Selden, N.Y Community Surprises Disabled Marine With New, State Of The Art HouseA disabled marine bound to a wheelchair, but filled with boundless energy, now has a new outlook on life and gratitude to the community around him. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

4 hours ago

Suspect Arrested In Stray Bullet Shooting That Killed Mother Of 3 Bertha Arriaga In QueensIssam Elabbar is accused of firing the bullet that went through Bertha Arriaga’s third-floor window, hitting and killing her early Wednesday morning.

5 hours ago

President Trump Begins Treatment For COVID-19 Symptoms At Walter Reed Medical CenterThe president's doctors say he's showing mild symptoms, including fatigue and a low-grade fever, and being treated with the drug Remdesivir.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/3 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

6 hours ago

Catering Hall Owners Plead For Gov. Cuomo To Allow Weddings To Resume; Venues On 'Brink Of Bankruptcy'Catering hall owners on Long Island gathered Friday, pleading with the governor to allow them to resume larger weddings and other lifecycle events. On the brink of ruin, they say they can safely reopen; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

14 hours ago

Selden, N.Y Community Surprises Disabled Marine With New, State Of The Art HouseA disabled Marine who is in a wheelchair but filled with a boundless energy for life says he has brand new outlook and gratitude to the community around him; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

14 hours ago

New Jersey Students Excited For Return Of High School FootballHigh school football is back in New Jersey for the first time this year, but that's not the case in New York state, where the game is tied up in court; CBS2's Cory James reports.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/2 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for October 2 at 11 p.m.

15 hours ago

CDC: Salmonella Outbreaks Tied To Bearded Dragons, HedgehogsThe Centers for Disease Control is investigating salmonella outbreaks tied to pets.

15 hours ago

Steve Barnes, Of Cellino & Barnes, Dies In Plane Crash Near BuffaloHigh-profile attorney Steve Barnes has died in a plane crash in upstate New York.

15 hours ago

Tropical Storm Isaias Disaster Declaration ApprovedPresident Donald Trump has approved a $35 million Tropical Storm Isaias disaster declaration.

15 hours ago

Contact Tracing Underway For Fundraiser President Trump Attended Before Testing Positive For COVID-19There's now contact tracing underway in New Jersey, where President Donald Trump held a fundraiser just hours before testing positive for COVID-19; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

15 hours ago

President Trump Given Regeneron's Experimental Antibody CocktailPresident Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday morning, is getting an experimental antibody cocktail in addition to his current treatment plan; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

15 hours ago

President Donald Trump Says 'I Think I'm Doing Very Well' Before Being Taken To HospitalPresident Donald Trump's physician says he has mild symptoms of the coronavirus and is recovering from fatigue, but CBS News has learned the president also had a low-grade fever; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

15 hours ago

Fanalysis NFL Week 4: Early Super Bowl PicksCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 4 and early Super Bowl picks with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

16 hours ago

Fanalysis NFL Week 4: Top PlaysCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 4 with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/2 Evening Forecast at 9PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for October 2 at 9 p.m.

17 hours ago

Judge Orders 2020 Census To Continue Until October 31stA federal judge Friday ordered the 2020 census to continue through the end of the month.

17 hours ago

High-Profile Attorney Steve Barnes, Woman Reportedly Die In Plane CrashHigh-profile attorney Steve Barnes has reportedly died in a plane crash in upstate New York.

17 hours ago

Police: Actor Rick Moranis Punched While Walking On Upper West SideActor Rick Moranis was attacked in broad daylight on the Upper West Side, just steps from Central Park. Police are still looking for the suspect; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

17 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Threatening To Fine NYC For Not Controlling COVID ClustersAs the number of coronavirus cases climb in New York City, CBS2 has obtained fresh evidence that many people living in COVID clusters continue to ignore safety precautions; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says the governor is threatening to fine the city if it doesn't fix things.

17 hours ago

President Donald Trump Hospitalized, First Lady Remains At White HousePresident Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

17 hours ago

New York City Church Communities Teaming Up To Register Voters Before Oct. 9 DeadlineSome historic churches in New York City are teaming up to get people registered to vote. Next Friday, Oct. 9, is the final day to register; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

19 hours ago

Brooklyn Lawmakers Renew Push To Pass State Bills Targeting Gun TraffickersBrooklyn lawmakers are renewing a push to get illegal guns off the street. It comes as the NYPD is increasing arrests and seizures; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

19 hours ago