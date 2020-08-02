Police Looking For 5 Men Suspected In Armed Robbery, Home Invasion Against 72-Year-Old Bronx WomanPolice said five men knocked on a 72-year-old woman's door and pushed their way in when she answered.

2 hours ago

3 Homeless Men Arrested For Fighting With Knife And Sticks At East Village Park, Police SayThree homeless men were arrested overnight after they were found fighting with a knife and sticks at a park in the East Village.

3 hours ago

Nassau County Police Investigating Deadly Freeport Creek Boat Crash; 1 Dead, 6 InjuredSeven people were hospitalized following the huge rescue effort at Cow Meadow Park. A 25-year-old man later died from his injuries. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/2 Sunday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott is tracking Hurricane Isaias and has the updated forecast for the Tri-State area on CBS2 News This Morning.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/1 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for August 1 at 11 p.m.

13 hours ago

President Donald Trump Threatens To Ban TikTokThe social media app TikTok is a favorite for teens -- and a favorite target for President Donald Trump. The president has threatened to ban the platform, but the company says it's not going anywhere; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

13 hours ago

Decision To Reopen NY Schools Will Be Made In Early August, Cuomo SaysGov. Andrew Cuomo says a decision on schools reopening in New York could be just days away.

13 hours ago

7 People Injured When Boats Collide In Freeport, Long IslandSeven people were injured Saturday night after a boat collision in Nassau County that was so violent, one of the boats was split in two; CBS2's Cory James reports.

13 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/1 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for August 1 at 6 p.m.

18 hours ago

Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Red OnionsThere's a health alert over a salmonella outbreak involving red onions.

18 hours ago

Whale Rescued After Becoming Entangled Off Jones BeachA humpback whale was rescued off the coast of Jones Beach after becoming entangled in a large amount of fishing gear.

18 hours ago

Black Lives Matter Mural Unveiled In Elizabeth, NJThe Elizabeth, New Jersey, community came together Saturday to highlight injustice.

18 hours ago

Man Breaks Into Church Collection Box In Park Slope, BrooklynA man who appeared to be praying was caught on camera robbing the collection box at a Brooklyn church.

18 hours ago

TikTok Says It's Staying After President Trump Threatens BanThe popular video app TikTok has a message for its users one day after President Donald Trump said he'd ban it in the United States.

18 hours ago

Progress Reported In Talks To Extend Enhanced UnemploymentOn Capitol Hill, Congressional Democrats are working with White House officials to reach an agreement on a new stimulus bill.

18 hours ago

NYC Closes Additional Streets For Outdoor DiningMore than a dozen additional streets across New York City are now closed to traffic to help with outdoor dining; CBS2's Cory James reports.

18 hours ago

Latest Tri-State Area Coronavirus Numbers: Aug. 1, 2020There's some hopeful news in New Jersey one day after Gov. Phil Murphy warned about an uptick in coronavirus cases.

18 hours ago

Shark Spotted Off Zach's Bay In Town Of HempsteadAnother shark sighting off Long Island caused the town of Hempstead to briefly shut down swimming Saturday from Civic Beach to Lido West Beach.

18 hours ago

Woman Punched On NYC Subway After Recording Couple Terrorizing Another RiderA woman says she was attacked while trying to film a couple assaulting another passenger on a Queens subway train; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

19 hours ago

Suspect Caught On Camera Stealing From Park Slope Church's Collection Box, Diocese Of Brooklyn SaysA nun discovered the box was tampered with while she was sanitizing pews, the church said.

1 day ago

New Jersey Could Reinstate Coronavirus Restrictions If Spike In Cases Doesn't Stop, Gov. Murphy SaysMurphy's warning comes as health officials investigate a new COVID-19 cluster in Sussex County. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

1 day ago

Long Island Beaches Reopen This Weekend After Days Of Shark SightingsLido Beach was closed to swimmers just before 4 p.m. Friday. It was the ninth shark sighting along the South Shore this week.

1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/1 Saturday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the updated Saturday forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/31 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 31 at 11 p.m.

2 days ago