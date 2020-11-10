Mayor De Blasio Announces Pilot Program For Responding To 911 Calls Involving Mentally Ill IndividualsA big change may be coming to how the city deals with 911 calls involving mentally ill individuals. The mayor announced a new pilot program that will put health professionals in charge of these calls. It's sparking a lot of reaction and criticism; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

1 hour ago

Mets Welcome New Owner, CEO Steve CohenThe New York Mets' new owner, Steve Cohen, and president, Sandy Alderson, held their first press conference since the team's sale Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Car Plunges Into Newark Bay In Bayonne, New JerseyA car plunged into Newark Bay in New Jersey on Tuesday; Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/10 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 10 at 6 p.m.

2 hours ago

Two Suspects In Custody After Police Pursuit Over Stolen CarTwo suspects are in custody after a two-state police pursuit over a stolen car.

2 hours ago

Sully The Service Dog Honored With Bronze Statue On Long IslandSully the service dog received a special honor Tuesday on Long Island. The 4-year-old lab became known for his loyalty to former president George H. W. Bush. Now, Sully is being recognized for his service in a monumental way; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

2 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Says Businesses Should Start Removing BoardsMayor Bill de Blasio says boarded up businesses across the city can now remove the plywood.

2 hours ago

Family Members Frantically Seeking Missing Mother Destini Smothers Who Vanished In QueensA young mother from upstate New York vanished in Queens after a night out with friends. Her family members are frantic and have taken it upon themselves to search for her; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

2 hours ago

New Yorkers Waiting In Long Lines To Get Tested For COVID-19The surge in coronavirus cases across the United States is sending more people to get tested, but that's also leading to long lines at testing sites; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 hours ago

Vatican Report Spells Out Accusations Of Sexual Abuse By Former Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrickA scandal has shaken the faith of many Catholics -- sexual abuse of minors and seminarians by former Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrick. A long-awaited Vatican report spells out how rumors of misconduct failed to stop his advancement all the way to the college of cardinals; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

Is Holiday Shopping Safe During The Pandemic?The holiday shopping season is nearly upon us, and the CDC lists "shopping in crowded stores" as a higher risk activity. So how can you safely navigate gift giving this year? CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

Ceremony Celebrates 245th Birthday Of U.S. Marine CorpsA special star-studded birthday gala was held Tuesday to celebrate 245 years of the United State Marine Corps.

3 hours ago

Yeti Recalls Travel Mugs For Possible Burn Risk Linked To LidYeti is recalling nearly 250,000 mugs because customers could end up getting burned.

3 hours ago

High School Senior Hoping To Make Things Easier For Students Learning OnlineThe pandemic has forced millions of students to switch to online classes, which have created new challenges. Now, one high school senior is hoping to make things smoother; Meg Oliver reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

Eli Lilly Receives Emergency Use Authorization For Antibody DrugDrug company Eli Lilly has received emergency use authorization for its antibody drug, which is similar to the antibody drug President Trump received, but there have been numerous antibodies in various testing phases; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

3 hours ago

Experts Reflect On 2020's Historic Hurricane SeasonThis year, we've seen 29 storms, making for a historic hurricane season, and the season isn't over just yet; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

3 hours ago

1,000 Pounds Of Pet Food Handed Out In The BronxPet owners affected by the pandemic got some much-needed assistance Tuesday in the Bronx.

3 hours ago

Westchester Could Receive Property Tax Cut In 2021Westchester County homeowners could see a property tax cut next year.

3 hours ago

Small Ceremony In Central Park Honors Female VeteransMany Veterans Day events have gone virtual or have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, but Tuesday, a small outdoor ceremony honored women who have served our country; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

3 hours ago

CDC Urges Caution For Thanksgiving GatheringsIf you're thinking about what to do this year for Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control urges caution.

3 hours ago

NYC Teachers, Parents Concerned About Leaving Classroom Windows Open For COVID Safety As Winter ApproachesA big change is coming for New York City schools after an unseasonably warm November. Classrooms have been comfortable with their windows open, but winter is right around the corner; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

3 hours ago

New Mets Owner Steve Cohen Meets Media, Discusses Plans For TeamThere is a new regime in Flushing and many Mets fans are very happy about it. New owner Steve Cohen met the media Tuesday; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

3 hours ago

President-Elect Joe Biden Moving Forward With Transition Plans, President Trump Refuses To ConcedePresident-elect Joe Biden is moving forward with his transition plans while President Donald Trump refuses to concede. Meanwhile, U.S. Supreme Court Justices heard arguments by the Trump administration to eliminate the Affordable Care Act; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

COVID Cases Rising In ConnecticutCOVID cases are on the rise in Connecticut.

4 hours ago