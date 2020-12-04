New York Weather: CBS2's 12/4 Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

2 hours ago

Margaret Forgione Appointed Acting NYC Department Of Transportation CommissionerMayor Bill de Blasio announced Margaret Forgione will serve as acting commissioner of the Department of Transportation when Polly Trottenberg officially steps away on Dec. 11.

2 hours ago

Bronze Eagle Statue Stolen From Suffolk County ParkA four foot tall bronze statue has vanished from a Long Island park.

2 hours ago

Conn. Executive Order Expands Pandemic Unemployment BenefitsThere’s some economic relief for residents in Connecticut as the COVID pandemic continues to impact jobs.

2 hours ago

Facebook To Remove COVID-19 Vaccine MisinformationIn the past, Facebook made vaccine misinformation posts less visible, but stopped short of removing them.

2 hours ago

‘We Can Do It, Nassau’ Campaign Aims To Encourage County Residents To Get COVID VaccineNassau County is kicking off a campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 once it’s available.

2 hours ago

New York City Council Prepares COVID Vaccine PlanThe first batch of COVID-19 vaccines will be rolled out in New York City in less than two weeks. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

2 hours ago

Fugitive Killed In Shootout With U.S. Marshals In The BronxA suspect on Massachusetts’ most wanted list was shot and killed in the Bronx after he opened fire on U.S. Marshals who were serving a warrant for his arrest. CBS2's John Dias reports.

2 hours ago

'New York Is Bold & Confident': Artist Shantell Martin On NYC Art Scene & Beyond The Streets Virtual Art FairThe artist joins CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith to discuss the 2020 Beyond The Streets Art Fair happening virtually on December 5 & 6, her favorite things about the NYC art scene and her journey around the world as an artist.

3 hours ago

2 U.S. Marshals Shot In The BronxA suspect on Massachusetts’ most wanted list was shot and killed in the Bronx after he opened fire on U.S. Marshals who were serving a warrant for his arrest.

3 hours ago

Suspect Wanted In Shooting Of Massachusetts State Trooper Shot By U.S. Marshals In The BronxPolice identified the deceased suspect as Andre Sterling, 32, who was wanted for the shooting of a Massachusetts State Trooper.

6 hours ago

Caught On Camera: Suspects Steal Dozens Of Coats From Bronx Burlington Coat FactoriesPolice say suspects used suitcases to steal 56 coats from a store on Baychester Avenue.

6 hours ago

NYC Council To Meet With Pfizer Reps, Hospital Officials And Patient Advocates To Discuss COVID Vaccine PlanThe New York City Council is set to meet Friday to discuss, and potentially finalize, a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. CBS2's John Dias reports.

7 hours ago

U.S. Marshal Shot As Officers Serve Warrant In BronxAt least 1 U.S. Marshal was shot when a suspect apparently opened fire on officers serving a warrant in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. CBS2's John Dias reports.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 12/4 Friday Morning UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This morning.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's John Elliott has what you need to know heading into the weekend.

15 hours ago

Biden Plans To Ask Americans To Wear Masks For A While Once He Assumes OfficeShould Donald Trump be at the presidential inauguration in January? On Thursday night, President-elect Joe Biden offered his opinion, and he also revealed what he plans to ask Americans to do on his first day on the job. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

15 hours ago

Dry Ice Businesses In New York City Ready To Help Vaccine DistributionWith the first of the vaccines expected to arrive in the city in the coming weeks, local businesses are stepping up to help expedite the process. CBS2's Cory James reports.

15 hours ago

Coronavirus Concerns Grow In Chatham, N.J. School DistrictResidents are concerned that parents who have family members with COVID-19 are not telling anyone about it and living life as normal. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

15 hours ago

Ridding Your Home Of COVID-19 Has Become Big BusinessCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has more on electrostatic disinfection, which when witnessed firsthand may remind you of the movie "Ghostbusters."

18 hours ago

CBS2 Visits Northwell Health's PPE WarehouseWith a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations around the country, local hospitals are again gearing up. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more on how Northwell Health is preparing outside its walls.

18 hours ago

Frightening Bronx Bodega Robbery Caught On CameraThere's new information on a frightening bodega robbery in the Bronx. Surveillance video shows the owner and her 5-year-old daughter being terrorized by armed men. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to the victim on Thursday.

19 hours ago

Long Island Rolls Out Additional Rapid Drive- And Walk-Thru SitesAs more and more people look to get tested for COVID-19, there are some new testing sites on Long Island and in New York City to meet demand. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

19 hours ago

Car Slams Into Home In Hawthorne, N.J.Two people injured when a car slammed into a home in Hawthorne. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

19 hours ago