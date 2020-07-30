New York Weather: CBS2 7/30 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 30 at 11 p.m.

1 hour ago

Police: Missing Connecticut Teen Jose Nunez Was Strangled By Man He Met On Social MediaA Connecticut family is dealing with unimaginable loss after a teenage boy was strangled, police say, by a man he met on social media; CBS2's Cory James reports.

1 hour ago

President Trump Issues Warning About CoronavirusWith coronavirus cases rising in parts of the country, President Donald Trump issued a warning Thursday. Plus, the FDA says a vaccine could be even closer than originally thought; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

NYC Unveils Plans For Coronavirus In SchoolsNew York City has revealed specific plans addressing how schools will respond to confirmed cases of the coronavirus in classrooms; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Small Business Owners Beg Governor For Help As Manhattan Remains A Ghost TownNew York City has entered the fourth and final phase of reopening, but many businesses are still closed and Manhattan remains pretty much a ghost town. Struggling small business owners are begging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to find a solution; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

6 hours ago

Girl Attacked By Fox In New Jersey, Good Samaritan Helps Save HerA fox attacked a little girl in New Jersey on Wednesday, biting her not once but 19 times. She told her story to CBS2's Lisa Rozner.

7 hours ago

WCS Apologizes For Putting African Man On Display In Bronx Zoo's Monkey House In 1906The Bronx Zoo is apologizing for a shameful and shocking act from 114 years ago. The zoo acknowledges past leaders participated in racism that robbed an African man of his humanity by putting him on display in the zoo's monkey house; CBS2's Tony Aiello.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/30 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 30 at 5 p.m.

7 hours ago

Stony Brook University Professor Among Scientists Who Worked On NASA's New Mission To MarsOn Thursday, NASA launched a new mission to determine if life ever existed on Mars, and a local professor is among the scientists who helped make it happen; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

7 hours ago

Max Minute: Dispelling Myths About Children And COVID-19There is no doubt a lot to consider before deciding whether or not to open schools this fall, and there are a lot of misconceptions about keeping everyone safe. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez is dispelling those COVID myths in the latest Max Minute.

7 hours ago

Operation Hard Hat Campaign Resumes Across New York StateA safe driving campaign is back in action across New York state as more people return to work in July.

7 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Weighs In On Complaints About Homeless Individuals In City HotelsResidents in parts of the city have been complaining about the increase in the number of homeless individuals calling hotels home during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Mayor de Blasio is weighing in; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

7 hours ago

Hempstead Announces 'Shark Patrol' To Monitor OceanHempstead officials announced a Shark Patrol, which includes lifeguards and other crew members on boats and jet skis.

7 hours ago

Shark Spotted In Water Off Tobay BeachThere are more precautions on Long Island on Thursday after multiple shark sightings this week. Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.

7 hours ago

Trapped Dolphin Brings Crowds To Mill River In East RockawayThere's quite a show going on in the Rockaways as a short-beaked dolphin is attracted crowds to Mill River who want to catch a glimpse. It's trapped, but so far healthy; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 hours ago

Connecticut Man Charged In Murder Of 14-Year-Old BoyA Connecticut man is charged in the killing of a 14-year-old boy.

7 hours ago

77-Year-Old Man Speaks Out After Being Robbed At Knifepoint In BrooklynA 77-year-old man says he was terrified when a man robbed him at knifepoint, forcing him to take hundreds of dollars out of the bank. He spoke to CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis, saying he's afraid the robber will strike again.

8 hours ago

New Yorkers Finding Ways To Get By As Unemployment Benefits Run OutAs benefits run out and jobs dry up, people who are out of work are facing a make-or-break moment, while many who are still employed are worried about what could come next; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

8 hours ago

New York State Residents Eligible For Additional Unemployment BenefitsNew York state residents are eligible for an additional 20 weeks of unemployment benefits under an extended benefits program.

8 hours ago

New Jersey Hospitals Preparing For Possible Resurgence In COVID-19 CasesWhile coronavirus hospitalizations in New York are down, New Jersey is seeing a spike in cases and their hospitals are preparing; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

8 hours ago

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Laid To RestAfter days of tributes, civil rights icon John Lewis was laid to rest Thursday with three former presidents in attendance and thousands of mourners around the country watching and paying their respects; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

8 hours ago

Tom Thibodeau Named Knicks Head CoachTom Thibodeau has been named the 31st head coach in franchise history.

10 hours ago

Police: 77-Year-Old Man Forced To Withdraw Money From ATM In Knifepoint RobberyThe suspect allegedly brandished a knife, forced the victim into a parked vehicle and drove him to a nearby Chase bank.

10 hours ago

Queens Priest Facing Child Pornography Charges, Police SayFrancis Hughes, 65, is accused of exchanging sexually explicit messages with a 15-year-old boy from Westchester County.

11 hours ago