Ridding Your Home Of COVID-19 Has Become Big BusinessCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has more on electrostatic disinfection, which when witnessed firsthand may remind you of the movie "Ghostbusters."

3 hours ago

CBS2 Visits Northwell Health's PPE WarehouseWith a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations around the country, local hospitals are again gearing up. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more on how Northwell Health is preparing outside its walls.

3 hours ago

Frightening Bronx Bodega Robbery Caught On CameraThere's new information on a frightening bodega robbery in the Bronx. Surveillance video shows the owner and her 5-year-old daughter being terrorized by armed men. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to the victim on Thursday.

3 hours ago

Long Island Rolls Out Additional Rapid Drive- And Walk-Thru SitesAs more and more people look to get tested for COVID-19, there are some new testing sites on Long Island and in New York City to meet demand. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 hours ago

Car Slams Into Home In Hawthorne, N.J.Two people injured when a car slammed into a home in Hawthorne. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

4 hours ago

Toys For Tots Stepping Up To Help As Need GrowsNassau Coliseum will soon be transformed from food drives for families to drive through toy pickup for children. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: Thursday Evening 12/3 CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has the forecast.

4 hours ago

White Plains Holding Expanded Holiday Market With New Safety ProtocolsChristmas in the time of coronavirus. Some of the biggest holiday markets in New York City cancelled this year. But, one northern suburb decided to “double down” with its most expansive holiday market ever. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

4 hours ago

Parents Concerned About Impact COVID Pandemic On Children's Mental HealthCBS2's Dr. Max Gomes reports on how a child psychologist is building resilience in his own children, and how you can use those lessons.

4 hours ago

COVID Impacts N.J. Nurse Sofia Burke’s Entire FamilyWe know COVID is easily transferrable, so it’s not unusual to hear of an entire family becoming infected. For one family, the infection came after an act of kindness. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

4 hours ago

At Least Two Dozen Subway Cars Hit With GraffitiThe NYPD is searching for the vandals who managed to get away with the huge paint jobs. CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reports.

5 hours ago

Seamstress & AlterKnit New York Owner Miriam Mades Under ScrutinyThis is the season of giving, but some customers are finding themselves begging a New York City seamstress to give them their most sentimental items back. CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the story.

5 hours ago

President Trump Speaks Out About Future Of Attorney General William BarrThe attorney general has been a staunch defender of the president, but the Justice Department found no evidence of systemic fraud in the election. That has apparently infuriated the president. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

5 hours ago

Former Presidents Agree To Broadcast Themselves Taking VaccineFormer Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton have agreed to get the COVID vaccine once it's approved, and to allow the experience to be broadcast to the public.

5 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Unveils Box Vaccine Will Be Shipped InGov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled how the coronavirus vaccine will be transported throughout New York state.

5 hours ago

NYC Officials Face Challenge Of Convincing People To Take COVID VaccineAs New York City gets ready to distribute up to half a million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, admitting it has a number of hurdles to overcome. The biggest is convincing people to take it. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

5 hours ago

Chatham High School Going Virtual For 2 WeeksIn a letter to parents, the school district superintendent announced the change after seven cases were confirmed since the Thanksgiving break.

5 hours ago

More Than 170 Staffers At 3 New Jersey Hospitals Test Positive For COVIDThe very people on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 are being taken down by the virus. Multiple hospitals in New Jersey are experiencing outbreaks among health care workers. CBS2’s Meg Baker reports.

5 hours ago

6 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus UpdateGov. Andrew Cuomo discusses vaccine distribution and more at a coronavirus briefing in New York.

6 hours ago

'Rocky' The Owl To Appear On AirplaneThe little owl found living in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is taking flight in a different way.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: Rain On The WayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

10 hours ago