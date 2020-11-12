People Find Ways To Celebrate Diwali During PandemicDiwali, the festival of lights, kicks off Thursday, with celebrations taking place across India and here in our area; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

2 hours ago

CBS News Projects Joe Biden Has Won ArizonaCBS News has projected Joe Biden as the winner of Arizona after counties reported more vote tallies Thursday.

2 hours ago

JetBlue Flights Returning To Full Capacity In 2021Despite the rising number of coronavirus cases, JetBlue says it will return to flying at full capacity starting in January.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/12 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 12 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

More Stolen Bikes Being Reported In NYCThere is a nationwide shortage on bicycles because of the pandemic, but there's also no shortage of thefts. A stolen bike surge is now underway in the city; CBS2's Cory James reports.

2 hours ago

Department Of Homeland Security Says Election Was Most Secure EverThe Department of Homeland Security says the election was the most secure ever, despite President Donald Trump's fraud claims. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama spoke exclusively to "60 Minutes" about why he thinks Trump is refusing to concede; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

NYPD Seeks Man Suspected Of 3 Attempted Rapes In QueensA man suspected of attacking a woman and a teenager in Queens on Thursday afternoon allegedly attacked a third person earlier in the day; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

U.S. Continues To Hit New COVID Milestones As Local Leaders Urge Residents To Stay HomeThe U.S. continues to hit new coronavirus milestones, the highest daily death toll since May and both the highest number of hospitalizations and new cases ever; CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

2 hours ago

New COVID Restrictions Now In Effect In New Jersey As Tri-State Area Sees Rise In CasesThursday night, new restrictions went into effect in New Jersey; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

NYC Charities Expecting Record Turnout For Thanksgiving Due To PandemicThe impact of the pandemic now means a lot of people are coping with food insecurity, and with Thanksgiving two weeks away, many New York City charities are gearing up for what's expected to be a record turnout; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/12 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 12 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

NYC Comptroller Supports Plan For Taxi Medallion Debt ReliefNew York City's comptroller is supporting a proposed plan for taxi medallion debt relief.

7 hours ago

Newark Issues Stricter Coronavirus Restrictions With COVID Positivity Rate Averaging 19%There's great concern in New Jersey about the spread of the coronavirus, especially in Newark, where the positivity rate averages 19%. Additional coronavirus restrictions go into effect Thursday; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

7 hours ago

Most Of Staten Island Designated Yellow Zone As COVID Cases RiseMost of Staten Island has now been designated a yellow zone.

8 hours ago

Long Islanders Dreading Tighter COVID RestrictionsAs COVID cases continue to rise across our area, new restrictions to slow the spread in New York state are set to take effect Friday; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

NYPD Investigating 2 Assaults In QueensPolice say a man tried to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl in Queens minutes after attacking a woman at a nearby park; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

8 hours ago

Support Brokerage Agency Stresses Importance Of Connecting People With Disabilities With Others During PandemicThe pandemic has been tough on everyone, including those with developmental disabilities, who may be feeling more secluded than ever. CBS2's Meg Baker met a chef who stepped in to change that for one young woman.

8 hours ago

Thieves Targeting Bikes In NYC During PandemicBikes have become a hot commodity during the pandemic and are being targeted by thieves.

8 hours ago

As Second Wave Of COVID-19 Arrives, How Do You Avoid Mask Fatigue?It's been nearly nine months since the pandemic changed our lives. Many people say they're anxious and exhausted by all the guidelines, but how do you avoid mask fatigue? CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

8 hours ago

Diwali Festivities Kick Off With COVID Safety In MindDiwali, the festival of lights, kicks off Thursday with celebrations taking place across India and here in our area. While this year's festivities will be different because of the coronavirus pandemic, many are finding a way to make it special; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

8 hours ago

NYC Vendors Call On City Council Members To Pass Intro 1116New York City street vendors marched across the Brooklyn Bridge, calling for financial relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

8 hours ago

Newark Business Owners Worried About Keeping Their Doors Open As COVID Cases RiseRising COVID cases in Newark have many worried about the economic impact. Some business owners say they are unsure if they will be able to keep their doors open; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

8 hours ago

Charitable Foundation Partners With Long Island Civic Groups To 'Split The Bill'A charitable foundation has partnered with Long Island civic groups to lure patrons with the idea of dining out at half the cost; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

8 hours ago

Rockefeller Center Tree Cut Down In Oneonta, New YorkRockefeller Center is one step closer to getting its iconic tree.

8 hours ago