Victim In Head With Gun, Stole iPhone, CashThe NYPD is looking for four people caught on camera who they say are connected to a robbery against a 50-year-old man in Brooklyn.

2 hours ago

New Video Shows Crowds Outside Bars In Astoria Not Following Social Distancing RulesPolice were on the scene, conducting crowd control, one day after Gov. Cuomo issued a "three strikes, you're closed" rule.

3 hours ago

Video Shows Arrest Of Suspect In Killing, Dismemberment Of Entrepreneur Fahim Saleh On Lower East SideThe suspect in a brutal murder at a Lower East Side luxury condo was arraigned overnight after he was picked up by police Friday morning. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

3 hours ago

Beaches, Pools Likely To Reach Capacity Early As Tri-State Temperatures Soar This WeekendIf you're hoping to snag a spot in the sand, you should hit the road sooner than later. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies At 80Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 7/18 Saturday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the updated forecast for July 18, 2020.

4 hours ago

Staten Island Man Arrested For Impersonating FDNY LieutenantA Staten Island man is under arrest, accused of impersonating an FDNY lieutenant.

12 hours ago

Man Rescued After Falling On Jetty In QueensThere was a rescue Friday from the rocks off Fort Totten, Queens.

12 hours ago

Hempstead Extends Pool, Beach Hours Over WeekendThe town of Hempstead is extending pool and beach hours Saturday and Sunday with lifeguards on duty.

12 hours ago

Traffic Advisory Issued For Jones Beach Over WeekendThere's a traffic warning for anyone who plans to head to Jones Beach this weekend.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/17 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 17 at 11 p.m.

13 hours ago

Bar, Restaurant Owners In NYC Say New Social Distancing Regulations Are UnfairFriday marked the first full day of new regulations for bars and restaurants in New York; CBS2's Cory James reports.

13 hours ago

Suspect In Brutal Lower East Side Murder Awaiting ArraignmentThe suspect in a brutal murder at a Lower East Side luxury condo is awaiting arraignment after he was picked up by police Friday morning; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

13 hours ago

Ridgefield Park, NJ Police Monument Vandalized With PaintA police monument was the target of vandals in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

13 hours ago

Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower Defaced For Second TimeA protester used blue paint to make a statement about a Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower, which has been targeted by vandals twice in one week; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

13 hours ago

Man Arrested In Gruesome Murder Of Tech CEO On Lower East SideAn arrest has been made in connection to the murder and dismemberment of a tech CEO; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Patient Leaves Long Island Hospital After 108 DaysThere was a powerful moment Friday at a Long Island hospital after a man's long fight against the coronavirus.

18 hours ago

NY Bowling Alley Owners Say They Can Reopen SafelyBowling alleys are among the businesses still not allowed to reopen in New York State. On Friday, some of the 300 owners made a plea to the governor, saying they can reopen safely; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

18 hours ago

Celebrities Join Push To Reopen Case Of Fatal Police Shooting Of DJ Henry In WestchesterCelebrities are joining the push to reopen a case of the fatal police shooting of a Black college football player in Westchester. Charges were never filed, but the young man's family is hoping there's finally momentum to change that; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

18 hours ago

Black Lives Matter Mural On Fifth Avenue Vandalized For Second Time In One WeekThe Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue was vandalized again Friday; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

18 hours ago

A Look Back At This Week's Stories: July 17, 2020Here's a look back at some of the most memorable stories from this week.

18 hours ago

New Jersey Transit Police Officers Revive Unresponsive BabyA newborn baby girl is doing well after she was saved by New Jersey Transit police officers this week. Officers worked to revive the unresponsive baby, and the dramatic rescue was all caught on police body cam video; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

18 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/17 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 17 at 5 p.m.

18 hours ago

LI Family Celebrates Matriarch's 100th Birthday Amid Coronavirus PandemicThe matriarch of a unique Italian-American family was crowned 100 years old Friday, and she says her life is nothing but splendid; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

19 hours ago