New York Weather: CBS2 10/24 Evening Forecast at 9PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for October 24 at 9 p.m.

48 minutes ago

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Extends State Public Health Emergency Amid Rise In CasesNew Jersey continues to see an alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

52 minutes ago

Judge Denies Convicted NXIVM Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere's Request For Second TrialThere will be no new trial for convicted NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere.

55 minutes ago

Witnesses: Hole Opens In Bronx Sidewalk, Trapping ManThere was a freak accident in the Bronx on Saturday when a man fell into a hole after witnesses say the sidewalk suddenly gave way; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

59 minutes ago

President Trump, Joe Biden Target Key States 10 Days Before ElectionPresident Donald Trump and Joe Biden are on a busy weekend campaign schedule just a week and a half before Election Day; Michael George reports for CBS2.

1 hour ago

Long Lines Form For First Day Of Early Voting In New YorkThere were long lines at polling locations Saturday as New Yorkers voted early for the first time ever in a presidential election; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

1 hour ago

College Student Visiting NYC Killed By Stray Bullet In BrooklynA young man visiting New York City was shot and killed outside an Airbnb in Brooklyn early Saturday; CBS2's Cory James reports.

1 hour ago

NYPD: Man Recovering After Overnight Shooting In Chelsea, No ArrestsThe victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his arm and was listed in stable condition.

12 hours ago

Bronx DA Darcel Clark, New York Yankees Team Up For Gun Buyback EventThe Bronx District Attorney's Office and the New York Yankees are teaming up for a gun buyback event with an extra incentive.

13 hours ago

Early Voting Begins In New YorkSaturday kicks off nine straight days of early voting in New York. It’s the first time in history that New Yorkers can vote early in a presidential election. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

13 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/24 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

14 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/23 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 23 at 11 p.m.

23 hours ago

Harlem Bodega Owner Receives Help From Major Beverage Company During Time Of NeedDuring a time of need, a big company is stepping up to help save a small bodega, and the grateful owner says she might just make it; CBS2's Cory James reports.

23 hours ago

New York City Ballet Cancels Performances Until September 2021The New York City Ballet announced the cancellation of its winter and spring seasons.

23 hours ago

Millions Of Americans Have Already VotedMany Americans have already voted. So far, nearly 53 million people across the country have cast their ballots either in person or by mail.

23 hours ago

Trump, Biden Back On Campaign Trail As Election Day ApproachesA day after their final debate, both candidates are on the campaign trail in the final sprint to Election Day; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

23 hours ago

Person Of Interest In Custody After Woman Shoved Onto Subway TracksPolice have a person of interest in custody in connection to a woman getting shoved onto the subway tracks in Times Square; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

23 hours ago

COVID-19 Infections Spiking Across United StatesCoronavirus infections are spiking across the country. Thursday alone, more than 71,000 new cases were reported in the U.S. That's the highest number reported in a single day since July; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

23 hours ago

Fanalysis NFL Week 7: Jets Prop BetsCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 7 with sports investment analyst Jared Smith in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

1 day ago

Fanalysis NFL Week 7: Top PlaysCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 7 with sports investment analyst Jared Smith in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

1 day ago

Mayor De Blasio Announces Effort To Protect VotersMayor Bill de Blasio has announced a new effort to protect voters.

1 day ago

Certain NJ MVC Offices Switch To Appointment Only ServicesSome New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission centers will now offer services by appointment only.

1 day ago

15-Year-Old Suspect Under Arrest In Queens CarjackingA 15-year-old is under arrest following a carjacking in Ozone Park, Queens.

1 day ago

40 Pets Rescued From Hurricanes In Louisiana Brought To Long IslandWorkers from the North Shore Animal League traveled to the Gulf region to bring the animals north.

1 day ago