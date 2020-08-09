More Than 100,000 Still Without Power Across Tri-State; Con Edison Says Most NYC Customers Will Have Electricity Restored SundayThe Tri-State's power companies are making progress, but more than 100,000 are still without power since Tropical Storm Isaias hit almost 1 week ago. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

37 minutes ago

Man Accused Of Robbing, Groping Woman On M TrainPolice are trying to identify the man suspected of robbing a woman on a Brooklyn subway.

48 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/9 Sunday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the updated Sunday forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/8 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for August 8 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

MTV VMAs Show Will Be Held Outside In NYCMTV's Video Music Awards will be held outside at various venues around New York City this year.

10 hours ago

Volunteers Provide Meals To Families In Need In Times SquareAn event for a good cause brought some action back into Times square on Saturday.

10 hours ago

President Trump Signs Executive Measures In Effort To Bypass Democratic LawmakersWith negotiations over a relief package collapsing this week, President Trump on Saturday signed executive measures at his New Jersey golf club in an effort to bypass Democratic lawmakers; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

10 hours ago

Protest Leader Turns Himself In Following Standoff With NYPDA Black Lives Matter protester leader is free Saturday after turning himself in to face charges of assaulting a police officer.

10 hours ago

Thousands Of Power Outages Still Reported Across Tri-State AreaThere are still many power outages across the area.

11 hours ago

Utility Companies Say They're Making Progress As New Yorkers Without Electricity Grow FrustratedPeople who have been living without electricity since Tuesday's storm are fed up with the wait even as utility companies say they're making progress; CBS2's Cory James reports.

11 hours ago

Armed Man Steals Cigarettes From DeliPolice are looking for the man who robbed a Brooklyn deli at gunpoint Thursday.

11 hours ago

NYPD Searching For Woodside GunmanThe NYPD is asking for help identifying a gunman who opened fire on the street in Queens on Aug. 1, 2020.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/8 Evening Forecast at 9PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for August 8 at 9 p.m.

12 hours ago

Plans For Homeless Shelter Face Opposition In JerichoTurning hotels into shelters is not only happening in Manhattan. As the idea extends out to Long Island, it's facing some of the same controversy and resistance; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

12 hours ago

Drivers Pulled Over As NYC Enforces Quarantine OrdersSome people traveling to New York City are getting stopped as the city cracks down on quarantine orders.

12 hours ago

Many New Yorkers Still In The Dark After Tropical Storm IsaiasThere are lingering power problems for families across our area nearly five days after Tropical Storm Isaias. Power companies say they're making progress, but angry residents say it's not enough; CBS2's Cory James reports.

13 hours ago

Police: Man Suffers Broken Ribs, Cracked Tooth After Being Attacked On Subway At Union Street StationPolice are trying to identify this man, who is wanted in connection to an assault on a subway at the Union Street subway station on July 25, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

14 hours ago

Man Wanted In Connection To Violent Manhattan RobberyPolice say this individual is wanted for questioning in connection to a robbery that took place in the Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village area on Aug. 2, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

16 hours ago

Man Wanted For Reckless Endangerment Opened Fire In Queens Neighborhood, Police SayPolice said the man got out of a black four-door sedan, fired three rounds from a handgun, got back into the car through a passenger door and fled.

18 hours ago

Police Looking For Man Caught On Camera Suspected Of Robbing Deli In BrooklynThe man went up to the counter at Munchiez Deli on Lenox Road, pulled out a black firearm, pointed it at the clerk and demanded cigarettes, according to police.

19 hours ago

Man With Knife Pepper Sprayed, Shot After Lunging At Jersey City Police Officers, Authorities SayThe Hudson County prosecutor's office is investigating a police-involved shooting in Jersey City.

21 hours ago

Power Outages, Lingering Debris Cause Mounting Frustration Across Tri-StateResidents in Queens said downed trees are keeping them trapped inside their homes. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

1 day ago

Princeton University Announces All Undergraduate Classes Will Be Online During Fall SemesterThe university's president cited the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on New Jersey.

1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/8 Saturday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the updated Saturday forecast on CBS2 News This Morning

1 day ago