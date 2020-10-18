New York Weather: CBS2 10/17 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Marshall has your weather forecast for October 17 at 11 p.m.

19 minutes ago

NY Philharmonic Bandwagon Holding Weekend ConcertsThe New York Philharmonic is continuing its roadshow of live bandwagon performances across the city this weekend.

23 minutes ago

3 Individuals Accused Of Ripping Off Cell Phone Stores In 3 BoroughsPolice are investigating a string of thefts at cell phone stores across the city.

27 minutes ago

Main Street In Hempstead Renamed Black Lives Matter WayOn Long Island, there's a show of solidarity in the Black Lives Matter movement.

39 minutes ago

47 minutes ago

NJ Man Accused Of Receiving Gun Silencers From ChinaA New Jersey man is facing firearms charges, and according to the Carlstadt fire department's website, the suspect is its deputy chief.

50 minutes ago

53 minutes ago

56 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Police Investigating String Of Cell Phone Store Thefts Across NYCPolice are searching for three individuals in connection to a string of thefts at cell phone stores in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

2 hours ago

Families Of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake Encourage New Yorkers To Vote At Manhattan RallyThe families of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake were among the speakers at a Manhattan rally to encourage people to get out and vote Saturday; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/17 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Marshall has your weather forecast for October 17 at 6 p.m.

6 hours ago

Families Of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake Speak At Manhattan Get Out The Vote RallyThe families of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake were among the speakers at a Manhattan rally to encourage people to get out and vote Saturday; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

6 hours ago

Firefighters Discover Suspected Marijuana Grow House While Battling Brooklyn FireSeveral firefighters made an alarming discovery in Brooklyn while putting out a fire. They found what's believed to be an illegal pot factory inside a vacant building; CBS2's John Dias reports.

6 hours ago

Sheriff Serves Order To Brooklyn Congregation Ahead Of WeddingThere's an update on a Hasidic wedding expected to draw thousands in Brooklyn on Monday.

6 hours ago

Movie Theaters Reopening Next Week In Parts Of New YorkMany movie theaters in New York State will be allowed to reopen on Oct. 23.

7 hours ago

New York State Shifting To Micro-Cluster Strategy Of Containing COVID OutbreaksGov. Andrew Cuomo says New York is shifting to a micro-cluster strategy to slow the spread of the coronavirus; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

7 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo: Movie Theaters In Areas Outside NYC With Few Coronavirus Infections Can Reopen Oct. 23Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced movie theaters in areas outside New York City with low coronavirus rates can reopen at 25% capacity on Oct. 23.

12 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Gives Update On Coronavirus Pandemic In New YorkGov. Andrew Cuomo's Saturday, Oct. 17 briefing on the pandemic and plans to contain COVID hot spots around the state.

13 hours ago

Churches Remain Closed In New York City's Coronavirus Hot Zones Following Judge's RulingChurches in New York's coronavirus cluster zones will remain closed by court order this weekend. The ruling comes amid a setback in the nationwide fight against COVID-19 and a dire warning about so-called "COVID fatigue." CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

14 hours ago

80-Year-Old Man Hurt In Fire At Apartment Building For Seniors In Jersey CityAn 80-year-old man is hospitalized Saturday after he was seriously hurt in a fire in Jersey City.

15 hours ago

Sayreville, N.J. Day Care Worker Charged With Sexually Assaulting 3 ChildrenKyle Finn, 20, faces multiple charges including aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/17 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

17 hours ago

Staten Island Restaurant Known For 'Nonna' Head Chefs Adapting To Pay Bills During PandemicA Staten Island restaurant known for serving grandma's secret sauce is adapting to pay the bills during the pandemic; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

1 day ago