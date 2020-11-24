Dinkins' Legacy Will Include His Ability To Shape Young MindsMayor David Dinkins' impact spanned well beyond politics. New York City's only Black mayor, who died Monday at the age of 93 from natural causes, left an indelible mark on many; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/24 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 24 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Former Congressman Charlie Rangel Reflects On Friendship With Former NYC Mayor David DinkinsNew York City is remembering David Dinkins, New York's 106th mayor. His influence was felt far beyond City Hall; CBS2's Dick Brennan spoke to one of his lifetime friends, Charlie Rangel.

2 hours ago

How To Make Your Virtual Thanksgiving A SuccessIt looks like it'll be Zoom for the holidays for many people choosing to celebrate safely this year. CBS2's Jessica Layton got some advice on how to make your virtual Thanksgiving a success.

2 hours ago

Suspect Killed After Shooting 2 NYPD Officers In QueensA shootout in Queens landed two NYPD officers in the hospital, where they're recovering Tuesday night. Police say they were trying to help a victim of domestic violence; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Following Criticism, Gov. Cuomo Changes Thanksgiving Holiday PlansAfter facing a wave of criticism, Gov. Andrew Cuomo changed his Thanksgiving plans.

2 hours ago

COVID Tests In High Demand As Numbers Worsen Throughout Tri-State AreaThe COVID numbers are bad and getting worse throughout the Tri-State Area. This comes as millions of Americans ignore advice from health experts and travel to see loved ones for Thanksgiving; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

2 hours ago

Families Line Up To Receive Thanksgiving Meals At The MeadowlandsHundreds of cars lined up Tuesday at a food distribution center at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/24 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 24 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

Judge Rules Against Leonia, NJ Rush Hour Traffic RestrictionsA judge has overturned three ordinances designed to keep non-residents from using Leonia streets during morning and evening rush hours.

7 hours ago

Long Island Teen Sets Up Eco-Friendly Bottle Refilling BusinessIn a time when the world is looking for change, one teenager took it upon himself to create his own. He used his time at home during the pandemic to set up a business that's making a difference; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

7 hours ago

Karen St. Hilaire Extended Interview About David DinkinsKaren St. Hilaire discusses her time on the Youth Advisory Committee and the impact David Dinkins had on her life.

7 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Signs Law Requiring Body Cameras For All New Jersey OfficersTuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law requiring all police officers to wear body cameras in New Jersey.

7 hours ago

Lawsuit Filed Over Internet Service For Homeless Students In NYCA lawsuit has been filed against the de Blasio administration on behalf of some of the city's most vulnerable students.

7 hours ago

New Jersey Residents Urged To Play It Safe Over Thanksgiving As COVID Cases RiseThere are troubling new signs about the second wave of the coronavirus in New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy is urging residents to play it safe over Thanksgiving, saying the state is entering a critical phase to slow the spread; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

7 hours ago

19-Year-Old Heart Transplant Recipient On Long Island Thanks Doctors Who Saved HimThe youngest heart transplant recipient on Long Island got a chance to thank the doctors who saved his life; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

7 hours ago

Grammy Award Nominations AnnouncedThe nominations for the Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday, and Beyonce is the top contender; Chris Martinez reports for CBS2.

7 hours ago

Public Health Experts: Hurdles Remains Before COVID Vaccine Can Make A DifferenceHopes for ending the pandemic rest on vaccines that could get approval in a matter of weeks, but public health experts caution that there are still many difficult hurdles to overcome before a vaccine can make a difference; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

7 hours ago

Local Leaders In New York State, City Make Moves To Bridge Digital Divide For StudentsThe digital divide for students has been exacerbated by the pandemic, but Tuesday, New York state and city leaders are making moves to bridge the gap; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

8 hours ago

Police Search For Man In Attempted Rape Of Teenager In BrooklynPolice say a man tried to rape a 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

8 hours ago

COVID And Seniors: Experts Urge Family, Friends To Make Sure Seniors In Isolation Feel Remembered Over HolidaysThanksgiving is especially tough for senior citizens who are isolating to stay safe and unable to be with family or friends, but there are ways to help them feel remembered; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

New Jersey Unveils New Driver's License, IDs With Security FeaturesNew Jersey has unveiled a new driver's license that offers more security.

8 hours ago

President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces National Security Team, President Donald Trump Says He Won't ConcedePresident-elect Joe Biden introduced his national security team Tuesday. His transition is moving forward while President Donald Trump says he won't concede; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

8 hours ago

COVID In Connecticut: Nov. 24, 2020Health officials in Connecticut are advising residents not to travel for Thanksgiving as cases continue to climb.

8 hours ago