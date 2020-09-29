New York Weather: CBS2 9/29 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for September 29 at 6 p.m.

2 hours ago

1,000 Boxes Of Food Delivered To Park Ridge PantrySeeing a spike in food insecurity, there's a new effort to help stop hunger in New Jersey.

2 hours ago

FTC: Text Message Scam Tricking People Into Giving Out InfoThe Federal Trade Commission is warning people about scammers sending fake texts to trick people into giving out their personal information.

2 hours ago

Man Caught Throwing Eels Into Prospect Park LakeWitnesses caught a man throwing eels into Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn. The man got away, but wildlife experts hope others take away an important message from the illegal activity; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 hours ago

Elderly Woman Struck By Revel Scooter, Critically InjuredAn elderly woman was critically injured after she was hit by a Revel scooter in Manhattan. It's the latest in a string of incidents involving the moped ride-sharing company; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

2 hours ago

Head Of Teachers' Union Urges Mayor To Shut Down Public Schools In Neighborhoods Experiencing COVID SpikesThe head of the teachers' union is calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to strongly consider shutting down public schools in the nine COVID cluster zip codes; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

2 hours ago

Defense Attorney Develops Board Game To Teach Players About Interacting With Police OfficersA new board game is teaching players some real-life lessons on how to interact with a police officer; Elise Preston reports for CBS2.

2 hours ago

Easing Winds Help Firefighters Battle Deadly California WildfiresEasing winds are helping firefighters battle deadly wildfires in California; Anne Makovec reports for CBS2.

2 hours ago

Westchester County Teen Overcoming Leukemia, Brain Injury Determined To Register To VoteA 19-year-old in Westchester County who is working to overcome personal and medical struggles is now registered to cast his ballot in November; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

NJ Gov. Murphy Signs $32.7 Billion Budget PlanNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a $32.7 billion budget plan Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Group Homes For New Yorkers With Developmental Disabilities Face Budget CutsMore than 100,000 New Yorkers with developmental disabilities, from ages 3-99, live in group homes, but now these homes are facing budget cuts. Families fear drastic changes could affect the quality of life for their loved ones; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

Researchers Say There's Low Risk Of Catching COVID-19 On Mass TransitA new study may ease fears about taking mass transit during the pandemic.

3 hours ago

NTSB: Deadly Limo Crash Likely Caused By Brake FailureFederal investigators have found that the limo crash in upstate New York that killed 20 people was likely caused by poor maintenance that resulted in brake failure.

3 hours ago

Raymond Rodio Sentenced In Long Island Sex Trafficking CaseA man has been sentenced in a sex trafficking case that rocked a Long Island community. The District Attorney says Raymond Rodio kept women in a sex dungeon in his parents' basement under deplorable conditions; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

Some New Yorkers Receive Wrong Mail-In BallotsWith just five weeks until Election Day, New York City is sorting through a major mix-up with mail-in ballots. The mistakes could impact thousands of voters; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

3 hours ago

President Trump, Joe Biden To Face Off In First Presidential DebatePresident Donald Trump and Joe Biden will face off in Cleveland for the first of three presidential debates Tuesday, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year is different; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Man Convicted In Fatal L.I. Crash May Be Sentenced WednesdayA judge on Long Island could soon decide whether a man convicted in a deadly drunk driving crash will be sentenced Wednesday.

3 hours ago

'A Day Without Black Women' Protests Aim To Highlight Importance Of Black Women In U.S. EconomyMarches across the country in honor of Breonna Taylor took on a special meaning Tuesday. In Lower Manhattan, organizers aimed to demonstrate the importance and the role Black women play in the U.S. economy; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

Firefighters Perform Daring Rescue During Washington Heights Apartment FireFirefighters saved more than a dozen people, including a child, during a daring rescue at an early morning fire in Manhattan on Tuesday; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

3 hours ago

Tri-State Area Travel Advisory List UpdatedThere are new changes to the tri-state area travel advisory list.

3 hours ago

NYC Officials Prepared To Take Action As COVID Cases Spike In Brooklyn, QueensNew York City says it's prepared to take action in communities where coronavirus cases are rising at a disturbing rate. The clusters are in several neighborhoods in Queens and Brooklyn; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Thousands Of NYC Public School Students Return To ClassroomsThousands of public school students returned to the classroom Tuesday as New York City marked its highest daily infection rate since June at just over 3%; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

3 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Gives Update On COVID In NYGov. Andrew Cuomo gives update on coronavirus pandemic and more in New York.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: Rain Picks Up TonightCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago