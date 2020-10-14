Musicians Hit NYC Streets For Pop-Up PerformancesThe pandemic hit the performing arts industry especially hard, but musicians, known for their creativity, found a way to keep working, and now they're bringing a new sound to New York City streets; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 10/14 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 14 at 11 p.m.

Teen Helps Get Free Mask Stations Set Up In Tenafly, NJA teenager in Tenafly is helping to keep her community safe during the pandemic with a free mask project.

Cottonelle Wet Wipes Recalled Due To Possible ContaminationThere's a nationwide recall of Cottonelle brand wet wipes.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Concludes Testimony During Day 3 Of Confirmation HearingsJudge Amy Coney Barrett is one step closer to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. She concluded her testimony during day three of confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill and the Senate remains split; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Republican Nicole Malliotakis, Democrat Max Rose Face Off In Heated DebateRepublican Nicole Malliotakis and Democrat Max Rose clashed on just about every topic during a heated debate Wednesday for New York City's 11th Congressional District; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Gov. Cuomo Threatens To Cut Funding In Areas That Don't Comply With COVID Closure OrdersCOVID closure orders were ignored in some New York City hot spots, and now Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he'll cut funding to those who don't comply; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

COVID Survivor Thanks Doctors Who Saved Her During ComplicationsA COVID-19 survivor had the chance to say thank you to her doctors. She recovered from the virus only to nearly die from complications; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 10/14 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 14 at 6 p.m.

Cleanup Begins From Illegal Disposal Of Contaminated Soil In Suffolk CountyCleanup began Wednesday in Suffolk County from Operation Pay Dirt. It's one of the largest cases of illegal disposal of contaminated soil in New York's history; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Cuomo Signs Legislation Making Juneteenth A State HolidayGov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday signed legislation making Juneteenth an official state holiday.

Federal Government Stepping Up Efforts To Prosecute Gun Crimes In NYCThe federal government is stepping up efforts to prosecute gun crimes in New York City. There's been an alarming rise in gun violence, especially in some Brooklyn neighborhoods; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Promoters Fined $20K For Hosting Pandemic Concert On Long IslandPromoters behind a concert on Long Island held during the pandemic are being fined $20,000.

New Jersey Officials Warn Of Car Thefts In SuburbsA car theft ring is targeting quiet communities with a lot of high-end cars. So far this year, Essex County in New Jersey has reported 1,800 car thefts. There have been 700 in Union County and police say most of them were preventable; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Yonkers Good Samaritan Honored For Subduing GunmanYonkers police officers and a brave good Samaritan were honored for their heroism Wednesday. They subdued a gunman who fired shots in a crowded area; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Young Musicians Hope To Encourage Voting With Music VideoThe election is two and a half weeks away, so the push is on to get out the vote. A group of young musicians is hoping their new public service announcement will help; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Study: Certain Vaccines Linked To Reduced Risk Of Alzheimer'sThere's an apparent connection between COVID-19, the flu, pneumonia and Alzheimer's. By preventing two, you can also reduce your risk of the feared memory-robbing Alzheimer's. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez tells us how vaccines play a role.

Turnstyle Underground Market Reopens In Columbus CircleA popular underground market reopened in Columbus Circle on Wednesday, another sign of optimism on New York City's road to recovery; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Long Island Communities Plan Alternative, Socially Distant Halloween EventsThe pandemic is forcing parents and communities to rethink trick-or-treating, and many people are changing their Halloween plans to maintain social distancing. That impacts everything from haunted houses to handing out candy; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

NYC Census Workers Trying To Get As Many New Yorkers As Possible Counted Before New DeadlineThe deadline to fill out the U.S. Census has been abruptly cut short, sending New York City Census workers scrambling. A new Supreme Court decision cuts off the count by Friday morning; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Major Upgrades In The Works For Long Island MacArthur AirportBig changes are coming to a little airport. Millions of dollars in upgrades are in the works for Long Island MacArthur Airport. Could it be a safer and less stressful alternative to larger airports in our area? CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Democrats Probe Amy Coney Barrett's Past Opinions On Day 3 Of Supreme Court Nomination HearingsOn Capitol Hill, it was another long day in the Senate Judiciary spotlight for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and a controversial comment from committee chair Senator Lindsey Graham during the confirmation hearing; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Firefighters Union Responds To $4 Million In Missing 9/11 FundsThe union representing New York City firefighters is responding after the federal treasury department stripped the 9/11 FDNY Treatment Fund of $4 million.

NYPD Chief Of Patrol Fausto Pichardo Abruptly RetiresA top commander seen as a rising star in the NYPD called it quits Tuesday.

