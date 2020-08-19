New York Weather: CBS2 8/19 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 19 at 6 p.m.

1 hour ago

New York Aquarium In Coney Island Reopens August 27The New York Aquarium in Coney Island reopens to the general public next Thursday.

1 hour ago

Hoboken City Council Votes On Ordinance For Face Mask Violation FinesThe Hoboken City Council votes Wednesday on a new ordinance which would mean fines for violating mandatory face mask policies.

1 hour ago

Bronx Couple Faces Charges In Sesame Place Employee AttackA Bronx couple is facing charges, accused of assaulting a 17-year-old employee at a Pennsylvania amusement park.

1 hour ago

LIRR, Metro-North Will Have Positive Train Control By 2021The MTA says the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North will have positive train control fully in place by the end of the year.

2 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Reviewing Return Plan For Moped Sharing Company RevelMayor Bill de Blasio is reviewing a plan from the moped sharing company Revel to make a return to city streets. The controversial service was suspended in July after three people died in crashes, including CBS2 reporter Nina Kapur; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

2 hours ago

Storm Leaves Damage In Middletown, New JerseyDangerous and damaging storms left New Jersey homeowners with a huge cleanup ahead of them Wednesday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

New Questions Raised About Inappropriate 'Condo Games' On Gaming Platform RobloxThere are new questions about inappropriate content on a popular gaming platform called Roblox; Anna Werner reports for CBS2.

2 hours ago

'Reimagining Brooklyn Bridge' Winners AnnouncedThe winners of an international competition to reimagine the Brooklyn Bridge are in.

2 hours ago

New Yorkers Who Are Staying Put Are Getting Deals As Many Leave The CityMore people seem to be leaving the Big Apple, but those who are staying put are getting deals; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 hours ago

Brooklyn Diocese Plans To Start School Year With Full In-Person LearningMany schools in the tri-state area have switched gears, choosing to keep children home for remote learning, but the Brooklyn Diocese is choosing to do the opposite with full in-person learning; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

2 hours ago

Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Onions ExpandsThe salmonella outbreak linked to onions in growing.

2 hours ago

Teen Injured After Running Into Rope Trap On East End Nature TrailPolice on the East End are looking for the person who set up a rope trap on a nature trail. It nearly cost a teenager his life as he drove his ATV through the woods; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

2 hours ago

16 New COVID Cases Reported In Borough Park, BrooklynNew York City is keeping a close eye on a community in Brooklyn after the borough saw another uptick in COVID-19 cases. Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's concerned about 16 new cases in Borough Park; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

2 hours ago

Clothing Company, New Jersey Police Team Up To Help Hungry FamiliesA popular clothing company and a New Jersey police department are now coming together to help hungry families; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

2 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Orders Utility Companies To Take Immediate Action After Tropical Storm Isaias OutagesGov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering utility companies to take immediate action after tens of thousands of customers went a week without power after Tropical Storm Isaias.

2 hours ago

Vehicle Crashes Through Second Floor Of Suffolk County HomeA Suffolk County family got a shocking wake-up call Wednesday when a car crashed into the second floor of their home; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

2 hours ago

9 People Shot In 5 Separate Incidents Across NYCPolice say nine people were shot in five separate incidents across Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan all within a matter of hours Tuesday. One victim was gunned down in the middle of the street; CBS2's John Dias reports.

2 hours ago

Trump Re-Election Campaign, National Republican Party Sue New Jersey Gov. Phil MurphyThe Trump re-election campaign and the National Republican Party are suing New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy over his plans to mail ballots to every registered voter in the state. It comes as New Jersey prepares for a mostly vote-by-mail election this November; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

2 hours ago

Early Voting In NYC Starts Oct. 24In Campaign 2020, New York City residents will have more than a week for early voting.

3 hours ago

NYC Restaurant Owners Frustrated With Governor Over Lack Over Indoor Dining PlanNew York City restaurant owners demand to know when dining can finally move indoors, but the governor served up a cold response, flatly announcing that he does not know; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

3 hours ago

NYC Teachers' Union Demands COVID Testing For Everyone Who Enters School BuildingNew York City has hit a hurdle on the road to reopening schools. The teachers' union is now demanding COVID testing for everyone who enters a school building before in-person classes can resume. They're threatening legal action if the demand isn't met. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

3 hours ago

Powerful Storm Leaves Behind A Mess In New JerseyA powerful storm blew through New Jersey on Wednesday and left behind a mess; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: Wednesday Afternoon 8/19 CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at the forecast.

7 hours ago