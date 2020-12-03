'Rocky' The Owl To Appear On AirplaneThe little owl found living in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is taking flight in a different way.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: Rain On The WayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

Nurse Sofia Burke Says Family Contracted COVID After Act Of KindnessWe know COVID is easily transferrable, so it's not unusual to hear of an entire family becoming infected. For one family, the infection came after an act of kindness.CBS2's Steve Overmyer shares their story.

3 hours ago

NY Opens New Drive-Thru Rapid Testing SitesNew rapid COVID testing options are now available on Long Island.

3 hours ago

Nurses Say They're Locked Out After StrikeAfter a two-day strike, some nurses in Westchester at back at work, but others say they've been locked out.

3 hours ago

School Bus Driver Dies Of Injuries From October CrashA school bus driver who was badly injured in a crash back in October has died of his injuries.

3 hours ago

Bodega Owner Speaks Out After Store Robbed At GunpointA Bronx bodega was robbed at gunpoint, and the owner and her young daughter were terrorized by two armed men. As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, the store has been robbed more than once.

3 hours ago

Staff At Palisades Medical Center Test Positive For CoronavirusA coronavirus outbreak at a New Jersey hospital has forced the transfer of some patients.

3 hours ago

Mayor Says 1st Vaccines Will Go To Hospitals, Nursing HomesA coronavirus vaccine is coming just as the country might need it most. Mayor Bill de Blasio says it's clear the second wave is upon us. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

3 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Discusses COVID Vaccine DistributionMayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on coronavirus pandemic and vaccine plan in New York City.

3 hours ago

NYPD: Suspects Accused Of Stealing Hasidic Men's HatsPolice are investigating a series of hate crimes against Hasidic men in Williamsburg. (Credit: NYPD)

4 hours ago

Nassau Puts Hold On Property Value AssessmentsNassau County says it will pause property value assessments, meaning the 2022-2023 assessments will stay at their current values.

9 hours ago

Store Robbed With Child InsideA frightening armed robbery was caught on camera inside a store in the Bronx.

9 hours ago

New York City Half Marathon CanceledThe coronavirus pandemic is once again forcing the cancelation of the New York City half marathon.

9 hours ago

Religious Discrimination Lawsuit Filed In AirmontA discrimination lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Orthodox Jewish residents in the Rockland County village of Airmont.

9 hours ago

Large Crowd Of Supporters Protests Outside Staten Island BarSupporters of a Staten Island bar showed up last night to protest its shutdown. Police say the bar is located in a COVID hot spot and repeatedly defied restrictions. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: Cold Stretch ContinuesCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest forecast.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock says the area could experience 50-degree temperatures under partly sunny skies on Thursday.

16 hours ago

Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lights Up New York City NightThe lights didn't stay on for long, but will be on every day through the new year from 6 a.m. until midnight. CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on the annual tradition, which was a lot different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

16 hours ago

President Trump Reportedly Fuming At Attorney General BarrThe president took to social media on Wednesday to air his grievances about last month's election. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

16 hours ago

Race For COVID-19 Vaccine Picks Up SpeedNew York officials believe 170,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine will be available for health care workers and some of the state's most vulnerable residents later this month. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

16 hours ago

Hundreds Rally In Support Of Staten Island Bar Owner Who Defied Orange Zone RulesSome wore masks and some did not, but all of the demonstrators said the restrictions that local businesses face in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are unfair. CBS2's Cory James reports

16 hours ago

Proposed Bill Requiring Sprinklers To Be Installed In NYC Apartments Meeting Strong OppositionA rare coalition of tenants and landlords gathered Wednesday to oppose a controversial City Council bill. It would require 1.5 million city apartments to install automatic fire sprinklers. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports

20 hours ago

NYC Has New Facility To Help Ease Burden Of COVID-19 TestingOn Wednesday, CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas got an inside look at the city's new pandemic response lab, which can process 10,000 rapid tests a day.

21 hours ago