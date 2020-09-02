New York Weather: CBS2 9/2 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 2 at 6 p.m.

3 hours ago

CBS2 Puts Revel's New Rules To The TestIt's been one week since Revel mopeds returned with new safety procedures. This summer, three riders died, including CBS2 reporter Nina Kapur. Police say she, like others killed, was not wearing a helmet as required by law. So CBS2's Lisa Rozner put the new rules to the test.

3 hours ago

Brooklyn Schools Preview Outdoor TeachingWith just days to go before the start of school, we're getting a glimpse at what outdoor learning might look like in New York City. Hundreds of schools have applied to add outside instruction; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

3 hours ago

NYC Moving Companies Seeing Increase In BusinessHave you noticed a lot of moving trucks taking up spaces on New York City streets? Moving companies say they've been busier than ever, but are people leaving the city in the big numbers we've heard? CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

COVID-19 Survivor Returns To Bronx Hospital To Thank Health Care HeroesA patient returned to a local hospital to thank the medical team that saved his life after a two-month battle with COVID; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Forcing Some To Shift Into New Career, Inspiring OthersIt's called the "pandemic pivot" -- people shifting into new careers and embracing the excitement of it all, rather than dreading the change; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

3 hours ago

Exclusive: Hive With 80,000 Honey Bees Discovered In Walls Of Long Island HomeA massive bee hive, 80,000 strong, was recently discovered in the foyer and walls of a Garden City, New York, home. The aroma of honey and sound of buzzing could be heard from the street; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

International Coronavirus Travel Bans Slowly Beginning To LiftThe pandemic put a stop to most international travel almost six months ago. Now, a major tourist destination is reopening its borders to Americans, but only some; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago

School Officials In Tri-State Area Rushing To Bridge Digital Divide Before Beginning Of Academic YearAs students prepare to return to school, there are unanswered questions about the digital divide. Unfortunately, hundreds of thousands of students are still not connected to Wi-Fi; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Artists Making A Statement At U.S. OpenThe U.S. Open doesn't have its usual 23,000 people at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but there is something else that's leaving a lasting impression. It's not athletes, but artists making a statement; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

4 hours ago

NYC Leaders Troubled By Low Census Participation, Push To Get Everyone CountedLocal leaders are troubled by low Census participation in New York City. Billions of dollars and political clout are at stake; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

President Trump, Joe Biden Return To Campaign TrailNominees returned to the campaign trail Wednesday. President Donald Trump was in the battleground state of North Carolina, but the president and Democratic contender Joe Biden are taking different approaches in the battle for the White House; Debra Alfarone reports for CBS2.

4 hours ago

New York City Gyms Reopen With Safety PrecautionsGyms across New York City are now open, but only at a third of their normal capacity and with safety restrictions in place.

4 hours ago

Reopening Plans For Over 200 New Jersey Schools Still Under ReviewIn New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says reopening plans for more than 200 schools are still under review.

4 hours ago

New Safety Precautions In Place At Public, Charter Schools Across Tri-State AreaNew safety precautions are in place in both public and charter school classrooms. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has more on how students are adapting to the changes and happy to finally get back to class.

4 hours ago

Students Welcomed Back To Plainedge Public SchoolsIn Nassau County, students were welcomed back to Plainedge Public Schools on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Hempstead Schools Delay Opening Until September 14Schools in Hempstead, Long Island, will be delaying the start of classes until Sept. 14.

4 hours ago

In-Person Learning Postponed Until November In Paramus, New JerseyThe new normal for schools in Paramus, New Jersey, means a delay in going back to the classroom. Students were supposed to return Thursday, but there's not enough staff on hand. Now, in-person learning has been postponed until November; CBS2's John Dias reports.

4 hours ago

Trump Administration Announces Ban On Evictions Until 2021The Trump administration announced Wednesday a ban on evictions through the end of the year. In an unusual move, the CDC said it's using its authority to protect public health and contain the spread of the coronavirus by keeping people in their homes, but critics say it's a Band-Aid; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

4 hours ago

CDC: Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Available By Late October, Early NovemberThe Centers for Disease Control says there could be a coronavirus vaccine by late October or early November.

4 hours ago

Gun Violence Continues To Rise In NYC As NYPD Works With Lowest Number Of Cops On Streets In YearsThere are alarming new numbers as New York City continues to grapple with gun violence. The increase comes as the NYPD's Chief of Crime Control Strategies tells CBS2's Marcia Kramer the agency is coping with the lowest number of cops on the street in six years.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: Gray WednesdayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

SEE IT: NYS Fair Annual Butter SculptureThere's won't be a New York State Fair this year but that isn't stopping the annual tradition.

8 hours ago

Trial Begins In Charlie Hebdo Terror AttackIn Paris, a trial begins today for more than a dozen people accused of helping gunman in a deadly terror spree.

8 hours ago