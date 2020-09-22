Connecticut's Four State Universities Cancel Spring BreakConnecticut's four state universities have canceled spring break due to the pandemic.

3 hours ago

Plastic Surgeons Say 'Zoom Anxiety' Causing Spike In Demand For ProceduresPlastic surgery procedures are on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic, and doctors say it's thanks in large part to the new way many people are doing their jobs; Chris Martinez reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

New York City Council To Vote On New Outdoor Dining RulesWith the weather getting colder, top New York City officials now say restaurant owners will soon get clear guidance about outdoor dining this winter.

3 hours ago

UFT President Says Some NYC Students Will Have Remote Instructors In ClassroomsNew York City students are set to return to the classroom next week and expect to find a teacher there waiting for them, but CBS2 has learned that might not be the case for every student. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer explains.

3 hours ago

Previewing 2020 Fall Foliage Season In Tri-State AreaOn the first day of fall, many people are looking forward to fall foliage season. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock got a preview of what the scenery will be like in our area.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/22 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 22 at 5 p.m.

4 hours ago

Firefighters Battle Brush Fire In Bath Beach, BrooklynFirefighters battled a brush fire in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

NYC Comedy Club Owners Call On Lawmakers To Allow Them To ReopenComedy club owners say it's no joke, they're anxious to get back to the business of making people laugh. They're calling on lawmakers to allow them to reopen; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

4 hours ago

Fall Allergy Season May Overlap With Winter COVID, Cold And Flu SeasonTuesday was the first day of fall, and the new season brings cool air, leaves changing color and possibly allergies. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez says this allergy season may last right into the winter, overlapping with COVID, colds and flus.

4 hours ago

How To Vote In ConnecticutVoting places will remain open in Connecticut this Election Day, but that's not the only way to cast a ballot.

4 hours ago

Pandemic Cited For Sharp Drop In NYC Voter RegistrationDespite the pandemic in New York City, the NYC Votes campaign is working to get as many people as possible registered to vote.

4 hours ago

How To Vote In New JerseyIn New Jersey, the governor just made registering to vote easier than ever by allowing online registration; CBS2's Christina Fan has your New Jersey voter guide.

4 hours ago

Long Islanders Sue Rapper Cardi B, Sister Over Beach Confrontation VideoA video rapper Cardi B posted to social media of a beach confrontation is now part of a lawsuit. The video in question centers around a dispute between the rapper's sister and Long Island beach-goers; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

4 hours ago

Dozens Of Long Island Entrepreneurs Receive Funding From Industrial Development AssociationThere are positive steps forward in one under-served community on Long Island. Dozens of struggling entrepreneurs have just been given a big boost; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

4 hours ago

PSEG Long Island Releases Report On Utility's Response To Tropical Storm IsaiasA special PSEG Long Island task force has released its 30-day report on the utility's response to Isaias, which hit Long Island in August as a tropical storm.

4 hours ago

NFL Picks Week 3: NFC WestCBS San Francisco sports anchor Dennis O’Donnell looks at NFL Week 3 matchups in the NFC West, with the San Francisco 49ers staying in New York to face the Giants and the undefeated Los Angeles Rams meeting the undefeated Buffalo Bills. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Long Lines Seen At Motor Vehicle Commissioner Office In New JerseyIt was another day of waiting and frustration Tuesday at Motor Vehicle Commission offices in New Jersey.

4 hours ago

Gun Dealers Say Demand Is Soaring For Firearms, AmmunitionDuring the pandemic, we've seen high demand and tight supply for so many goods, from cleaning products to PPE. Now, gun dealers say demand is through the roof for firearms and ammunition; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

4 hours ago

President Trump Addresses 75th Annual United Nations General Assembly VirtuallyPresident Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed the 75th annual United Nations General Assembly, but it's a very different event this year due to the pandemic; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

4 hours ago

Plans To Close Rikers Island May Face Hurdle After Judge's Ruling On Site For New JailPlans to close Rikers Island by 2026 now face a major hurdle after a judge's ruling on one of the sites for a new jail for inmates; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

4 hours ago

NYPD Finds Body Of Small Child Off Randall's IslandThe NYPD says the body of a small child was found in the water off Randall's Island on Tuesday morning.

5 hours ago

Coronavirus Concerns Rise In Some NYC Neighborhoods As CDC Issues Guidelines For HalloweenTuesday, the Centers for Disease Control issues new guidelines to stop the coronavirus from spreading even further during Halloween and other holiday celebrations; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

5 hours ago

Video: Woman Abandons 20 Cats At Monmouth County SPCASurveillance video shows a woman driving a black Mazda CX-7 up to the building. She then pulls several crates out of the trunk, and left them at the SPCA's doors. There was no food and water left with the crates, though there was a note indicating that the cats caretaker had passed away.

7 hours ago

National Voter Registration DayLaunched in 2012, it's a day dedicated to helping millions of unregistered voters before the upcoming election.

8 hours ago