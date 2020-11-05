'Virus Ball' Brings Morris County Neighbors Together For Socially Distanced FunSome people in a Morris County neighborhood have a new tradition. Virus Ball can be played outside while following social distancing rules. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

2 hours ago

N.J. Lawmakers Propose Option Of Putting Symbol On Driver’s Licenses To Denote AutismThere is a push in New Jersey to allow people living with autism or a communication disability to voluntarily add a special marking to their driver’s licenses. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

2 hours ago

Fire In Multi-Family Home In New Jersey Displaced 10 ResidentsThe fire started in the attic of the home in West Orange around 11 a.m. Thursday.

2 hours ago

Yonkers Launches Program To Keep Children From Getting Lured Into Gang-Related CrimeGang-related crime is on the rise in Yonkers, but the city’s mayor and police commissioner have launched a new program to stop the violence and prevent kids from getting involved. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 11/5 Thursday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

2 hours ago

Families In Need Get Free Turkeys For Thanksgiving From Food Bank Of The Hudson ValleyDue to the COVID pandemic, putting food on the table for a Thanksgiving feast is going to be a tall task for many families. That's why hundreds of turkeys are being donated Thursday in Orange County. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

2 hours ago

Health Officials Preparing For Worst As U.S. Reports Record High New COVID CasesCOVID-19 cases are surging across the country. More than 100,000 new cases were reported Wednesday – a new record. Are we about to enter a deadly third wave? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Remains A Major Problem In The Bronx As Residents Turn Eyes To New York’s Congressional DelegationThe pandemic has disproportionately impacted the borough, which already had its share of challenges. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Gov. Murphy: N.J. Should Consider In-Person Early VotingIn the aftermath of the 2020 elections, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wants the state to consider allowing in-person early voting.

3 hours ago

Connecticut School Begins Pilot Program Of Rapid COVID-19 Testing For StudentsA Connecticut school is trying out a new pilot program that offers rapid COVID-19 testing to students and teachers. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

3 hours ago

Election 2020: New York Leading Wave Of Republican Women Elected To CongressNew York is on the leading edge of a wave that is likely to sweep a record number of republican woman into Congress. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago

Suffolk County Man Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girls He Met On Snapchat IndictedProsecutors said Brendan Sullivan, 20, met his victims on social media and groomed them for sexual encounters. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

Super-Powerful COVID-19 Treatment Derived From Llamas May Be Game-ChangerWhat could be a breakthrough in a treatment for COVID-19 was announced in Pittsburgh on Thursday. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

3 hours ago

NYC Health Officials Focusing On New COVID-19 Clusters On Staten IslandThe city is sending in extra resources to avoid a major outbreak. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Warns New Jersey Could Order New Coronavirus RestrictionsGov. Phil Murphy warned he could take action after a surge in cases and hospitalizations. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

Election 2020: Ballots Still Being Counted In Key Swing StatesJoe Biden has a few paths to the presidency. The simplest way to win would be to overtake Pres. Trump's lead in Pennsylvania. The president's road to reelection is more narrow and complicated. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

More Than 50 People Arrested After Trying To 'Hijack' Peaceful Protests In Midtown, NYPD SaysMore than 50 people were arrested Wednesday night after police say they tried to "hijack" a peaceful protest in Manhattan. Demonstrators were demanding every vote in the election be counted. CBS2's John Dias reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 11/5 Thursday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

8 hours ago

Philadelphia Police Release Video Of Walter Wallace Jr. ShootingThe family is not calling for charges against the officers, but wants the city to invest in less lethal weapons.

8 hours ago

Judge Declines Request To Move Trial In George Floyd's DeathDefense attorneys argued that pre-trial publicity made it impossible for the four officers to get a fair trial.

8 hours ago

Suffolk County Man Indicted On Charges Of Raping 2 GirlsAuthorities say Brandan Sullivan met his 13-year-old victims on Snapchat.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Election 2020: Kathleen Rice Win Reelection In New York's 4th Congressional DistrictDemocratic incumbent Kathleen Rice defeated Republican challenger Douglas Tuman.

8 hours ago