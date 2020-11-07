John Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning
New York Weather: CBS2's 11/7 Saturday Morning Update
Program: CBS2 News At 11
Crews Work Overnight To Repair Queens Water MainOfficials said Saturday morning that water was restored to all customers impacted by the break, but repairs were not yet complete.
Election 2020: Biden Addresses Nation As Presidential Election Remains Too Close To CallAll eyes are on five key battleground states where there are hundreds of thousands of ballots left to count. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Has CoronavirusCBS News has confirmed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus.
'The Witches' Facing Backlash From Community Saying Anne Hathaway's Character Demonizes Limb DifferencesActress Anne Hathaway is apologizing for backlash over her character in the new HBO movie "The Witches." She portrays someone with missing limbs, and now it's opening up a conversation about people with disabilities and those affected; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
New York Weather: CBS2 11/6 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 6 at 11 p.m.
Biden Supporters Gather In Washington Square ParkCrowds clapped and cheered in Washington Square Park on Friday night, having a party for Joe Biden.
Trump, Biden Supporters Gather Outside Pennsylvania Convention Center As Ballot Counting ContinuesTensions are high in Philadelphia as supporters of both candidates clash; Alecia Reid reports for CBS2.
Election 2020 Update: Former Vice President Joe Biden Inches Closer To Winning PresidencyIt's been three days since Election Day and there's still no declared winner, but Joe Biden is getting closer and closer; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Fanalysis NFL Week 9: How To Find Value In Jets & Giants GamesCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 9 with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.
Fanalysis NFL Week 9: Top PlaysCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 9 with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.
Police Seek Suspects Accused Of Carjacking, Slashing In BrooklynPolice are looking for two carjacking suspects who allegedly slashed a driver before stealing his vehicle in Brooklyn on Oct. 11, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
Hero Cops Reunited With Teen They Saved From Life-Threatening CrashIt was a dramatic rescue of the summer that helped save the life of 17-year-old Rebecca Kiffin. She was pinned between two SUVs, one of them on fire. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
NYPD Searches For Armed Subway RobberPolice are searching for an armed subway robber accused of stealing jewelry from riders, totaling nearly $12,000.
Murder Charge Brought Against Former Boyfriend Of Orange County Woman Presumed Dead After Disappearance In 2019There were major developments Friday in the case of a suburban substitute teacher missing for the last 12 months. Her body has not been found, but a man is now charged with her murder, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported.
19 Arrested During Post-Election Day ProtestsMayor Bill de Blasio urged demonstrators to call out and avoid agitators.
Exhibit Honoring Military Women Opens In West Nyack Ahead Of Veterans DayA ribbon cutting event Friday honored a special group of veterans who are the focus of a new exhibit in West Nyack. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
New York Weather: CBS2's 11/6 Friday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.
Amusement Park, Arcade Owners Plead With Gov. Cuomo To Let Them Open SafelyLife is like a roller coaster, with ups and downs. But New York’s amusement park and arcade owners say they won’t survive the downs much longer. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
Knowing When And When Not To See A Doctor This Flu SeasonWhile both COVID-19 and the flu can cause serious illness, hospitalization and even death, there are many cases mild enough to be cared for at home. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.
Paterson, N.J. Forms Task Force To Pick Up Trash, Improve Quality Of Life Problems Exacerbated By PandemicPaterson has been struggling with quality of life issues and officials say the problems have gotten worse. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Gov. Murphy Appoints Leaders To New Jersey Cannabis CommissionNew Jersey is taking steps toward establishing rules for recreational marijuana now that voters approved a measure to make it legal in the Garden State.
NYPD Office Of Equal Employment Opportunity Commanding Officer Accused Of Posting Racist, Anti-Semitic CommentsHe allegedly called President Barack Obama a "Muslim savage" and Mayor Bill de Blasio's son, Dante, a "brillohead." CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Bronx Street Renamed To Honor 19-Year-Old Who Rushed To Save Toddler In 2019 FireIt's been more than a year since 19-year-old Lucas Silverio rushed through a burning building in the Bronx to rescue a toddler and lost his life. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.