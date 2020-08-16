Syracuse University Mistakenly Sends Out Dozens Of Acceptance LettersDue to a technical error, the school mistakenly sent dozens of emails on Thursday evening congratulating applicants on their acceptance to the university, along with visa transfer instructions intended for international students.

54 minutes ago

NYPD Investigating Dozens Of Shootings As Violent Weekend ContinuesAt least 40 people have been hurt and six people were killed in shootings this weekend. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/16 Sunday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the updated Tri-State Area forecast on CBS2 News This Morning

2 hours ago

Doctors Wear Black Scrubs To Honor Black Lives Matter MovementHospital scrubs are getting a makeover at one medical center in Alabama. Two doctors are changing the dress code in light of the pandemic and protests for racial justice; Jessi Mitchell reports for CBS2.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/15 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for August 15 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

Off-Duty Correction Officer Among Those Killed In Violent Night Across NYCA 28-year-old correction officer was gunned down in Queens after leaving a party early Saturday morning; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

11 hours ago

NYC PBA Endorses President Trump For Re-ElectionThe New York City Police Benevolent Association has endorsed President Trump for re-election. Union leaders say law and order need to be restored, but African-American officers say the endorsement will make their jobs even harder; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

11 hours ago

Robert Trump, Younger Brother Of President, Dies At 72President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, has died.

12 hours ago

David Blaine Will Try To Float Over Hudson Using BalloonsMagician David Blaine will attempt his first major live event in more than a decade.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/15 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for August 15 at 5 p.m.

16 hours ago

8 New Jersey Counties Under Quarantine For Spotted LanternflyAn invasive insect is once again causing concern in New Jersey.

16 hours ago

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Launches Effort To Increase Census Participation In Queens, BronxCongresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was in Queens on Saturday, launching an effort to increase Census participation and voter reigrstration in her district.

16 hours ago

Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Jersey City After E. Coli ConcernsJersey City has lifted a boil water advisory.

16 hours ago

Search For Suspect Who Killed Man In West Village BrawlPolice are searching for the suspect involved in a deadly brawl in the West Village.

16 hours ago

Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Bicyclist On Long IslandOn Long Island, a truck driver is charged with manslaughter and driving while ability impaired after police say he struck multiple vehicles and killed a man on a bicycle.

16 hours ago

College Students Return To Campus As Coronavirus Concerns ContinueOver the next few days, it will be an unusual return to campus for college students across the country. Schools are taking extra precautions in the age of coronavirus; Michael George reports for CBS2.

16 hours ago

COVID-19 Hospitalizations In New York Drop For 3rd Straight DayCoronavirus hospitalization in New York State is at the lowest number since March 17.

16 hours ago

USPS Warns States It May Not Be Able To Deliver All BallotsThe U.S. Postal Service continues to warn Americans that it cannot guarantee mail-in ballots for the November election will arrive in time to be counted.

16 hours ago

9/11 Tribute In Light Back On After Getting Setup SupportThe 9/11 Tribute In Light is back on.

16 hours ago

Communities Trying To Combat Gun Violence As Surge Continues Across NYCThe surge in gun violence across New York City has left some communities reeling, but there are efforts to bring it under control; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

16 hours ago

Off-Duty Correction Officer Shot, Killed In QueensAn off-duty correction officer was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Queens; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

17 hours ago

Jersey City Issues Boil Water Advisory After Drinking Water Samples Test Positive For E. ColiResidents of Jersey City should boil water before consuming it through Saturday at 5 p.m., officials said. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

23 hours ago

Man Caught On Camera Taking Money From Cash Register In Brooklyn Burglary, NYPD SaysThe suspect allegedly got inside through a back door, then opened the cash register and another locked drawer and took $600.

1 day ago

Man Killed, 4 More Hurt In Overnight Shootings In HarlemFive people were shot, including a man who later died, in a pair of overnight shootings in Harlem.

1 day ago