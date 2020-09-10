New York Weather: CBS2 9/10 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 10 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Tribute In Light Marks 19th Anniversary Of September 11The Tribute in Light pierced the sky Thursday on the eve of the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

2 hours ago

Homeless Residents Being Moved Out Of Midtown HotelHomeless residents are being moved out of a Midtown hotel to make room for other homeless men who were recently displaced.

2 hours ago

New Jersey Journalist Yele Sowore Still Stuck In Nigeria More Than 400 Days After Being DetainedA local family has been fighting for more than 400 days to bring home to New Jersey a husband and father of two. The journalist was jailed in his native Nigeria over a year ago; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Community Outraged By 'Speak English Or Pay $10 Extra' Sign Outside Clifton, New Jersey, BusinessA sign posted by a business owner in Clifton, New Jersey, has sparked a lot of outrage, with some calling the message racist; CBS2's Cory James reports.

2 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation Aimed At Easing MVC LinesGov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Thursday aimed at easing long lines at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

3 hours ago

Halloween Parade Organizers Now Planning 'Spontaneous' EventThis year's Halloween Parade in Greenwich Village has been canceled.

3 hours ago

Teachers, Students Test Positive For COVID-19 In New York, New JerseyIn New York City, in-person classes haven't even started yet, but the teachers' union says already the voluntary tests of at least 16 staff members have come back positive; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Headlines: Sept. 10, 2020A New York City staple is closing after 60 years, and unemployed New Yorkers will get an additional $300 a week starting next week.

3 hours ago

Over 160 Companies Call On Mayor De Blasio To Address Quality-Of-Life Issues In NYCThe CEOs of more than 160 companies say there is "widespread anxiety" over quality-of-life issues in New York City, and they're calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to take action; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

3 hours ago

Heavy Rain Floods Streets In Bayonne, New JerseyHeavy rain moved through the region Thursday, leaving streets flooded in Bayonne, New Jersey, forcing some drivers to abandon their cars.

3 hours ago

2,800 Customers Without Power In The BronxMore than 2,800 Con Edison customers were power in the Bronx following a transformer fire Thursday.

3 hours ago

Special Needs School Teaching Students New Routines To Safely Navigate Daily LifeThursday was the beginning of a new normal for several special needs schools in our area. One spent months transforming its space so in-classroom instruction can be offered five days a week; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

6 hours ago

Citigroup Names Jane Fraser New CEO, First Woman To Lead Major U.S. BankJane Fraser will take over in February for Michael Corbat, who is retiring after 37 years with the bank.

7 hours ago

TSA Sets Up New Protective Barriers At LaGuardia AirportThe additional barriers are supposed to help protect passengers and workers from COVID-19.

7 hours ago

In-Person Classes Delayed In Pelham After Over 100 Kids Party In The WoodsIn-person learning for students of one Westchester school district is postponed, being blamed on the risky behavior of a large group of partying teens. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

7 hours ago

‘It Has Become A Ghost Town’: Broadway Storefront Vacancies Up More Than 75% Since 2017Empty storefronts, “for lease” signs, roll cages down and posted letters announcing permanent closure — that is the landscape residents take in as they walk up and down the street. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

7 hours ago

CBS2 Rides Along With Top NYPD Detectives Combating Gang Violence In BrooklynSome of the top detectives combating gang violence in Brooklyn, the epicenter of New York City shootings, are working to get guns off the streets. CBS2's Ali Bauman went along with them to find out how.

7 hours ago

Bridgeport, CT Police Chief Arrested, Accused Of Cheating To Get JobProsecutors say, then acting police chief, Armando Perez and the city's personnel director David Dunn rigged the 2018 police chief exam.

8 hours ago

Previewing Sotheby's First Hip Hop AuctionThe sale will include, among other items, Salt-N-Pepa's iconic jackets work for the "Push It" video, valued at up to $15,000.

8 hours ago

NYPD Revamps Online Data To Improve TransparencyThe NYPD launched a pair of new online tools to change how it presents data to the public.

8 hours ago

Actress Diana Rigg Dies At 82Diana Rigg gained fame on the 1960's British spy series "The Avengers" and more recently on "Game Of Thrones"

8 hours ago

Additional $300 In Unemployment Approved For New York And ConnecticutThe extra benefits are part of the federal government's Lost Wages Assistance Program.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 9/10 Thursday Evening ForecastLonnie Quinn has the updated weather forecast for the Tri-State Area on CBS2 News At 5.

8 hours ago