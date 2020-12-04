Suspect Wanted In Shooting Of Massachusetts State Trooper Shot By U.S. Marshals In The BronxPolice identified the deceased suspect as Andre Sterling, 32, who was wanted for the shooting of a Massachusetts State Trooper.

Caught On Camera: Suspects Steal Dozens Of Coats From Bronx Burlington Coat FactoriesPolice say suspects used suitcases to steal 56 coats from a store on Baychester Avenue.

NYC Council To Meet With Pfizer Reps, Hospital Officials And Patient Advocates To Discuss COVID Vaccine PlanThe New York City Council is set to meet Friday to discuss, and potentially finalize, a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. CBS2's John Dias reports.

U.S. Marshal Shot As Officers Serve Warrant In BronxAt least 1 U.S. Marshal was shot when a suspect apparently opened fire on officers serving a warrant in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. CBS2's John Dias reports.

New York Weather: CBS2's 12/4 Friday Morning UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This morning.

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's John Elliott has what you need to know heading into the weekend.

Biden Plans To Ask Americans To Wear Masks For A While Once He Assumes OfficeShould Donald Trump be at the presidential inauguration in January? On Thursday night, President-elect Joe Biden offered his opinion, and he also revealed what he plans to ask Americans to do on his first day on the job. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Dry Ice Businesses In New York City Ready To Help Vaccine DistributionWith the first of the vaccines expected to arrive in the city in the coming weeks, local businesses are stepping up to help expedite the process. CBS2's Cory James reports.

Coronavirus Concerns Grow In Chatham, N.J. School DistrictResidents are concerned that parents who have family members with COVID-19 are not telling anyone about it and living life as normal. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

Ridding Your Home Of COVID-19 Has Become Big BusinessCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has more on electrostatic disinfection, which when witnessed firsthand may remind you of the movie "Ghostbusters."

CBS2 Visits Northwell Health's PPE WarehouseWith a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations around the country, local hospitals are again gearing up. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more on how Northwell Health is preparing outside its walls.

Frightening Bronx Bodega Robbery Caught On CameraThere's new information on a frightening bodega robbery in the Bronx. Surveillance video shows the owner and her 5-year-old daughter being terrorized by armed men. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to the victim on Thursday.

Long Island Rolls Out Additional Rapid Drive- And Walk-Thru SitesAs more and more people look to get tested for COVID-19, there are some new testing sites on Long Island and in New York City to meet demand. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Car Slams Into Home In Hawthorne, N.J.Two people injured when a car slammed into a home in Hawthorne. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Toys For Tots Stepping Up To Help As Need GrowsNassau Coliseum will soon be transformed from food drives for families to drive through toy pickup for children. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

New York Weather: Thursday Evening 12/3 CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has the forecast.

White Plains Holding Expanded Holiday Market With New Safety ProtocolsChristmas in the time of coronavirus. Some of the biggest holiday markets in New York City cancelled this year. But, one northern suburb decided to “double down” with its most expansive holiday market ever. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Parents Concerned About Impact COVID Pandemic On Children's Mental HealthCBS2's Dr. Max Gomes reports on how a child psychologist is building resilience in his own children, and how you can use those lessons.

COVID Impacts N.J. Nurse Sofia Burke’s Entire FamilyWe know COVID is easily transferrable, so it’s not unusual to hear of an entire family becoming infected. For one family, the infection came after an act of kindness. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

At Least Two Dozen Subway Cars Hit With GraffitiThe NYPD is searching for the vandals who managed to get away with the huge paint jobs. CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reports.

Seamstress & AlterKnit New York Owner Miriam Mades Under ScrutinyThis is the season of giving, but some customers are finding themselves begging a New York City seamstress to give them their most sentimental items back. CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the story.

President Trump Speaks Out About Future Of Attorney General William BarrThe attorney general has been a staunch defender of the president, but the Justice Department found no evidence of systemic fraud in the election. That has apparently infuriated the president. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Former Presidents Agree To Broadcast Themselves Taking VaccineFormer Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton have agreed to get the COVID vaccine once it's approved, and to allow the experience to be broadcast to the public.

Gov. Cuomo Unveils Box Vaccine Will Be Shipped InGov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled how the coronavirus vaccine will be transported throughout New York state.

