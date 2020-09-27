Am I Dying?! CBS2's Cindy Hsu Discusses Symptoms With Authors Dr. Marc Eisenberg And Dr. Christopher KellyAnxiety is high these days with the coronavirus pandemic on everyone's mind. CBS2's Cindy Hsu had a virtual chat with authors and hosts of the podcast "Am I Dying?!" to find out what our symptoms really mean.

Knife-Wielding Man Suspected In Cell Phone Store Robberies In The Bronx Strikes Again, NYPD SaysThe man has robbed at least 10 cell phone stores, getting away with more than $15,000 since July, according to police.

Wedding With Nearly 300 People Busted At Queens Venue, Chinatown Karaoke Bar Shut Down For ViolationsA wedding celebration in Queens was busted late Friday. The sheriff’s office says there was a wedding going on at the Royal Elite Palace in Woodside with indoor seating, food, alcohol and a live band. CBS2's Christina fan reports.

Brooklyn School Fire Under Investigation; At Least 1 Firefighter HospitalizedIt took crews about 40 minutes to get the fire at Yeled V’Yalda Early Childhood Center under control.

New York Weather: CBS2's 9/27 Sunday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest weather forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

Artist Paints Mural In Brooklyn Honoring Chadwick BosemanArtist Kenny Altidor unveiled a mural of late actor Chadwick Boseman in Brooklyn on Saturday.

New York Weather: CBS2 9/26 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for September 26 at 11 p.m.

Suspect Steals Car, Drags Owner When Pretending To Buy ItA man was dragged by his own car as a thief sped away in Brooklyn.

President Trump Names Nominee To Replace Late Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgPresident Donald Trump has named his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Judge Amy Coney Barrett was introduced Saturday afternoon, and Republicans want to get her confirmed by the Senate before Election Day; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

COVID-19 Cases Rising In New JerseyNew Jersey is seeing an increase in COVID-19 infections.

Staten Island High School May Go Virtual Due To Teacher ShortageStaten Island's Tottenville High School says they may not be able to provide in-person instruction next week.

Exclusive: BLM Protesters Confronted By Police At Washington Square ParkA protest at Washington Square Park was seemingly peaceful until officers arrived. There was a confrontation, and then the group marched to the NYPD's 6th Precinct; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Officials Cracking Down On COVID Violations As Infection Rates Spike In Some NYC NeighborhoodsInfection rates are increasing in some New York City neighborhoods at an alarming rate. Health officials are monitoring even more areas, and the sheriff's office is cracking down on more violators; CBS2's Cory James reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 9/26 Evening Forecast at 9PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for September 26 at 9 p.m.

Artist Unveils Mural Of 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman In BrooklynLate actor Chadwick Boseman is being remembered and honored in Brooklyn.

Health Care Workers Gather In Brooklyn To Provide Service To Anyone In NeedA group of local medical professionals spent the day serving the community in Brooklyn, saying health care should be a basic human right, not a privilege.

Rochester Police Names New Chief Following Daniel Prude's DeathThe city of Rochester has appointed an interim police chief following weeks of protests over the death of Daniel Prude.

2 Women Shot In Mott Haven, The BronxTwo women are recovering after being struck by stray bullets in the Bronx.

Washington Heights Diner Forced To Close Due To Coronavirus Pandemic StrugglesA popular Manhattan diner closed its doors for good Saturday. Problems caused by the pandemic were just too much to overcome; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

New Jersey Reports Rise In COVID-19 CasesNew Jersey is seeing an increase in coronavirus infections.

Staten Island High School May Go All Virtual Due To Teacher ShortageStaten Island's Tottenville High School sent out a letter Saturday saying they may be starting the year all virtual, and parents are not happy.

NYC Sheriff's Office Busts Large Wedding In QueensA wedding celebration in Queens was busted late Friday as the city cracks down on large gatherings, hoping to stop the spread of growing COVID clusters; CBS2's Cory James reports.

President Trump Nominates Judge Amy Coney BarrettPresident Donald Trump has named Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Bigelow's In Rockville Centre: Frying Clams Since 1939"This is another extension of our house," co-owner Anthony Andreolas told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

