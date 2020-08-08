Power Outages, Lingering Debris Cause Mounting Frustration Across Tri-StateResidents in Queens said downed trees are keeping them trapped inside their homes. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

2 hours ago

Princeton University Announces All Undergraduate Classes Will Be Online During Fall SemesterThe university's president cited the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on New Jersey.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/8 Saturday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the updated Saturday forecast on CBS2 News This Morning

3 hours ago

New Jersey Couple Gets Married 30 Years After Being Crowned Homecoming King, QueenAfter a year of dating and four months of being engaged, a New Jersey couple got married in an unconventional way. They tied the knot on the college campus where their paths crossed nearly 30 years ago; CBS2's Cory James reports.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/7 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 7 at 11 p.m.

12 hours ago

New York City's Columbus Day Parade Canceled Due To PandemicNew York City's Columbus Day Parade has been canceled because of the pandemic.

12 hours ago

New Jersey Residents, Business Owners Spend Third Day Without PowerFrustration is growing for residents and business owners in New Jersey after more than three days without electricity; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

12 hours ago

Police Involved In Shooting On Hopkins Avenue In Jersey CityThe Hudson County prosecutors office confirms there was an officer-involved shooting in Jersey City on Friday.

12 hours ago

President Trump Says He's Ready To Take Action After Failed Stimulus NegotiationsPresident Trump said Friday he's ready to take action on his own after a week of failed stimulus negotiations on Capitol Hill, and that includes enhanced unemployment benefits for jobless workers; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

12 hours ago

Parents Weighing Options After Gov. Cuomo Gives New York Schools The Green LightGov. Cuomo says schools can reopen in September, and now parents must decide whether to send their children back; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

12 hours ago

Police: 84-Year-Old Man Injured In Queens RobberyPolice are trying to identify an individual wanted for questioning in connection to a Queens robbery that left a man injured.

17 hours ago

Gov. Lamont Tours Westport And Danbury Amid Power ProblemsCT Gov. Ned Lamont is visiting communities hit hard by Tropical Storm Isaias.

17 hours ago

New Jersey Announces $25 Million Grant Program For Small Property Landlords To Forgive Back RentNew Jersey is taking steps to help low-income renters and small property landlords facing hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

17 hours ago

'It's A True Blessing From God': Citymeals On Wheels Deliveryman Still On The Job After 30 YearsWhen Warren Pizarro was 21 years old, he took on a job with Citymeals on Wheels. Thirty years later, he's still pushing his food cart as a Citymeals deliverer for Henry Street Settlement on the Lower East Side. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

17 hours ago

New Jersey Based DeCamp Bus Lines Shuts Down Due To Low Ridership; ‘Lucky If We Get 400 Fares A Day’A legendary family-owned bus company that has been around since the 1800s is shutting down. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

17 hours ago

After The Storm: More Than 100,000 Power Outages Remain On Long IslandLong Islanders are running out of patience as crews scramble to restore power after Tropical Storm Isaias. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/7 Friday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the updated Friday night and weekend forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

17 hours ago

Customers Save Long Island Village’s Historic Restaurant After Learning Building Was For SaleStepping through Hildebrant’s doors is a journey back in time. The old fashioned soda shop has been in business in Williston Park for nearly 100 years. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

17 hours ago

Toddler Who Went Missing In Fort Greene, Brooklyn Found Safe2-year-old Alayah went missing around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

17 hours ago

Thousands Still Without Power In Hard Hit Middletown, NJThe mayor said power is expected to be completely restored in town on Saturday.

17 hours ago

Jersey City Schools Will Only Have Remote LearningThe Jersey City Board of Education voted to start the school year with entirely remote learning.

17 hours ago

New Study Shows Some Masks Are Better Than OthersMasks are the new normal when it comes to stopping the spread of coronavirus. Researchers looked into how some masks are more effective than others.

17 hours ago

Family Of Man Allegedly Put In Illegal Chokehold By NYPD Officers Says System Fails People With Mental IllnessA man prosecutors say was put in an illegal chokehold by NYPD officers is now behind bars in a different incident, but his family says it's all because the system failed him. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

18 hours ago

Maplewood Deploys Young Social Distancing Ambassadors To Help Remind People To Wear MasksThere is growing concern in New Jersey over the rise in COVID-19 cases among young people. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

18 hours ago