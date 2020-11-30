New York Cracking Down On COVID SpikeWith COVID cases rising in the region, there is growing concern about hospitals being overwhelmed with patients this winter. As CBS2's John Dias reports, both New York city and state are taking action.

4 hours ago

Lower East Side Shooting Seen On VideoCameras were rolling when shots were fired on the Lower East SIde.

4 hours ago

Man Struck And Killed By MTA BusA 63-year-old man was struck and killed by an MTA bus overnight on Staten Island.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: Rain, Wind LingerCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

New York City's Holiday Grandeur Looks Different This YearThere's no place like New York City during the holidays, but many of the traditions are different this year. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 11/30 Nightly UpdateVanessa Murdock has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 11.

11 hours ago

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Tolls Now Collected In Both DirectionsThere's a new toll system for drivers crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which connects Staten Island and Brooklyn.

11 hours ago

Dead Pig Found On Doorstop Of Rabbi In Lakewood, NJThe Anti-Defamation League said the incident was "beyond horrifying" and should be "condemned by all."

11 hours ago

Dr. Scott Atlas Resigns As Special Adviser To Pres. TrumpDr. Scott Atlas is a proponent of herd immunity, even if most top infectious disease experts are not, and urged people to "rise up" against stricter health measures in Michigan. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

11 hours ago

New COVID Restrictions Halt Indoor Sports In New JerseyGov. Phil Murphy is putting a full pause on all indoor youth and adult sports, citing outbreaks and the need to slow the spread of coronavirus. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

11 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Prioritizing Response To COVID Hospitalizations During Second WaveGov. Cuomo said New York needs more frontline troops to fight the virus. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

12 hours ago

Peekskill High School Soccer Star Joaquin Salazar Stabbed To DeathOn Saturday night, at Charles Point Park in Peekskill, Salazar and two other young men were stabbed after some kind of altercation. The circumstances are unclear. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

13 hours ago

Scammers Targeting Online Shoppers Through Social MediaA family in Florida was scammed by an ad they saw on Facebook for a giant, three-foot dinosaur toy.

14 hours ago

New COVID-19 Clinics Open In Tremont, Bushwick, Jackson HeightsThe health clinics will make it easier for people in communities of color to get adequate care.

14 hours ago

117th New Year's Day Plunge At Coney Island CanceledAnother holiday tradition is being canceled because of the pandemic.

14 hours ago

Whales Spotted Off Long Branch, NJThe whales were seen near the beach in Long Branch, NJ on Sunday morning.

14 hours ago

Rapper Cardi B Apologizes For Tweet About Hosting Large Thanksgiving GatheringFan criticized the music superstar for having the party, despite warning from health officials.

14 hours ago

Family Of Rikers Island Inmate Files Lawsuits Against City Over Suicide AttemptThe family of 19-year-old Nicolas Feliciano says guards left him hanging for seven minutes before coming to his aid.

15 hours ago

18-Year-Old Soccer Star Stabbed To Death In Peekskill, NY ParkA Westchester family is mourning following the death of their only son over the holiday weekend.

15 hours ago

Gov. Lamont Says Connecticut's Positivity Rate Dropping, But Hospitalizations Going UpOn Monday, Connecticut reported just over 4,700 new coronavirus cases.

15 hours ago

Tickets Required To View Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree This YearThe Rockefeller Center tree is up, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are new guidelines for viewing the tree. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

16 hours ago

Crew Working To Restore Roslyn Grist Mill Finds Historical Artifacts In BottleWithin the walls of the historic Roslyn Grist Mill, circa 1715, a crew working to restore the landmark stumbled upon a more than century old time capsule. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

17 hours ago

Retailers Expect Record Sales On Cyber MondayShoppers have changed their habits because of the pandemic. CBS2's Andrea Grymes has some tops for clicking your way to great deals.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 11/30 Monday Evening UpdateVanessa Murdock has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

17 hours ago