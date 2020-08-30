NYPD Investigating At Least 7 Overnight ShootingsThere were at least 11 victims across 3 boroughs. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

55 minutes ago

NYPD Investigating At Least 7 Overnight Shootings Across NYCThere were five shootings in Brooklyn overnight. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/30 Sunday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the updated Tri-State Area forecast on CBS2 News This Morning

2 hours ago

Mayor Rescinds Police Overtime Bill After Charging New Jersey Teen Who Organized BLM RallyA New Jersey teen who organized a Black Lives Matter rally in her hometown is no longer on the hook for paying a police overtime bill. The mayor of Englewood Cliffs has had a change of heart and rescinded the bill; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

10 hours ago

Skydivers Celebrate Women's Right To Vote AnniversaryA group of women went to new heights to mark a pivotal moment in American history.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/29 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for August 29 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

2 Special Ops Soldiers Killed In Helcopter Crash, 1 From NJA New Jersey man is one of two Army Special Ops soldiers killed during a training exercise.

11 hours ago

Fans React To Death Of Actor Chadwick BosemanMovie fans around the world are still in shock after learning of the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. The 43-year-old died after privately battling colon cancer; CBS2's Cory James reports.

11 hours ago

38th Annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade Goes VirtualThe pandemic delayed but didn't stop the 38th annual Mermaid Parade on Coney Island.

12 hours ago

Grandma Heads Home After Battling Coronavirus Since MarchA Brooklyn grandmother has returned home after fighting the coronavirus since March.

12 hours ago

NYPD: 26-Year-Old Driver Fatally Shot In BrooklynA deadly shooting in Brooklyn may have stemmed from a road rage incident.

12 hours ago

President Trump Tours Hard-Hit Parts Of Louisiana, Texas After Hurricane LauraHard-hit parts of Louisiana and Texas are still without power or water days after Hurricane Laura made landfall. President Donald Trump visited the area Saturday as residents look for relief; Michael George reports for CBS2.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/29 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for August 29 at 6 p.m.

16 hours ago

Metropolitan Museum Of Art Reopens, Welcoming Back Art LoversThe five-month wait is over. The Metropolitan Museum of Art reopened Saturday, with some COVID-era enhancements; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

16 hours ago

New Yorkers React To Death Of Actor Chadwick BosemanMany movie fans in New York are still in shock after learning of the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. The 43-year-old died after privately battling colon cancer; CBS2's Cory James reports.

16 hours ago

14 People Hurt In Bus Crash Outside Port AuthorityInvestigators are trying to figure out what caused a bus to crash just outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Saturday morning; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

16 hours ago

Metropolitan Museum Of Art Welcomes Back Visitors With New COVID Safety RulesThe Met reopened to all visitors Saturday, but everyone must make a reservation and have their temperature taken before being allowed in.

21 hours ago

NYPD: Woman Punched Store Clerk, Good Samaritan During Violent Attempted Robbery In The BronxPolice are looking for a woman caught on camera during an attempted robbery in The Bronx that turned violent.

1 day ago

'Black Panther' Actor Chadwick Boseman Dies Of Cancer At 43Fans around the world are remembering actor Chadwick Boseman. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports from the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem, where Boseman once taught classes.

1 day ago

Suspect Under Arrest After Latest Subway Window Smashing Incident, Police SayIt's unclear if this is the same suspect wanted for breaking hundreds of window on 7 trains since May.

1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/29 Saturday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott has the updated Tri-State Area forecast on CBS2 News This Morning

1 day ago

Mount Vernon Little Leaguers Honor Jackie RobinsonWith professional sports now responding to issues of racial injustice, some young athletes paid tribute to a civil rights icon Friday.

1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/28 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 28 at 11 p.m.

1 day ago

NWS: Tornado Confirmed Near Montgomery, New YorkThe National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down near Montgomery, New York.

1 day ago