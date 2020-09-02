New York Weather: CBS2 9/2 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 2 at 11 p.m.

1 hour ago

Cyber Security Concerns Grow With Students Starting School Year OnlineWith many students starting the school year online, concerns are growing over possible cyber attacks. Classes and meetings have already been hacked by online intruders, and that's not all you have to watch out for; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Family Test Positive For COVID-19Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed Wednesday he and his family have all tested positive for the coronavirus.

2 hours ago

CDC Prepares States For Potential COVID-19 Vaccine As Early As NovemberThe Centers for Disease Control is preparing states for a potential coronavirus vaccine as early as November. This comes as health experts worry about social distancing during the Labor Day weekend; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

President Trump Says He's Defunding New York CityPresident Donald Trump says he's beginning the process of defunding New York City, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the move is cheap, political, gratuitous and illegal; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Mets Hall Of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver Dies At 75An entire generation of New York baseball fans is in mourning after the heartbreaking loss of a legend, Miracle Mets pitcher Tom Seaver; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

2 hours ago

New York Mets Legend, Hall Of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver Passes AwayNew York Mets legend and Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/2 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 2 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

CBS2 Puts Revel's New Rules To The TestIt's been one week since Revel mopeds returned with new safety procedures. This summer, three riders died, including CBS2 reporter Nina Kapur. Police say she, like others killed, was not wearing a helmet as required by law. So CBS2's Lisa Rozner put the new rules to the test.

7 hours ago

Brooklyn Schools Preview Outdoor TeachingWith just days to go before the start of school, we're getting a glimpse at what outdoor learning might look like in New York City. Hundreds of schools have applied to add outside instruction; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

7 hours ago

NYC Moving Companies Seeing Increase In BusinessHave you noticed a lot of moving trucks taking up spaces on New York City streets? Moving companies say they've been busier than ever, but are people leaving the city in the big numbers we've heard? CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

7 hours ago

COVID-19 Survivor Returns To Bronx Hospital To Thank Health Care HeroesA patient returned to a local hospital to thank the medical team that saved his life after a two-month battle with COVID; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Forcing Some To Shift Into New Career, Inspiring OthersIt's called the "pandemic pivot" -- people shifting into new careers and embracing the excitement of it all, rather than dreading the change; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

7 hours ago

Exclusive: Hive With 80,000 Honey Bees Discovered In Walls Of Long Island HomeA massive bee hive, 80,000 strong, was recently discovered in the foyer and walls of a Garden City, New York, home. The aroma of honey and sound of buzzing could be heard from the street; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 hours ago

International Coronavirus Travel Bans Slowly Beginning To LiftThe pandemic put a stop to most international travel almost six months ago. Now, a major tourist destination is reopening its borders to Americans, but only some; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

7 hours ago

School Officials In Tri-State Area Rushing To Bridge Digital Divide Before Beginning Of Academic YearAs students prepare to return to school, there are unanswered questions about the digital divide. Unfortunately, hundreds of thousands of students are still not connected to Wi-Fi; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

8 hours ago

Artists Making A Statement At U.S. OpenThe U.S. Open doesn't have its usual 23,000 people at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but there is something else that's leaving a lasting impression. It's not athletes, but artists making a statement; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

8 hours ago

NYC Leaders Troubled By Low Census Participation, Push To Get Everyone CountedLocal leaders are troubled by low Census participation in New York City. Billions of dollars and political clout are at stake; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

8 hours ago

President Trump, Joe Biden Return To Campaign TrailNominees returned to the campaign trail Wednesday. President Donald Trump was in the battleground state of North Carolina, but the president and Democratic contender Joe Biden are taking different approaches in the battle for the White House; Debra Alfarone reports for CBS2.

8 hours ago

New York City Gyms Reopen With Safety PrecautionsGyms across New York City are now open, but only at a third of their normal capacity and with safety restrictions in place.

8 hours ago

Reopening Plans For Over 200 New Jersey Schools Still Under ReviewIn New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says reopening plans for more than 200 schools are still under review.

8 hours ago

New Safety Precautions In Place At Public, Charter Schools Across Tri-State AreaNew safety precautions are in place in both public and charter school classrooms. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has more on how students are adapting to the changes and happy to finally get back to class.

8 hours ago

Students Welcomed Back To Plainedge Public SchoolsIn Nassau County, students were welcomed back to Plainedge Public Schools on Wednesday.

8 hours ago

Hempstead Schools Delay Opening Until September 14Schools in Hempstead, Long Island, will be delaying the start of classes until Sept. 14.

8 hours ago