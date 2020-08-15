Man Caught On Camera Taking Money From Cash Register In Brooklyn Burglary, NYPD SaysThe suspect allegedly got inside through a back door, then opened the cash register and another locked drawer and took $600.

42 minutes ago

Man Killed, 4 More Hurt In Overnight Shootings In HarlemFive people were shot, including a man who later died, in a pair of overnight shootings in Harlem.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/15 Saturday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the updated Tri-State Area forecast on CBS2 News This Morning

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/14 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 14 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

Con Edison Expands Claim Policy For Spoiled Food, Medication After Tropical Storm IsaiasCon Edison expanded its claim policy 10 days after Tropical Storm Isaias hit the tri-state area.

11 hours ago

New Jersey Veteran Searching For Missing Belgian Malinois Puppy ApolloA New Jersey veteran is pleading to get his best friend back. He thinks his puppy, Apollo, was stolen earlier this week. The pet is in training to become a service dog; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

11 hours ago

Boil Water Advisory Issued In Jersey City After Samples Test Positive For E. ColiJersey City residents were told Friday to boil their water as a precaution, but some felt they should have been told sooner; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

11 hours ago

Utility Truck Plows Through East Garden IntersectionAt least one injury was reported after a utility truck plowed through a Long Island intersection, hitting several cars, another truck and a cyclist Friday.

12 hours ago

Several Organizations Offer To Organize 9/11 Light Tribute After Event's CancellationThe 9/11 Memorial and Museum has canceled the Tribute In Light display this year amid coronavirus concerns, but it looks like others may help the bright light soar into the sky; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

12 hours ago

2 Hurt In Fire On 9th Floor At Manhattan Detention ComplexInvestigators are trying to figure out the cause of a fire at the Manhattan Detention Complex in Lower Manhattan.

12 hours ago

Thieves Caught On Camera Pulling ATM From East Village StoreThieves pulled off a daring ATM heist before dawn Friday morning. They were caught on camera pulling the cash machine from a store in the East Village; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

17 hours ago

Queens Residents Say They Complained For Years About Trees That Came Down During Tropical Storm IsaiasTrees toppled in Queens during and after Tropical Storm Isaias, and some residents are furious because they say they've complained to the city about some of those trees for years; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

17 hours ago

New Moms Face Unique Mental Health Challenges During Coronavirus PandemicLiving through the pandemic is difficult for all families juggling work, school and stress, but one group facing unique mental health challenges is new moms; Naomi Ruchim reports for CBS2.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/14 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 14 at 5 p.m.

17 hours ago

Michael Jordan Shoes Auctioned For World Record $615KMichael Jordan may not be playing ball any more, but he's still setting records. Well, at least his shoes are.

17 hours ago

Max Minute: Increased House Cleaning Could Make Indoor Allergies WorseMany of us are cleaning our homes more often to keep the coronavirus at bay, but all that cleaning could actually be making your indoor allergies worse; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

17 hours ago

Long Island Experiencing Housing BoomThere's a housing boom on Long Island. Now that realtors no longer have to show homes virtually, buyers and sellers are rushing back into the market; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

17 hours ago

Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over New York's Quarantine RuleA federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit by an Arizona woman who sued over New York's 14-day quarantine rule.

17 hours ago

Demanding Answers: Will Gov. Cuomo Take Action Against Power Companies After Tropical Storm Isaias?After Tropical Storm Isaias left millions of customers in our area without power, Gov. Andrew Cuomo vowed action. They're the same promises the governor has made after every bad weather event, but does he mean it this time? CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer took that question straight to the governor.

17 hours ago

Catholic Charities Of New York Offers Job Resources In Addition To Food, ClothingCatholic Charities of New York has been on the front lines of the pandemic. Friday, it not only provided resources to families in need, but also some hope; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

17 hours ago

Several Hurt After Three Boats Go Up In Flames In BrooklynThree boats went up in flames in a Brooklyn inlet, leaving several people hurt. They were side by side in a marina and two people had to jump off a boat and into the water to escape; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

17 hours ago

Suspect Held Without Bail In Killing Of Bronx TeenagerThe man police say stabbed a Bronx teenager, doused him with gasoline and then set him on fire is now facing murder charges.

17 hours ago

New Rochelle Cancels Plans For Limited In-Person Teaching This FallThere has been a back-to-school reversal in New Rochelle and other school districts may follow suit. The second-largest district in Westchester has canceled plans to start the year with limited in-school instruction; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

18 hours ago

9/11 Families Fighting To Keep Tribute In Light Annual RemembranceThere's backlash over the controversial decision to cancel the Tribute In Light. Families of those killed on 9/11 are fighting to keep the annual remembrance in the spotlight; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

18 hours ago