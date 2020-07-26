Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Marked NYPD VehicleThe motorcyclist was critically injured in the accident late Saturday night.

3 Children, 1 Woman Hospitalized After Brooklyn Apartment FireThe fire started on the 8th floor of a building in East New York on Saturday afternoon. The cause is still under investigation.

Summer Scorcher: Another Heat Wave Possible As Tri-State Temperatures Settle In 90sPlenty of people are heading to beaches and pools Sunday, as dangerously high temperatures sweep over the Tri-State.

NYPD: Attempted Robbery Suspects In The Bronx Target Man In WheelchairWhile one suspect distracted the victim, another pulled the chair out from under him.

New York Weather: CBS2's 7/26 Sunday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the latest forecast for July 26, 2020.

March Against Hate Crime Targeting Asian Americans Held In ManhattanThere was a march Saturday against hate crimes targeting Asian Americans, which have been on the rise since the coronavirus pandemic began.

FAA Investigates Drone Sighting Near Teterboro AirportThe FAA is investigating after the crew onboard a small plane reported seeing a drone flying near Teterboro Airport on Saturday.

NYPD Helicopter Rescues Man Who Injured Knee On Jet SkiA jet skier is on the mend Saturday after being rescued by helicopter from the waters near the West Bronx.

New York Weather: CBS2 7/25 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 25 at 11 p.m.

Sources: Actress Spencer Grammer, Man Slashed Outside East Village RestaurantNeighbors are rattled after two people were slashed outside an East Village restaurant. Sources say one victim was actress Spencer Grammer; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Native New Yorker, Legendary TV Host Regis Philbin Dies At 88People across the country are remembering Regis Philbin. The native New Yorker died Friday following a career that lasted more than 60 years; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Caught On Camera: 3 Men Cause $13,000 In Damage At Brooklyn Bagel ShopPolice are looking for three men who wrecked a Brooklyn bagel shop in a violent rage, causing thousands of dollars in damage; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Man Stabbed In Manhattan's Garment DistrictA person was stabbed in Manhattan's Garment District on Saturday.

Knicks Finalizing 5-Year Deal With Tom ThibodeauThe New York Knicks coaching search is reportedly over. The Knicks look to their future by pulling from their past; Tom Thibodeau will be the Knicks' new head coach; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 7/25 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 25 at 6 p.m.

Yonkers Tournament Honors Michael Nolan, Killed In 2015 Drive-By ShootingThere was a huge turnout in Yonkers on Saturday for an event honoring a victim of gun violence.

Events Honoring John Lewis Begin In AlabamaSix days of events honoring the late Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis began Saturday in his hometown of Troy, Albama; Michelle Miller reports for CBS2.

Crowd Gathers For Pro-Police Rally To Support 34th PrecinctThere was a demonstration to honor police officers in Inwood on Saturday.

2 Slashed Outside East Village RestaurantTwo people were slashed outside of a restaurant in the East Village, and sources tell us one victim is actor Kelsey Grammer's daughter; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Gunfire Erupts Near Mall In ManhassetGunfire erupted near a shopping center in Manhasset on Saturday; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Legendary TV Host Regis Philbin Dies At Age 88Legendary television host Regis Philbin has died. The Bronx native is being remembered for a career that lasted more than 60 years; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

SEE IT: Waterspout Near Ortley Beach In New JerseyA Twitter user posted video of a waterspout off the shore of Ortley Beach in Toms River, NJ on Friday morning.

