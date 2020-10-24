Early Voting Begins In New YorkSaturday kicks off nine straight days of early voting in New York. It’s the first time in history that New Yorkers can vote early in a presidential election. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

19 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/24 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/23 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 23 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

Harlem Bodega Owner Receives Help From Major Beverage Company During Time Of NeedDuring a time of need, a big company is stepping up to help save a small bodega, and the grateful owner says she might just make it; CBS2's Cory James reports.

10 hours ago

New York City Ballet Cancels Performances Until September 2021The New York City Ballet announced the cancellation of its winter and spring seasons.

10 hours ago

Millions Of Americans Have Already VotedMany Americans have already voted. So far, nearly 53 million people across the country have cast their ballots either in person or by mail.

10 hours ago

Trump, Biden Back On Campaign Trail As Election Day ApproachesA day after their final debate, both candidates are on the campaign trail in the final sprint to Election Day; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

10 hours ago

Person Of Interest In Custody After Woman Shoved Onto Subway TracksPolice have a person of interest in custody in connection to a woman getting shoved onto the subway tracks in Times Square; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

10 hours ago

COVID-19 Infections Spiking Across United StatesCoronavirus infections are spiking across the country. Thursday alone, more than 71,000 new cases were reported in the U.S. That's the highest number reported in a single day since July; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

10 hours ago

Fanalysis NFL Week 7: Jets Prop BetsCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 7 with sports investment analyst Jared Smith in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

11 hours ago

Fanalysis NFL Week 7: Top PlaysCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 7 with sports investment analyst Jared Smith in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

11 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Announces Effort To Protect VotersMayor Bill de Blasio has announced a new effort to protect voters.

12 hours ago

Certain NJ MVC Offices Switch To Appointment Only ServicesSome New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission centers will now offer services by appointment only.

13 hours ago

15-Year-Old Suspect Under Arrest In Queens CarjackingA 15-year-old is under arrest following a carjacking in Ozone Park, Queens.

14 hours ago

40 Pets Rescued From Hurricanes In Louisiana Brought To Long IslandWorkers from the North Shore Animal League traveled to the Gulf region to bring the animals north.

15 hours ago

Staten Island Funeral Home Director A ‘Godsend’ For Grieving Families During PandemicFuneral directors have risen to the occasion during this incredibly trying time. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

15 hours ago

New York City Ballet Cancels Performances Until Sept. 2021The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on the performing arts.

15 hours ago

Pandemic Population Boom In ConnecticutA national survey ranked home sales in the Greater Hartford area as the third highest in the country.

15 hours ago

Are New Jersey Residents Working From Home Still Required To Pay New York Income Taxes?A tax battle is brewing between New York and New Jersey as the majority of commuters now work from home. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

15 hours ago

2 Female Suspects Kidnap Woman At Knifepoint, Force Her To Get Cash, NYPD SaysTwo women allegedly abducted another woman at knifepoint and forced her withdraw money from a bank. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

15 hours ago

Teen Chess Champion From Brooklyn Awarded $40,000 College Scholarship15-year-old Jessica Hyatt is one of the top 10 Black, female chess players in the country. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

15 hours ago

Social Distancing Rules In Place At Susan B. Anthony's GraveWhat's become an Election Day tradition in Rochester will continue in 2020 but with changes due to the coronavirus.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/23 Friday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

16 hours ago

Westchester Father In Need Of Kidney Holding Out Hope To Find A Living DonorThe coronavirus pandemic put a hold on organ transplants, and sadly, three times as many people died this year waiting for one. A Westchester man who survived is now seeing his health deteriorate as he waits for a kidney, but he's not losing hope. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

16 hours ago