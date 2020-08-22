NYPD Searching For Suspects In Multiple Overnight ShootingsPolice reported more overnight gun violence in New York City on Saturday morning.

28 minutes ago

More Subway Trains Vandalized On 7 Line Overnight, MTA Says As Investigation Into Crime Spree Continues
Two more subway trains have been vandalized in a crime spree that is already costing the MTA hundreds of thousands of dollars. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/22 Saturday Morning Update
John Elliott has the latest Tri-State Area forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

2 hours ago

Butterfly Wall At NJ Hospital Meant To Offer Hope To New Parents
A special tribute is on display at a New Jersey hospital. Created by nurses, it's meant to signify the beauty of babies born during a pandemic while offering hope for the future; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PM
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 21 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

New Jersey Gym Owners Frustrated As Shutdown Continues With No End In Sight
While some gyms are reopening in New Jersey, many remain closed, forced by the state; CBS2's Cory James reports.

11 hours ago

U.S. Postal Service Launches Election Mail Website
The U.S. Postal Service has launched a new election mail website to ensure voters can cast their ballot in the November general election.

11 hours ago

Fire Guts New Apartment Building In Somerville, New Jersey
A massive fire spread quickly in Somerville, New Jersey, on Friday. Before firefighters could get there, the flames were out of control; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

11 hours ago

Innocent Bystander In Brooklyn Is Latest Victim Of Gun Violence In NYC
More innocent victims were caught in the middle of dangerous gun violence Friday as the summer surge in shootings continues; CBS2's Cory James reports.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/21 Evening Forecast at 5PM
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 21 at 5 p.m.

16 hours ago

Arts Education Group Researching Ways To Safely Keep Arts In Schools
When schools eventually reopen to in-person learning, things will look and feel different, and one aspect of student life that will drastically change is the arts; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

16 hours ago

New Jersey Governor Signs Bill To Eliminate Freeholder Title
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a bill to eliminate the title of "freeholder" for New Jersey public officials.

16 hours ago

Multiple Shootings Plague Three Blocks In Brooklyn
Neighbors along three blocks in Brooklyn say they feel like they're living in a shooting gallery. Three people have been killed and several others wounded in a recent wave of gun violence there; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

16 hours ago

New York State Warns Altice To Take immediate Action After Customers Spend 2 Weeks Without Internet, Phone Service
Many Long Island residents and businesses are still without cable, internet or phone service 18 days after tropical Storm Isaias. Now New York state is warning the utility responsible to take action immediately; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

16 hours ago

Travel Experts Offer Ideas For End-Of-Summer Getaways
September is right around the corner, and for many, this summer has felt like a write-off. But travel experts say you don't have to let the season slip away without one last adventure; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

17 hours ago

Movie Theaters Across Country Begin Reopening With Safety Protocols In Place
Movie theaters in New York and New Jersey remain closed, but we're getting our first look at what the movie-going experience will be like once they reopen; Michael George reports for CBS2.

17 hours ago

FAA Approves Plans For Airtrain To LaGuardia Airport
A $2 billion plan to build a rail link connecting New York City with LaGuardia Airport has received initial approval from federal regulators.

17 hours ago

Pfizer In Final Phase Of Development On Coronavirus Vaccine
The race is on to complete a coronavirus vaccine. Two pharmaceutical giants, Pfizer and Moderna, are in the final phase of development. CBS News got an exclusive look at what it's like to be part of the Pfizer trial; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

17 hours ago

TSA Found Over $926,000 In Unclaimed Money At Airports In 2019
Travelers left behind a lot of money last year at U.S. Airports.

17 hours ago

Hasbro Recalls 52,000 Water Guns Over Lead Concerns
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns some popular outdoor water guns sold at Target could be dangerous.

17 hours ago

Estee Lauder To Close 10% Of Its Stores, Up To 2,000 Layoffs
Cosmetics giant Estee Lauder has announced major changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

17 hours ago

Family Escapes Staten Island House Fire
A fire destroyed a Staten Island home overnight, but the family inside managed to escape the flames; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

17 hours ago

Bronx Cab Driver Speaks Out About Brutal Attack
A cab driver who was brutally assaulted in the Bronx is speaking out about the increase in attacks on New York City cabbies; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

17 hours ago

Data Shows Requests For Birth Control Up 50% Over Past Few Months
Forget about a pandemic baby boom, health experts say millions more Americans are now on birth control to prevent getting pregnant; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

17 hours ago