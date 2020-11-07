Crews Work Overnight To Repair Queens Water MainOfficials said Saturday morning that water was restored to all customers impacted by the break, but repairs were not yet complete.

22 minutes ago

Election 2020: Biden Addresses Nation As Presidential Election Remains Too Close To CallAll eyes are on five key battleground states where there are hundreds of thousands of ballots left to count. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

25 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 11/7 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning

40 minutes ago

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Has CoronavirusCBS News has confirmed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus.

11 hours ago

'The Witches' Facing Backlash From Community Saying Anne Hathaway's Character Demonizes Limb DifferencesActress Anne Hathaway is apologizing for backlash over her character in the new HBO movie "The Witches." She portrays someone with missing limbs, and now it's opening up a conversation about people with disabilities and those affected; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/6 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 6 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

Biden Supporters Gather In Washington Square ParkCrowds clapped and cheered in Washington Square Park on Friday night, having a party for Joe Biden.

11 hours ago

Trump, Biden Supporters Gather Outside Pennsylvania Convention Center As Ballot Counting ContinuesTensions are high in Philadelphia as supporters of both candidates clash; Alecia Reid reports for CBS2.

11 hours ago

Election 2020 Update: Former Vice President Joe Biden Inches Closer To Winning PresidencyIt's been three days since Election Day and there's still no declared winner, but Joe Biden is getting closer and closer; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

11 hours ago

Fanalysis NFL Week 9: How To Find Value In Jets & Giants GamesCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 9 with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

11 hours ago

Fanalysis NFL Week 9: Top PlaysCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 9 with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

11 hours ago

Police Seek Suspects Accused Of Carjacking, Slashing In BrooklynPolice are looking for two carjacking suspects who allegedly slashed a driver before stealing his vehicle in Brooklyn on Oct. 11, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

12 hours ago

Hero Cops Reunited With Teen They Saved From Life-Threatening CrashIt was a dramatic rescue of the summer that helped save the life of 17-year-old Rebecca Kiffin. She was pinned between two SUVs, one of them on fire. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

16 hours ago

NYPD Searches For Armed Subway RobberPolice are searching for an armed subway robber accused of stealing jewelry from riders, totaling nearly $12,000.

16 hours ago

Murder Charge Brought Against Former Boyfriend Of Orange County Woman Presumed Dead After Disappearance In 2019There were major developments Friday in the case of a suburban substitute teacher missing for the last 12 months. Her body has not been found, but a man is now charged with her murder, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported.

16 hours ago

19 Arrested During Post-Election Day ProtestsMayor Bill de Blasio urged demonstrators to call out and avoid agitators.

16 hours ago

Exhibit Honoring Military Women Opens In West Nyack Ahead Of Veterans DayA ribbon cutting event Friday honored a special group of veterans who are the focus of a new exhibit in West Nyack. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 11/6 Friday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

16 hours ago

Amusement Park, Arcade Owners Plead With Gov. Cuomo To Let Them Open SafelyLife is like a roller coaster, with ups and downs. But New York’s amusement park and arcade owners say they won’t survive the downs much longer. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

16 hours ago

Knowing When And When Not To See A Doctor This Flu SeasonWhile both COVID-19 and the flu can cause serious illness, hospitalization and even death, there are many cases mild enough to be cared for at home. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

16 hours ago

Paterson, N.J. Forms Task Force To Pick Up Trash, Improve Quality Of Life Problems Exacerbated By PandemicPaterson has been struggling with quality of life issues and officials say the problems have gotten worse. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

16 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Appoints Leaders To New Jersey Cannabis CommissionNew Jersey is taking steps toward establishing rules for recreational marijuana now that voters approved a measure to make it legal in the Garden State.

17 hours ago

NYPD Office Of Equal Employment Opportunity Commanding Officer Accused Of Posting Racist, Anti-Semitic CommentsHe allegedly called President Barack Obama a "Muslim savage" and Mayor Bill de Blasio's son, Dante, a "brillohead." CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

17 hours ago

Bronx Street Renamed To Honor 19-Year-Old Who Rushed To Save Toddler In 2019 FireIt's been more than a year since 19-year-old Lucas Silverio rushed through a burning building in the Bronx to rescue a toddler and lost his life. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

17 hours ago