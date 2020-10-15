Research Suggests Risk Of Getting COVID-19 On Plane Low If MaskedNew research suggests the risk of getting the coronavirus on a flight may not be as high as you think.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/15 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 15 at 11 p.m.

1 hour ago

City Says Woman Killed By Falling Debris In Times Square May Have Been At FaultThere's new information in the case of a woman killed by falling debris from a building in Times Square. In response to a lawsuit, the city is arguing Erica Tishman may have been at fault when the debris hit her.

1 hour ago

Ray McGuire Announces Run For Mayor Of NYCA Wall Street executive is leaving his job and entering the race for mayor of New York City.

1 hour ago

Catholic, Jewish Communities Pushing Back Against Gov. Cuomo's COVID Cluster RestrictionsNew York's Catholic and Jewish communities are both pushing back against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new COVID cluster restrictions; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

1 hour ago

Suspect In Custody In Connection To Attempted Rape Of 85-Year-Old In BrooklynPolice now have a suspect in custody in connection to the attempted rape of an 85-year-old woman in her Brooklyn apartment building; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Man Pulled To Safety After Climbing New York Times BuildingThere were tense moments in Midtown on Thursday as a man climbed up the side of the New York Times building; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

2 hours ago

Chris Christie Says He Has Recovered From COVID-19Chris Christie is revealing his regrets after spending a week in the ICU battling the coronavirus.

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump, Joe Biden Participate In Dueling Town Halls Instead Of Second Presidential DebateJust 19 days before Election Day, President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden made a primetime push for votes; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Some Groups, Residents Say Gov. Cuomo Has Taken Criticism Of Orthodox Jewish COVID-19 Noncompliance Too FarA war of words has erupted between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Orthodox Jewish community over New York's efforts to contain the coronavirus; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/15 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 15 at 6 p.m.

6 hours ago

Iconic Rudolph And Santa Puppets About To Hit The Auction BlockTwo iconic puppets used to make the classic "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" Christmas special are about to hit the auction block.

6 hours ago

Barnes And Noble Issues Consumer Alert About Security BreachBarnes and Noble says it suffered a massive cyber-security attack that exposed customer information.

6 hours ago

NYC Schools Chancellor Visits Outdoor Class In QueensThe new normal for New York City schools now includes outdoor education.

6 hours ago

NJ Mother Scammed Out Of $1,700 After Selling Furniture On Popular AppOctober is Cyber Security Awareness Month, and a New Jersey mother wants to make sure you don't get scammed like she did during these vulnerable times. The woman used a popular app to sell some furniture and was quickly out $1,700; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

6 hours ago

Nicole Malliotakis, Max Rose Face Off In NYC's Hottest Congressional RaceThere was a bitter debate Wednesday night in New York City's hottest Congressional race. Voters in South Brooklyn and Staten Island are choosing between candidates who call each other "fraud" and "hypocrite." CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

7 hours ago

Governor Phil Murphy Extends NJ Utility Shutoff MoratoriumNew Jersey's moratorium on utility shutoffs during the pandemic has been extended.

7 hours ago

Roman Catholic Diocese Of Brooklyn Challenging Governor's COVID Restrictions In Federal CourtThe Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID restrictions in federal court; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

7 hours ago

Person In Custody In Connection To Attempted Rape In BrooklynIn Brooklyn, police are investigating an attempted rape of an 85-year-old woman inside her apartment building; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

7 hours ago

Man Climbs New York Times BuildingA man climbed the New York Times building in Manhattan on Thursday; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

7 hours ago

Singer John Legend Gives Emotional Awards Show Performance After Family Experiences Pregnancy LossSinger John Legend gave an emotional performance at the Billboard Music Awards. His song "Never Break" continues to provide comfort to families experiencing pregnancy loss, including his own family's; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

7 hours ago

Iconic Joe Allen Restaurant Reopens In Theater DistrictAn iconic restaurant in the Theater District opened Thursday after a seven-month closure with the help of some Broadway stars.

7 hours ago

Experts Offer Tips On How To Schedule Pandemic-Safe Playdates For KidsThe pandemic has upended nearly every aspect of children's lives, especially the playdate. Experts offer tips on how children can socialize safely; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

7 hours ago

Study Finds Some Links Between COVID, Blood TypeYour blood type may be able to predict how sick you get if you contract the coronavirus. That's the suggestion of a pair of new studies on COVID-19 patients; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports

7 hours ago