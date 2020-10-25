New York Weather: CBS2 10/25 Evening Forecast at 9PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for October 25 at 9 p.m.

1 hour ago

Cash Tolls Return To Lincoln Tunnel, GWB MondayCash tolls are coming back to the Lincoln Tunnel and the upper level of the George Washington Bridge.

1 hour ago

LIRR Delays Expected Monday MorningThere's a commuter alert for Long Island Rail Road riders.

1 hour ago

Man Accused Of Stealing $20K Worth Of Valuables From Moxy Hotel GuestThe NYPD is looking for a thief they say stole thousands of dollars worth of valuables from a Manhattan hotel guest.

1 hour ago

Cab Driver Speaks Out After Being Pepper-Sprayed In QueensThe cab driver who was pepper-sprayed, pulled from his car and threatened at knifepoint in Queens is speaking out.

1 hour ago

NYC Sheriff Deputies Shut Down Warehouse Party In QueensAnother illegal party in Queens was shut down for violating COVID-19 restrictions early Sunday morning.

1 hour ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo: COVID-19 Infection Rates Decreasing In New York Micro-ClustersGov. Andrew Cuomo says progress is being made in New York in reducing the infection rate in problem areas.

1 hour ago

Presidential Candidates Targeting Battleground StatesThe presidential candidates continue to try to win over voters, especially in battleground states, in their final full week on the campaign trail; Tom Hanson reports for CBS2.

1 hour ago

New Yorkers Wait Hours To Cast Their Ballots On Day 2 Of Early VotingLong lines continued on Day 2 of early voting in New York with many people waiting hours to cast their ballot; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

2 hours ago

NYPD Officer Suspended After Saying 'Trump 2020' Over Vehicle SpeakerAn NYPD officer has been suspended without pay while being investigated for voicing support for President Donald Trump from his police vehicle.

2 hours ago

Pro-Trump Caravans Drive Through Manhattan, BrooklynTraffic was snarled, objects were thrown at cars and several arrests were made as caravan rallies traveled through Manhattan and Brooklyn in support of President Donald Trump on Sunday; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

2 hours ago

Campaign 2020: Polls Open For 2nd Day Of Early, In-Person Voting In New YorkPolls are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for the second day of in-person, early voting in New York.

12 hours ago

NYPD Searching For Gunman Who Shot At Car In Brooklyn, 2 People In Critical ConditionVideo shows a gunman dressed in black fired into a car on Chauncey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

13 hours ago

Suspect In Stolen Bayonne, N.J. Police Cruiser Leads Officers On High Speed Chase To BrooklynA high speed chase ended when an allegedly stolen police cruiser from Bayonne, NJ slammed into a parked car in Brooklyn.

14 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/25 Sunday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/24 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for October 24 at 11 p.m.

23 hours ago

Cab Driver Sprayed With Unknown Substance After Fare DisputeVideo shows an attack on a cab driver in the Bronx.

23 hours ago

Department Of Buildings Investigating After Bronx Sidewalk Collapses, Man Falls Into HoleThe city's Department of Buildings is investigating after witnesses say a man fell into a hole after the sidewalk he was standing on suddenly gave way; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

23 hours ago

East Harlem Fire Started By Man Barricaded Inside ApartmentPolice say a fire in East Harlem on Saturday was the result of a domestic dispute.

23 hours ago

Man In Queens Shot Twice In Chest By Men On MopedsA 27-year-old man was shot Saturday night in Queens.

1 day ago

Indiana College Student Fatally Shot While On Trip To NYCA college student from Indiana was killed on a Brooklyn stoop early Saturday. The young man was on a dream trip to New York. He's yet another victim of gun violence in the city; CBS2's Cory James reports.

1 day ago

Caught On Camera: Passenger Sprays Cab Driver With Unknown Substance, Brandishes Knife In The BronxPolice are searching for an individual accused of spraying a cab driver in the face with an unknown substance and brandishing a knife at him on Oct. 11, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/24 Evening Forecast at 9PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for October 24 at 9 p.m.

1 day ago

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Extends State Public Health Emergency Amid Rise In CasesNew Jersey continues to see an alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

1 day ago