SEE IT: Waterspout Near Ortley Beach In New JerseyA Twitter user posted video of a waterspout off the shore of Ortley Beach in Toms River, NJ on Friday morning.

3 hours ago

3 Charged In Murder Of 17-Year-Old Girl In Jersey City, Police SayTyeah Garner was shot on July 6 near Rutgers Avenue and New Street while celebrating her sister's birthday.

5 hours ago

NYPD: Teen Stabbed During Argument Following Car Crash In BrooklynIt happened after the teen and his father exchanged information with two people in the other car, according to the NYPD.

6 hours ago

Two Men Shot And Killed In Crown Heights, Brooklyn On Another Night Of Gun Violence In New York CitySeparate investigations are underway Saturday morning after two people were shot and killed on another night of gun violence in New York City. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 7/25 Saturday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the updated Saturday forecast from CBS New York.

7 hours ago

Family Of Perth Amboy, New Jersey, Teen Who Drowned Wants To Raise Awareness, Save LivesThe family of a teenager who drowned earlier this month in New Jersey is hoping to raise awareness and save lives; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/24 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 24 at 11 p.m.

16 hours ago

NYPD: Man Captured On Camera After Assaulting Uber DriverPolice are looking for two suspects in connection to an alleged Uber driver assault in Brooklyn.

16 hours ago

Mets Open 2020 Season Against Atlanta BravesIt's been a long wait, but baseball is back in New York City. The Mets opened up their 2020 season Friday against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

16 hours ago

Some Parents Considering 'Pod Learning' Instead Of Returning To Classrooms This FallParents across the country have fears about sending their kids back to school in the fall, and now some of them have another idea: bring the teachers to them; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

16 hours ago

Police Continue To Investigate Fatal Shooting In Crown HeightsThe NYPD continues to search for a suspect after a man was shot to death in Crown Heights on Friday.

16 hours ago

NYC To Step Up Social Distancing Enforcement At Bars, RestaurantsOn the road to reopening, crowds are causing road blocks for bars and restaurants. Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will step up social distancing enforcement at businesses this weekend; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

16 hours ago

Eight Public Pools Reopen In NYC For First Time This SummerEight public pools reopened Friday in New York City.

20 hours ago

Middletown, NJ, Home Struck By LightningLightning struck a house in Middletown, New Jersey.

20 hours ago

Long Island Teens Organize Food Pantry To Feed East End Families Struggling During PandemicThe East End of Long Island is home to beautiful beaches and fancy summer hideaways, but it is also front and center to food insecurity. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

21 hours ago

City Expanding Open Streets Program To Include ‘Play Streets’ In All 5 BoroughsChildren will be able to take part in activities from arts and crafts to giant board games to basketball, kickball and more – all will follow the city’s social distancing guidelines.

21 hours ago

Food Court Vendors Call For Malls To Open Up Seating To CustomersIt's been two weeks since Governor Cuomo allowed New York shopping malls to reopen. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

21 hours ago

Exclusive: Community Activists Work With NYPD On New Initiative To Confront Rising Crime In Chelsea, Hell's KitchenCBS2's Dave Carlin got an exclusive look at what it is and how tenacious neighbors made it happen.

21 hours ago

Friends Become Millionaires Decades After Agreeing To Lottery PactIt pays to have good friends. Danya Bacchus reports.

21 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 7/24 Friday Evening ForecastLonnie Quinn has the updated evening forecast for July 24, 2020

21 hours ago

Road To Reopening: Steinway & Sons Piano Factory Back To Full Production After Pandemic ShutdownTheir Queens factory just fully reopened after shutting down for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

21 hours ago

Rain Causes Serious Flooding In New JerseyShoppers in Bayonne and drivers in Jersey City had to navigate flooded roadways.

21 hours ago

Michael Cohen Released From Prison, AgainA federal judge ruled Cohen was sent back to prison as retaliation for writing a book about President Trump.

21 hours ago

UPDATE: At least 31 Teens Test Positive For COVID-19 In Middletown, NJThe cluster is linked to a house party on July 11.

21 hours ago