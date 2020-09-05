108th Birthday Party Thrown For Woman Who Beat COVID, Spanish FluA brave New Jersey woman has overcome more than most people can even imagine. Anna Del Priore just celebrated her 108th birthday in Middletown.

New York Weather: CBS2 9/5 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for September 5 at 6 p.m.

Brooklyn's Caribbean Community Keeps Celebrations Alive For West Indian DayBrooklyn’s Caribbean community is keeping some bold and bright traditions on display this holiday weekend even though Monday’s West Indian-American Day parade must be a virtual affair this year; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Tri-State Area Residents Enjoying Holiday Weekend At The BeachMany people headed to the beach on the first day of the Labor Day weekend.

Boats Sink In Texas During Parade For President Trump, Hundreds Participate In Similar Parade In New JerseyIn Texas, several boats sank while taking part in a parade in support of President Trump. Meanwhile ,boaters took to the waters off the Jersey Shore on Saturday for a similar parade supporting law enforcement and veterans.

Nationwide Protests Enter Fourth MonthProtests that have swept the nation since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day are in their fourth month this Labor Day weekend; Michael George reports for CBS2.

Local Activists Demand Charges In Times Square Protest CrashCalls for justice continued Saturday as protesters with the Black Lives Matter movement gathered in Union Square.

Several Charged With Rioting After Protests Turn Violent In New York CitySidewalks in the Flatiron District were left littered with shards of glass after rioters smashed storefronts Friday night; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Caught On Camera: Teen Punches Woman After Another Tried To Snatch Purse, Police SayOne of the teens is seen punching a woman after another teen tried to steal a purse.

Money Experts Say Labor Day Sales Mean Definite Bargains, But Black Friday Remains SupremeShoppers looking for bargains this Labor Day weekend are in luck! Just make sure you're getting the best deal possible. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Labor Day Celebrations Focusing On Safety, Social DistancingCBS2's Kiran Dhillon checked in with people at the Jersey Shore to find out how they're celebrating Labor Day while staying safe and socially distant.

Rochester Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters Against Death Of Daniel PrudeTensions continue to run high in Rochester in the wake of Daniel Prude's death in police custody, which was ruled a homicide.

New York Weather: CBS2's 9/5 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

Suspect Armed With Knives Caught On Camera Robbing Bronx Cell Phone Stores, NYPD SaysThe NYPD released video showing two stores in The Bronx allegedly being robbed by a man who was armed with knives.

New York Weather: CBS2 9/4 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for September 4 at 11 p.m.

6 Men Arrested In 'James Bond Style' Burglaries Across New JerseySix men have been arrested in New Jersey for what police call a string of high end "James Bond style" burglaries.

Man Arrested In Brooklyn Attack That Left Woman In A ComaA suspect is under arrest in connection with a violent attack in Brooklyn.

Gun Violence Down In Coney Island Amid Spike In NYC ShootingsAs we head into the Labor Day weekend, the NYPD is preparing new tactics to tackle gun violence. Shootings are up citywide for the most part, but one neighborhood is experiencing a decline; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

'Tribute In Light' Equipment Tested In Lower ManhattanWith 9/11 approaching, many New Yorkers are anticipating the annual Tribute in Light.

New Jersey Restaurants, Movie Theaters Welcome Customers Back InsideAfter six months of being closed for indoor dining, New Jersey restaurants are now inching closer to normalcy, along with movie theaters; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines: Sept. 4, 2020A new forecast model predicts the death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. could reach 410,000 by January. Plus, there's a COVID warning in Stamford, Connecticut.

President Trump Denies Reports He Called Service Members Who Died In Line Of Duty 'Losers,' 'Suckers'President Donald Trump is under fire for remarks he allegedly made about service members who died in the line of duty. A report says he called them "losers" and "suckers," but he strongly denies it; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Protesters Call For Arrest Of Driver Who Plowed Through Black Lives Matter Demonstration In Times SquarePeaceful protests were held in Times Square on Friday with demonstrators calling for the arrest of the driver who plowed through a Black Lives Matter rally Thursday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Several Arrests Made During Protest In Flatiron DistrictA group of marchers were met by police in the Flatiron District on Friday night.

