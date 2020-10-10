New York Weather: CBS2 10/10 Evening Forecast at 9PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for October 10 at 9 p.m.

48 minutes ago

Young Jazz Musicians Entertain Outside The Bowery MissionA group of young musicians lifted the spirits of those in need Saturday.

59 minutes ago

Pet Therapy Program Helps Boost Spirits Of Doctors, NursesA program is boosting the spirits of doctors and nurses on the front lines; Nichelle Medina reports for CBS2.

1 hour ago

Crews Work Overnight To Repair Parts Of Henry Hudson ParkwayThere's an update on the dangerous dip causing problems on the Henry Hudson Parkway.

1 hour ago

Nassau County Police Team Up With Churches To Reach CommunitiesNassau County officials kicked off a new program to strengthen the relationship between police and the community Saturday.

1 hour ago

Caught On Camera: Suspect Opens Fire On Man In Parked Car In Bronx ShootingA violent attack in the Bronx was caught on camera. Police say a man was sitting in his car when someone came up and shot him through the window; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

1 hour ago

Former NJ Governor Chris Christie Released From HospitalFormer New Jersey governor Chris Christie is out of the hospital.

1 hour ago

President Trump Holds First Event Since Being Released From HospitalPresident Donald Trump on Saturday made his first public appearance since he tested positive for the coronavirus; Michael George reports for CBS2.

1 hour ago

New Restrictions Limit Religious Gatherings In COVID-19 Hot SpotsGov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that 826 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, the highest number since July 15. This comes as a federal judge in Brooklyn upheld the governor's new limitations on religious gatherings to help manage the spread of the virus; CBS2's Cory James reports.

2 hours ago

Court Upholds Gov. Cuomo's Restrictions On Houses Of Worship In COVID-19 Hot SpotsThe rulings mean Gov. Cuomo's order to limit capacity to 10 people within red zones, where the infection rate is above 3%, can be enforced.

12 hours ago

NYPD Searching For Bronx Gunman Who Opened Fire On Man In CarSurveillance video shows the suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim, 26, who was sitting in a parked car.

14 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/10 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning

15 hours ago

All Jets COVID-19 Tests Come Back Negative, Team Will Play SundaySomething good is finally happening for the New York Jets. It appears the player who tested positive for COVID-19 Friday morning was a false positive; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

23 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/9 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 9 at 11 p.m.

23 hours ago

Fans Mark John Lennon's 80th Birthday In Central ParkCelebrations on Friday marked the birthday of the late John Lennon.

23 hours ago

NJ Drivers Can Update Probationary Licenses OnlineNew Jersey drivers with probationary licenses can now upgrade them online.

23 hours ago

Emergency Repairs Underway On Henry Hudson ParkwayEmergency repairs were underway on the Henry Hudson Parkway on Friday night. A dangerous sudden dip in the road caused accidents and other problems for drivers all day; CBS2's Cory James reports.

23 hours ago

Enforcement In NYC COVID Cluster Zones BeginsA federal judge is allowing New York state restrictions on houses of worship in the city's COVID cluster zones. This comes as the city reaches an agreement with teachers, avoiding layoffs during the fiscal crisis; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

23 hours ago

President Trump Discusses COVID-19 Case In First TV Interview Since DiagnosisIn his first TV interview since getting the coronavirus, President Donald Trump said he would have suffered more if doctors had not acted quickly; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

23 hours ago

Hurricane Delta Moves Inland After Making Landfall In LouisianaHurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana on Friday. Damaging winds and flooding rain hit an area still recovering from a prior hurricane just weeks ago; Courtney Zubowski reports for CBS2.

23 hours ago

Fanalysis NFL Week 5: Jets & Giants GamesCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 5 with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

1 day ago

Fanalysis NFL Week 5: Top PlaysCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 5 with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

1 day ago

Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru Takes Over MetLife Stadium Parking LotDinosaurs have taken over the parking lot at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

1 day ago

Princeton To Name Residential College After Black Woman For The First TimeFor the first time, Princeton University is naming a residential college after a Black woman.

1 day ago