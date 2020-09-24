New York Weather: CBS2 9/23 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 23 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Syracuse University Cancels Spring BreakAnother college campus is canceling spring break.

2 hours ago

Major Event Cancelations Cause Concerns About Tourism Money In NYCOn Wednesday it was announced the upcoming season of the Metropolitan Opera and the in-person New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square have been canceled. Both decisions are expected to have a ripple effect that extends to restaurants, hotels and beyond; CBS2's Cory James reports.

2 hours ago

Thousands Protest in NYC Over Breonna Taylor DecisionThousands of protesters marching through New York City on Wednesday over the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

3 hours ago

Two Officers Shot In Louisville Amid Breonna Taylor ProtestsTwo officers in Louisville, Kentucky, were shot Wednesday. This comes amid growing outrage after a grand jury's decision that no officers would be directly charged in the death of Breonna Taylor; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Thousands Across NYC Protest Outcome Of Breonna Taylor CaseA large Black Lives Matter protest started around 7 p.m. Wednesday outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

5 hours ago

Good Samaritan Honored For Stopping Suspect Accused Of Derailing Subway TrainThe MTA on Wednesday honored a Good Samaritan they're calling a hero for his brave actions. He stopped a suspect accused of derailing a subway train and held him until police arrived; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/23 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 23 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

BBB: Scammers Target College Students With Fake Job OffersThe Better Business Bureau says scammers are using the pandemic to target college students.

7 hours ago

Nassau County Launches 'Fight The Flu 2020' CampaignLong Island launched a new campaign encouraging residents to get their flu shots early this year.

7 hours ago

Organizers Planning Virtual Times Square New Year CelebrationEvery year, people from across the globe celebrate New Year's Eve with New Yorkers in Times Square. This year, it will be done virtually; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

7 hours ago

Homeless Advocates Critical Of New MTA RulesThe MTA is enacting new rules that will make it harder for homeless individuals to take refuge in the subway system. Transit officials say it's to minimize public health risks; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

8 hours ago

Catholic Charities Delivers 1 Millionth Meal Since Beginning Of PandemicOn Wednesday, Catholic Charities distributed its 1 millionth meal to New Yorkers in need since the coronavirus first struck in March. Timothy Cardinal Dolan was on hand offering prayer and praise; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

8 hours ago

FBI Warns Cybercriminals Are Spreading Disinformation Ahead Of November ElectionThere are warnings from the FBI about cybercriminals spreading disinformation ahead of Election Day. Intelligence officials say operatives in certain countries are attempting to once again sow distrust in our electoral system; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

8 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Enters Pivotal StageAnother COVID vaccine has entered what is described as the pivotal stage before applying for FDA approval. It's a very large phase 3 trial from Johnson and Johnson. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez says this trial may have some advantages over other candidate vaccines.

8 hours ago

New Report Highlights Racial Disparity In NYC PolicingA new report is highlighting the racial disparity amongst policing in New York City, spanning over a decade.

8 hours ago

Man Who Killed NYPD Officer In 1970s Granted ParoleThere's outrage from the family of a murdered NYPD officer after the state parole board ordered one of his killers to be set free. He's the second cop killer granted parole in the shocking targeting of two officers back in the early '70s; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

Industry City Project Scrapped In BrooklynFirst Amazon, and now Industry City. The project expected to bring a major economic boost to Brooklyn has been scrapped. The controversial proposal would have rezoned the waterfront in Sunset Park and added thousands of jobs; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

8 hours ago

Chicago Bears Great Gale Sayers DiesThe NFL lost a legend Wednesday, both on and off the field. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports on the passing of Chicago Bears great Gale Sayers.

8 hours ago

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In Repose At Supreme Court For First Day Of Public ServicesWednesday marks the first day of public services for late legal icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Debra Alfarone reports for CBS2.

8 hours ago

NYC Council Considers Bill To Help Struggling RestaurantsCurbside dining could soon become a permanent fixture on New York City streets.

8 hours ago

Metropolitan Opera Cancels Entire 2020-21 SeasonThe Metropolitan Opera is canceling its entire 2020-21 season.

8 hours ago

Times Square New Year Celeration To Be 'Virtually Enhanced'Even with the restrictions of 2020, the party to ring in 2021 is still on.

9 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio: Brooklyn, Queens Neighborhoods Account For Nearly 25% Of New NYC Coronanvirus CasesThere is concern over new coronavirus clusters in New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio says a few Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods account for nearly 25% of new cases and he calls the infection rate urgent; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

9 hours ago