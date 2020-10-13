New York Weather: CBS2 10/13 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 13 at 6 p.m.

34 minutes ago

Medusa Statue On Display At Manhattan's Collect Pond ParkA 7-foot-tall bronze version of the famous sculpture "Medusa With The Head Of Perseus" was unveiled Tuesday at Manhattan's Collect Pond Park.

38 minutes ago

Leaders Come Together To Discuss NYC's FutureLeaders from across the country came together Tuesday to discuss the future of New York City; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

41 minutes ago

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Gives Indoor Sports The Green LightIndoor sports in New Jersey have gotten the green light from Gov. Phil Murphy just as COVID cases are increasing; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

47 minutes ago

NYPD Chief Of Patrol Fausto Pichardo ResignsNYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo has resigned after a 23-year career.

51 minutes ago

Dozens Of COVID-19 Cases Linked To Long Island Sweet Sixteen PartyMore than 30 people tested positive for the coronavirus after going to a birthday party on Long Island; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

53 minutes ago

Long Island Man Finds Success Designing Custom CleatsA Long Island man was working at a bakery to help pay for college until he turned his desk at home into an art studio for athletic footwear. Now demand for his customs cleats is soaring; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

59 minutes ago

COVID-19 Survivor Thanks Doctors After Life-Saving Throat SurgeryA woman who survived COVID-19 but nearly died from breathing complications got a chance to thank the doctors who saved her.

1 hour ago

Passaic Offers Homeless Individuals An Address To Receive MailHaving a mailbox is something most people don't think twice about, but many homeless individuals don't have a place to get important documents or letters. The city of Passaic is changing that; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

1 hour ago

Bear Spotted Stealing Pumpkin In Morris County, New JerseyA woman in Morris County was surprised to find a bear outside her home stealing her pumpkin.

1 hour ago

Social Security Recipients To Receive 1.3% Increase In 2021Retired workers will see a little more in their social security checks beginning in 2021.

1 hour ago

Actress Conchata Ferrell Has Died At 77Actress Conchata Ferrell, who is best known for her role in the CBS comedy "Two And A Half Men," has died.

1 hour ago

New Jersey Voter Registration DeadlineIf you still need to register to vote in New Jersey, the deadline is Tuesday.

1 hour ago

New York State Comptroller Issues Warning On State Of MTA's FinancesThe New York State Comptroller is raising a red flag on the MTA's finances. He says drastic cuts could be coming if the agency doesn't get a federal bailout; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

1 hour ago

Brooklyn Woman Launches UPchieve Virtual Tutoring Platform To Help Low-Income StudentsA Brooklyn woman worked hard through college and achieved financial success, but she felt it just wasn't enough. Now, she's helping other students' dreams become reality through virtual tutoring; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

1 hour ago

NYPD Chief Of Patrol Fausto Pichardo ResignsNYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo has resigned.

2 hours ago

Supreme Court Halts 2020 Census CountThe Supreme Court has halted the 2020 Census, which was supposed to continue through the end of the month.

2 hours ago

New Jersey Food Distribution Site Frustrated By Letters From President In Donation BoxesLetters from President Donald Trump have recently surfaced in food donation boxes across the country. The notes are irking local organizations that say it's a form of political propaganda before the election; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

2 hours ago

Joyce Dinkins, Former NYC First Lady, Has Died At Age 89Mayor Bill de Blasio paid tribute Tuesday to former first lady of New York City, Joyce Dinkins.

2 hours ago

Retired FDNY Commissioner Carlos Rivera Dies At Age 86The FDNY is mourning the passing of retired fire commissioner Carlos Rivera.

2 hours ago

Suspect In Tech CEO Murder Pleads Not GuiltyThe suspect accused in the murder of a tech CEO in Manhattan pleaded not guilty at a Skype arraignment Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Police: Man Who Claimed He Was Armed Sexually Assaulted Woman In West VillagePolice are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in the West Village. Investigators say the suspect told the woman he had a gun; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

2 hours ago

NYPD Takes Steps Toward Reinveting Itself With Community InputAfter a wave of anti-police protests, rising gun violence and threats from Governor Cuomo, the NYPD takes the first steps to try to reinvent itself; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

2 hours ago

3 States Added To Tri-State Travel Advisory ListThree states have been added to the tri-state area's travel advisory list.

2 hours ago