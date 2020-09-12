New York Weather: CBS2 9/12 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for September 12 at 6 p.m.

3 hours ago

Teenager Saves Family Of 4 From Burning Car In ConnecticutA mother and three kids who were trapped in a burning car are safe thanks to the heroic actions of a teenager.

3 hours ago

Suspect Charged In Hit-And-Run That Killed 50-Year-Old Man In BayonneA man has been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run in Bayonne.

3 hours ago

NYPD Searches For Suspect In East New York Attempted RapePolice are looking for the suspect in an attempted rape in Brooklyn.

3 hours ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Life May Not Return To Normal Until Late 2021It could be another full year before life returns to normal. Six months into the pandemic, that's the warning from one of the nation's top doctors as cases in several states continue to surge; Michael George reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

9/11 Memorial And Museum Reopens After Coronavirus ShutdownThe 9/11 Memorial & Museum is back open, one day after the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks. The museum was closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

Divers Recover Body Of Missing Swimmer At Rockaway BeachPolice have recovered the body of a missing swimmer at Rockaway Beach.

3 hours ago

MTA: Subway Vandal Breaks 18 Windows Of Queens 7 TrainThe subway window smasher may have struck again. The MTA has already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs in the past few months, but the vandalism has not stopped; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

4 hours ago

Police Say 20-Year-Old Dale Smith Kidnapped 3-Year-Old Majesty Brown From McCaffrey PlaygroundThe NYPD is looking for a man they say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend's 3-year-old son from a park in Hell's Kitchen; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

4 hours ago

Police Looking For Suspects Who Acted Like They Had Gun During Spree Of Robbery Attempts In BrooklynThe NYPD is trying to track down two men accused in a spree of robbery attempts in Brooklyn.

10 hours ago

NYPD: Man Suspected Of Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend’s Toddler At Manhattan Playground Following ArgumentPolice are looking for a toddler who was allegedly kidnapped from a playground in midtown Manhattan.

11 hours ago

Love And Family Keep The Business Running At Vic's Heart N Soul Food TruckCBS2's Elle McLogan meets Victor Hickson, who doles out smoked ribs and fried fish from a roving kitchen.

11 hours ago

NYPD Responds To More Than 6 Overnight Shootings, At Least 2 Killed In The BronxGun violence continued in New York City, where police responded to more than six shootings overnight Saturday.

11 hours ago

9/11 Memorial And Museum Reopens To General Public Six Months After Coronavirus Forced ShutdownThe museum will reopen with strict COVID-19 guidelines, like mandatory face coverings, reduced capacity and timed tickets. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 9/12 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the latest Tri-State Area forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

13 hours ago

Greenwich Village's Music Inn Finding Ways To Get By In Midst Of Coronavirus PandemicThe pandemic is taking a huge toll on businesses in New York with shops closing by the week. Those still open are trying to adapt. CBS2's Ali Bauman shows us how one of the oldest music shops in New York is keeping the beat alive.

22 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/11 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 11 at 11 p.m.

22 hours ago

Connecticut Officials Concerned About Uptick In Coronavirus Infection RateOfficials in Connecticut are worried small gatherings are contributing to a rise in the state's COVID-19 infection rate.

22 hours ago

22 New York City Public School Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19There are more concerns over the reopening of New York City Public Schools after more staff members tested positive for coronavirus Friday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

22 hours ago

Fire Reported At 6-Story Building In Jackson Heights, QueensThere was a fire at the top of a Queens apartment building Friday night.

22 hours ago

Tribute In Light Illuminates NYC Skyline As Somber Anniversary Comes To A CloseAs the 19th anniversary of 9/11 came to a close, the Tribute in Light illuminated the sky over New York City; CBS2's Cory James reports.

22 hours ago

Tunnel To Towers Foundation September 11 Memorial Ceremony, Part 3Watch the Tunnel To Towers Foundation 9/11 memorial ceremony on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks in New York City.

22 hours ago

Tunnel To Towers Foundation September 11 Memorial Ceremony, Part 2Watch the Tunnel To Towers Foundation 9/11 memorial ceremony on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks in New York City.

22 hours ago

Tunnel To Towers Foundation September 11 Memorial Ceremony, Part 1Watch the Tunnel To Towers Foundation 9/11 memorial ceremony on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks in New York City.

23 hours ago