Bad Bunny Holds Concert On Truck Driving Through NYCThe Puerto Rican singer and rapper rolled through the Bronx and Washington Heights performing atop a semi-truck.

44 minutes ago

Toddler Hears Mom's Voice For 1st TimeAn 18-month-old boy born prematurely after a violent attack on his mother just received his first hearing aid. CBS2's Kristine Johnson has the story.

48 minutes ago

Deadly Crash On New York State ThruwayChopper 2 is over the scene of a deadly crash that's causing delays on the southbound New York State Thruway.

1 hour ago

8 Hurt In East Village FireSeveral people are hurt after a fire spread through an apartment building overnight.

2 hours ago

First Schools Reopen For In-Person LearningRemote classes begin today, but in-person learning will see a staggered rollout after a delay was announced just last week. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: Clear And CoolCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest forecast.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: 11 p.m. ForecastVanessa Murdock says the last day of summer will feel very much like fall.

8 hours ago

Plan To Cull The Deer Population Causes Controversy In N.J. TownResidents tell CBS2's Lisa Rozner they are not happy having bow hunters on adjacent and nearby properties.

8 hours ago

CBS2 Finds Out Some Of The Heating Guidelines For Outdoor Dining In NYCReporter Cory James has the information restaurant owners and patrons have been requesting for months.

8 hours ago

Arrest Made In 'A' Train Subway DerailmentA 30-year-old man has been hit with multiple charges stemming from the incident on Sunday morning in Manhattan. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the story.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: 9 p.m. ForecastVanessa Murdock says the last full day of summer on Monday will feel an awful lot like fall.

11 hours ago

Early Voting Site Approved For Parkchester Section Of BronxRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on hand for the announcement and said the sooner the site is staffed, the better. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports

11 hours ago

Sen. Murkowski Comes Out Against Filling Ginsburg's Seat Before ElectionThe Republican from Alaska joins Sen. Susan Collins of Maine as key members of GOP not ready to side with President Donald Trump. CBS2's Christina Ruffini reports

11 hours ago

Search Continues For Boy Who Fell In Water Off Randall's IslandThe NYPD, FDNY and Coast Guard have been working since Sunday afternoon trying to find the 5-year-old. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports

11 hours ago

N.Y. AG James Promises To Expedite Release Of Police Body Cam FootageThe announcement follows Daniel Prude's fatal encounter with Rochester police in March. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports

11 hours ago

'A' Train Derails; Was It An Act Of Sabotage?Law enforcement is speaking to a 30-year-old man about Sunday morning's incident. No charges have been filed. CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports

12 hours ago

NYPD: 86 Arrested During 'Abolish ICE' Protest In Times SquarePolice said the demonstration became tense when officers tried to move protesters from the area.

19 hours ago

Lincoln Tunnel Exclusive Bus Lane To Reopen As Traffic Returns To Pre-Pandemic LevelsBuses going through the Lincoln Tunnel will start using the Exclusive Bus Lane once again Monday morning.

20 hours ago

At Least 5 Hospitalized From Bus Crash In Brooklyn; NYPD InvestigatingVideo from the scene shows the damaged bus and at least one other car badly wrecked.

23 hours ago

Recovery Effort To Resume For 5-Year-Old Who Fell Into Harlem River Near Randall's IslandThe desperate search resumes Sunday for a 5-year-old boy who fell into the Harlem River. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 9/20 Sunday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning

1 day ago

New Yorkers Come Out In Droves To Pay Respects To Justice GinsburgVigils and memorials were held throughout the city on Saturday for the late liberal icon and gender equality champion. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports

1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock says it will definitely feel like fall when you wake up on Sunday morning. Here's your forecast.

1 day ago

Search For 5-Year-Old Who Fell In Water Near Randall's Island To Resume SundayFirst responders looked for the little boy for more than seven hours on Saturday. CBS2's Cory James reports

1 day ago