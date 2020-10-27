For many Americans, the holiday shopping season is well underway, but the shift to the web and the pandemic are having a big impact on local retailers; Anna Werner reports for CBS2.
Local Retailers Worried About Holiday Shopping Season As Many Americans Go Online
Stay With CBSN For Complete Election Night CoverageStick with CBSN for complete coverage of the 2020 election.
New York Weather: CBS2 10/27 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 27 at 6 p.m.
Zombie House Halloween Display In Hawthorne, NJ Goes Back UpThere's an update on a popular Halloween display in New Jersey.
12 Arrests In Child Predator Sting Operation In New JerseyA child predator sting in New Jersey lead to a dozen arrests.
SUNY University System Says On-Campus Students Must Test Negative For COVID-19 Before Going Home For Thanksgiving BreakThe SUNY University system announced a new testing mandate Tuesday. All on-campus students must test negative for COVID-19 before going home for Thanksgiving break; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
Establishment In Bridgeport Shut Down Over COVID ViolationConnecticut now has a 4.1% positive coronavirus test rate.
Off-Duty Police Officer Confronts Armed Suspect After Deadly Queens ShootingDramatic video shows a deadly shooting inside a convenience store in Queens. It happened right in front of an off-duty police officer, who didn't heistate to confront an armed suspect; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Long Lines At Polling Stations In NYC On Day 4 Of Early VotingOn day four of early voting in New York, lines stretched for several blocks, forcing people to wait hours to cast their ballots; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced To Life Behind BarsBrainwashing, sex abuse and even branding -- those are just some of the horrors that former members of the NXIVM cult lived through. The leader of that cult, Keith Raniere, will spend the rest of his life behind bars; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
New Jersey Teenager Cleans Local Basketball Courts To Keep Them OpenAn Essex County, New Jersey, teenager is taking it upon himself to save his local basketball courts; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
More Americans Getting Lasik Surgery During PandemicThe combination of masks, glasses and even Zoom meetings in the age of the coronavirus has sent more Americans to the eye doctor and led to an uptick in Lasik surgery; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.
Polls Show Tight Race Between Democrat Max Rose, Republican Nicole MalliotakisNew York City's 11th Congressional District has one of the most highly contested congressional races in the country. It's between incumbent Democrat Max Rose and Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
MTA Launching Voluntary Testing Program For Front Line WorkersThe MTA is launching a voluntary coronavirus screening program for its front line transit workers.
Port Authority To Issues $50 Fine For Refusing To Wear A MaskThe Port Authority of New York and New Jersey warns travelers could face a $50 fine if they refuse to wear a mask or face covering.
Local Leaders Announce COVID Cases Are Dropping On Long IslandProgress is being made on Long Island in the fight against the coronavirus. The number of cases is going down in some towns considered cluster hot spots; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
Pandemic Creating Chronic Blood ShortageTemporary blood shortages are common during this time of year, but the pandemic has created a chronic shortage. Many people are also left wondering, is it safe to donate? CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Construction Progresses At Legoland New YorkTuesday was a landmark day at Legoland New York; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
More Regulations Possible For Scooter-Share Rentals In NYCMore regulations could be coming to scooter-share rentals in New York City.
$3.92 Million Restored To FDNY WTC Health ProgramThe U.S. Treasury Department has refunded nearly $4 million to the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program.
Deadlines Approaching For Mail-In BallotsIf you're voting by mail, time is running out.
Presidential Candidates Make Closing Arguments In Crucial Swing States In Final Week On Campaign TrailWe are now just one week away from Election Day, and Tuesday was a day for closing arguments in crucial swing states; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Mayor De Blasio Waits In Long Line To Cast Vote In BrooklynMayor Bill de Blasio waited in line for several hours Tuesday to cast his vote in Brooklyn.
Long Lines Spotted On Day 4 Of Early Voting In NYCThere were long lines on day four of early voting in New York.