Emergency Liver Transplant Saves Life Of New Mom In QueensIn the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, one Queens mother has plenty to be grateful for thanks to a life-saving transplant.

31 minutes ago

Lawmakers Propose $120 Billion In Grants For Caterers, Independent RestaurantsSocial distancing is putting a lot of distance between wedding receptions for caterers and independent restaurant owners who bank on busy calendars. They say they face extinction if Congress doesn't provide them stimulus money like they did for the airline industry in April; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

46 minutes ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sounds Alarm About New Stimulus Bill ProposalGov. Andrew Cuomo is sounding the alarm about the new stimulus bill proposed by Senate Republicans in Washington. He says the failure to include state and local aid will have an impact on your bank account; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

53 minutes ago

Moped Ride-Sharing Company Revel Shut Down In NYCThe moped ride-sharing company Revel is shut down right now in New York City after two deadly crashes in July; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

59 minutes ago

Long Island Teens Team Up To Rebuild Community Leader's HouseThe blazing heat wave we are going through is doing nothing to stop the passion and commitment of more than a dozen girls. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: 7/28 Tuesday Evening CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has a look at the forecast.

2 hours ago

NYPD Detective Who Spent More Than 100 Days In Hospital Heads HomeDet. Michael Smith, a 35-year-veteran, was first hospitalized in March. He spent 123 days in the hospital, and two months on a ventilator.

2 hours ago

Target, Walmart Hand Sanitizers Latest To Join FDA List Of Potentially Toxic ProductsThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of potentially deadly hand sanitizer products. Michael George reports.

2 hours ago

Warning About Mysterious Packages Full Of Seeds From ChinaThe Department of Agriculture says people in at least eight states including New York and New Jersey have received unsolicited seeds sent from an address in China.

2 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Calls Chainsmokers Drive-In Concert On Long Island ‘A Gross Violation Of Common Sense’A charity concert on Long Island meant to be a safe drive-in experience is now under investigation. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 hours ago

Kanye West Files To Appear On N.J. BallotRapper Kanye West has taken another step in his run for the presidency. He's filed to appear on New Jersey's ballot.

2 hours ago

Rep. Jerry Nadler, AG William Barr Clash On Capitol HillThere was a clash on Capitol Hill on Tuesday with New York Congressman Jerry Nadler taking Attorney General William Barr to task while Nadler came under fire himself. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

More Help Coming For Small Businesses In New JerseyGov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday morning that an emergency assistance program is getting a $15 million infusion in new funds.

2 hours ago

New COVID-19 Cases In New Jersey Over 500 For Third Time In Four Days, Causing Increased ConcernThere's concern over an increase in coronavirus cases in New Jersey as some people ignore social distancing orders. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

2 hours ago

Safety Advocates Push For New Technology To Prevent Hot Car DeathsMore than a dozen children have died so far this year inside hot cars - even with Americans staying home more because of the pandemic. Nancy Chen reports.

2 hours ago

Water Main Break In Edison, N.J.A boil water advisory was put in place following a water main break in Edison, N.J.

2 hours ago

12 More Bars In Queens Have Liquor Licenses SuspendedThe move comes after numerous complaints and previous charges of violating pandemic-related orders.

2 hours ago

Breakthrough Alzheimer’s Blood Test May Make Diagnosis Simple, Affordable And Widely AvailableA breakthrough in diagnosing Alzheimer's disease has just been presented at an international Alzheimer's Association conference. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

2 hours ago

1 Wounded When Gunfire Erupts At Memorial For 2 Teens Shot To Death In BrooklynA 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder at the site of a memorial for teenage shooting victims in Brooklyn. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Travel Advisory ExpandsThere are now 36 states that are on the travel advisory list, meaning travelers to and from those states must quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in the Tri-State Area.

2 hours ago

Yankees, Phillies Game Postponed Again; Marlins And Phillies Pause Their Seasons Over CoronavirusWe are definitely in a fluid situation with the coronavirus. Major League Baseball said yesterday they weren’t thinking of putting the season on hold, but after more members of the Marlins tested positive for the virus today, they and the Phillies have had their seasons paused. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

3 hours ago

NYC Woman Killed In Apparent Great White Shark Attack In MaineThe Maine Department of Marine Resources says 63-year-old Julie Dimperio Holowach was bitten while swimming off of Bailey Island Monday.

3 hours ago

Another Day Of Shark SightingsThere was an additional shark sighting today after multiple shark sightings Monday. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

3 hours ago

Revel Suspends New York City Service After 2nd Rider Killed In Queens CrashThe mayor now says the city will not allow the moped-sharing company to reopen unless it can make the service safer. CBS2's Lisa Rozner, who has been demanding answers about who was regulating the moped sharing company, report.

3 hours ago