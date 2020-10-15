Some Groups, Residents Say Gov. Cuomo Has Taken Criticism Of Orthodox Jewish COVID-19 Noncompliance Too FarA war of words has erupted between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Orthodox Jewish community over New York's efforts to contain the coronavirus; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

22 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/15 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 15 at 6 p.m.

2 hours ago

Iconic Rudolph And Santa Puppets About To Hit The Auction BlockTwo iconic puppets used to make the classic "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" Christmas special are about to hit the auction block.

2 hours ago

Barnes And Noble Issues Consumer Alert About Security BreachBarnes and Noble says it suffered a massive cyber-security attack that exposed customer information.

2 hours ago

NYC Schools Chancellor Visits Outdoor Class In QueensThe new normal for New York City schools now includes outdoor education.

2 hours ago

NJ Mother Scammed Out Of $1,700 After Selling Furniture On Popular AppOctober is Cyber Security Awareness Month, and a New Jersey mother wants to make sure you don't get scammed like she did during these vulnerable times. The woman used a popular app to sell some furniture and was quickly out $1,700; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 hours ago

Nicole Malliotakis, Max Rose Face Off In NYC's Hottest Congressional RaceThere was a bitter debate Wednesday night in New York City's hottest Congressional race. Voters in South Brooklyn and Staten Island are choosing between candidates who call each other "fraud" and "hypocrite." CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

Governor Phil Murphy Extends NJ Utility Shutoff MoratoriumNew Jersey's moratorium on utility shutoffs during the pandemic has been extended.

2 hours ago

Roman Catholic Diocese Of Brooklyn Challenging Governor's COVID Restrictions In Federal CourtThe Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID restrictions in federal court; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Person In Custody In Connection To Attempted Rape In BrooklynIn Brooklyn, police are investigating an attempted rape of an 85-year-old woman inside her apartment building; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Man Climbs New York Times BuildingA man climbed the New York Times building in Manhattan on Thursday; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

2 hours ago

Singer John Legend Gives Emotional Awards Show Performance After Family Experiences Pregnancy LossSinger John Legend gave an emotional performance at the Billboard Music Awards. His song "Never Break" continues to provide comfort to families experiencing pregnancy loss, including his own family's; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

2 hours ago

Iconic Joe Allen Restaurant Reopens In Theater DistrictAn iconic restaurant in the Theater District opened Thursday after a seven-month closure with the help of some Broadway stars.

3 hours ago

Experts Offer Tips On How To Schedule Pandemic-Safe Playdates For KidsThe pandemic has upended nearly every aspect of children's lives, especially the playdate. Experts offer tips on how children can socialize safely; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

3 hours ago

Study Finds Some Links Between COVID, Blood TypeYour blood type may be able to predict how sick you get if you contract the coronavirus. That's the suggestion of a pair of new studies on COVID-19 patients; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports

3 hours ago

Republican Andrew Garbarino, Democrat Jackie Gordon Facing Off To Replace Retiring LI Congressman Peter KingAfter 14 terms and 28 years as a United States Congressman from Long Island, Peter King is retiring. Now the race to determine who will replace him is neck-and-neck; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

Ray McGuire Leaves Citigroup To Run For Mayor Of NYCA top Wall Street executive says he's running for mayor of New York City.

3 hours ago

NYC Extends Outdoor Dining, Allows Restaurants To Use Outdoor HeatersNew York City is extending outdoor dining and allowing businesses to use outdoor heaters, giving restaurants struggling to stay afloat some relief; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

3 hours ago

Spirit Day Encourages LGBTQ Awareness, Promotes Fight Against BullyingThursday is Spirit Day, a day to wear purple to support LGBTQ awareness. It's also to fight against bullying in the community, especially among young people; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

3 hours ago

Somerset County Police Vehicles Go Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness MonthOctober is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in one local county, the police are going pink; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

3 hours ago

Citymeals On Wheels Preparing Emergency Food Packages For SeniorsThe pandemic has put many senior citizens at risk, not only for illness but also for food insecurity. Citymeals on Wheels is now preparing emergency food packages to make sure seniors who are isolated always have something to eat; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

3 hours ago

2020 Census Deadline ApproachesIf you haven't responded to the 2020 Census yet, you are almost out of time.

3 hours ago

Hispanic Clergy Asking NYPD Chief Of Patrol Fausto Pichardo Not To ResignThe New York Hispanic Clergy Organization is speaking out against the abrupt resignation of NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo.

3 hours ago

Latinos Claim Historic Victory After Suing Town Of Islip To Overturn Form Of GovernmentAfter suing the town of Islip to overturn its form of government, Latinos on Long Island are claiming a historic victory; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago