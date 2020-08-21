New York Weather: CBS2 8/21 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 21 at 5 p.m.

2 hours ago

Arts Education Group Researching Ways To Safely Keep Arts In SchoolsWhen schools eventually reopen to in-person learning, things will look and feel different, and one aspect of student life that will drastically change is the arts; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

2 hours ago

New Jersey Governor Signs Bill To Eliminate Freeholder TitleNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a bill to eliminate the title of "freeholder" for New Jersey public officials.

2 hours ago

Multiple Shootings Plague Three Blocks In BrooklynNeighbors along three blocks in Brooklyn say they feel like they're living in a shooting gallery. Three people have been killed and several others wounded in a recent wave of gun violence there; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

2 hours ago

New York State Warns Altice To Take immediate Action After Customers Spend 2 Weeks Without Internet, Phone ServiceMany Long Island residents and businesses are still without cable, internet or phone service 18 days after tropical Storm Isaias. Now New York state is warning the utility responsible to take action immediately; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

2 hours ago

Travel Experts Offer Ideas For End-Of-Summer GetawaysSeptember is right around the corner, and for many, this summer has felt like a write-off. But travel experts say you don't have to let the season slip away without one last adventure; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

3 hours ago

Movie Theaters Across Country Begin Reopening With Safety Protocols In PlaceMovie theaters in New York and New Jersey remain closed, but we're getting our first look at what the movie-going experience will be like once they reopen; Michael George reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

FAA Approves Plans For Airtrain To LaGuardia AirportA $2 billion plan to build a rail link connecting New York City with LaGuardia Airport has received initial approval from federal regulators.

3 hours ago

Pfizer In Final Phase Of Development On Coronavirus VaccineThe race is on to complete a coronavirus vaccine. Two pharmaceutical giants, Pfizer and Moderna, are in the final phase of development. CBS News got an exclusive look at what it's like to be part of the Pfizer trial; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

3 hours ago

TSA Found Over $926,000 In Unclaimed Money At Airports In 2019Travelers left behind a lot of money last year at U.S. Airports.

3 hours ago

Hasbro Recalls 52,000 Water Guns Over Lead ConcernsThe U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns some popular outdoor water guns sold at Target could be dangerous.

3 hours ago

Estee Lauder To Close 10% Of Its Stores, Up To 2,000 LayoffsCosmetics giant Estee Lauder has announced major changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

3 hours ago

Family Escapes Staten Island House FireA fire destroyed a Staten Island home overnight, but the family inside managed to escape the flames; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

Bronx Cab Driver Speaks Out About Brutal AttackA cab driver who was brutally assaulted in the Bronx is speaking out about the increase in attacks on New York City cabbies; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

Data Shows Requests For Birth Control Up 50% Over Past Few MonthsForget about a pandemic baby boom, health experts say millions more Americans are now on birth control to prevent getting pregnant; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

3 hours ago

NYC Gyms To Start Reopening Sept. 2 With Limited CapacityAfter dashing hopes that New York City gyms would reopen by the end of August, Mayor Bill de Blasio is now giving a timetable for reopening.

3 hours ago

Frustrations, Long Lines Continue At New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission LocationsThere was more frustration Friday at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. People waited in lines that wrapped around the buildings at locations in several towns; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

War Of Words Erupts Between Mayor De Blasio, Police Unions Amid Rise In Gun ViolenceAmid an alarming rise in gun violence, another war of words erupts between Mayor de Blasio and the police unions; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

3 hours ago

Hundreds Of Subway Train Windows Smashed By Vandals This MonthVandals are targeting subway trains with hundreds of windows smashed in the last month. It's costing the cash-strapped transit authority hundreds of thousands of dollars; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

NY COVID-19 Positivity Rate Below 1% For 14th Straight DayNew York state is setting records in a positive direction.

3 hours ago

Lori Loughlin Sentenced To Prison Time In College Admissions Scandal"Full House" star Lori Loughlin will serve prison time for her role in the college admissions scandal; Elise Preston reports for CBS2.

4 hours ago

New Jersey Luxury Apartment Building Gutted By Massive FireA large fire in New Jersey burned for hours Friday morning, destroying a luxury apartment building and alarming neighbors; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/21 Friday Afternoon UpdateJohn Elliott has the latest Tri-Sate Area forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

8 hours ago

2020 Tony Awards To Take Place Virtually This FallThe show must go on – virtually. Tony Award Productions announced Friday the American Theatre Wing‘s 74th Annual Tony Awards will go forward digitally this fall.

8 hours ago