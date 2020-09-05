Money Experts Say Labor Day Sales Mean Definite Bargains, But Black Friday Remains SupremeShoppers looking for bargains this Labor Day weekend are in luck! Just make sure you're getting the best deal possible. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

2 hours ago

Labor Day Celebrations Focusing On Safety, Social DistancingCBS2's Kiran Dhillon checked in with people at the Jersey Shore to find out how they're celebrating Labor Day while staying safe and socially distant.

2 hours ago

Rochester Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters Against Death Of Daniel PrudeTensions continue to run high in Rochester in the wake of Daniel Prude's death in police custody, which was ruled a homicide.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 9/5 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

3 hours ago

Suspect Armed With Knives Caught On Camera Robbing Bronx Cell Phone Stores, NYPD SaysThe NYPD released video showing two stores in The Bronx allegedly being robbed by a man who was armed with knives.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/4 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for September 4 at 11 p.m.

12 hours ago

6 Men Arrested In 'James Bond Style' Burglaries Across New JerseySix men have been arrested in New Jersey for what police call a string of high end "James Bond style" burglaries.

13 hours ago

Man Arrested In Brooklyn Attack That Left Woman In A ComaA suspect is under arrest in connection with a violent attack in Brooklyn.

13 hours ago

Gun Violence Down In Coney Island Amid Spike In NYC ShootingsAs we head into the Labor Day weekend, the NYPD is preparing new tactics to tackle gun violence. Shootings are up citywide for the most part, but one neighborhood is experiencing a decline; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

13 hours ago

'Tribute In Light' Equipment Tested In Lower ManhattanWith 9/11 approaching, many New Yorkers are anticipating the annual Tribute in Light.

13 hours ago

New Jersey Restaurants, Movie Theaters Welcome Customers Back InsideAfter six months of being closed for indoor dining, New Jersey restaurants are now inching closer to normalcy, along with movie theaters; CBS2's Cory James reports.

13 hours ago

Latest Coronavirus Headlines: Sept. 4, 2020A new forecast model predicts the death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. could reach 410,000 by January. Plus, there's a COVID warning in Stamford, Connecticut.

14 hours ago

President Trump Denies Reports He Called Service Members Who Died In Line Of Duty 'Losers,' 'Suckers'President Donald Trump is under fire for remarks he allegedly made about service members who died in the line of duty. A report says he called them "losers" and "suckers," but he strongly denies it; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

14 hours ago

Protesters Call For Arrest Of Driver Who Plowed Through Black Lives Matter Demonstration In Times SquarePeaceful protests were held in Times Square on Friday with demonstrators calling for the arrest of the driver who plowed through a Black Lives Matter rally Thursday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

14 hours ago

Several Arrests Made During Protest In Flatiron DistrictA group of marchers were met by police in the Flatiron District on Friday night.

14 hours ago

Billy Joel To Perform At MSG Starting In November 2021Billy Joel is set to make his return to Madison Square Garden in November of 2021.

17 hours ago

NJ Teens Raising Money To Protect Abma's Farm In WyckoffPolice say teenagers are stepping in to help a popular New Jersey farm after another group of teenagers broke in and abused its animals.

17 hours ago

160th Academy Class Of NJSP GraduatesThe ranks of the New Jersey State Police grew by 165 troopers Friday.

17 hours ago

Volunteers In Pound Ridge Deliver Food To Families In NeedOne Westchester town is stepping up to help its residents in need.

17 hours ago

NYC Gun Violence Statistics: Sept. 4, 2020Gun violence continues to rise in New York City.

18 hours ago

7 Police Officers Suspended Over Daniel Prude's DeathSeven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay as protests continue over the death of Daniel Prude.

18 hours ago

NYPD Seeking Suspect In Manhattan Hate Crime AssaultThe NYPD is asking for help identifying a man wanted for a hate crime attack in the Flatiron District.

18 hours ago

New Yorkers Flock To Beaches For Labor Day WeekendPeople getting a jump on the beautiful weather this Labor Day weekend headed to the beach early Friday.

18 hours ago

Connecticut Cancels High School Football For Fall Due To COVID-19It's a no-go for full-contact high school football in Connecticut this fall.

18 hours ago