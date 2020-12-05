SPCA Honors Long Island Officers Who Rescued Dog From Storm DrainLast month, the 4 officers responded to a 911 call in Coram after a heart-wrenching accident.

2 hours ago

Woman Shot To Death Inside Jersey City Liquor StorePolice are investigating the death of a Jersey City woman who was found with a gunshot wound inside a liquor store.

3 hours ago

Historic Middle Collegiate Church Destroyed In East Village FireA damaging fire in the East Village spread to several buildings and destroyed a historic church Saturday morning. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 12/5 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's updated forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's John Elliott is calling for wet and blustery conditions on Saturday.

16 hours ago

Lehman College Nursing Students Get Devastating NewsNearly four dozen students in the school's Family Nurse Practitioner program recently found out that the school had its accreditation withdrawn. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

16 hours ago

'Dreamers' Get A Big WinPresident-elect Joe Biden says a new jobs report shows the economic outlook is grim, and on Friday there was a major court victory for the immigrant dreamers. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

16 hours ago

New Jersey Takes Another Step Toward Legalizing Recreational MarijuanaGov. Murphy announced Friday that a deal has been reached with the Legislature and CBS2's Cory James has learned some of the details.

17 hours ago

COVID-19 Infection Concerns Rise In New Jersey And New YorkDoctors say the number of positive cases they are seeing on a daily basis looks a lot like they experienced back in the spring, and the situation appears to be getting worse. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

17 hours ago

Santa Set To Wear Mark, Appear Behind Plastic Or Online This Holiday SeasonArea malls are being careful when it comes to Santa Claus' visits and interactions with children. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports

21 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccine Education Campaign Begins On Long IslandDoses of a vaccine for coronavirus are coming in a matter of weeks, but not everyone is eager to take it. But as CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports Friday, the medical community is urging residents to lend their arms.

21 hours ago

New York Young Republicans Gala At Center Of Public Spat Between LawmakersGov. Phil Murphy had some choice words for some Republicans who attended the secret, mask-less event, which was held in Jersey City on Thursday night. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

21 hours ago

Brooklyn Nutcracker To Go On, But With Social DistanceThis holiday favorite returns, but not like usual. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

21 hours ago

Dolly Parton Hosting 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' On CBSCountry music superstar Dolly Parton is making the season bright. She has a new special airing this weekend called "A Holly Dolly Christmas."

22 hours ago

New York Weather: Friday Evening 12/4 CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliot has a look at the forecast.

22 hours ago

Website Reveals Top Dog Names Of 2020The website Rover.com has the top dog names of 2020.

22 hours ago

People Working From Home Wonder What That Means For Their Tax DeductionsMany people still have not returned to their office buildings, and with the upcoming tax season fast approaching, some want to know if they can write off those work from home expenses. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

22 hours ago

Pandemic Has Inspired Some To Live Healthier LivesFor many, the coronavirus pandemic and a chaotic year have created some pretty unhealthy habits. But, as CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, others have found inspiration to live healthier.

22 hours ago

Victor Cruz Donates More Than 100 Chromebooks To Paterson Public SchoolsThe former Giants tar and Paterson native says students deserve to stay ahead of the game a get a good education.

22 hours ago

Toy Drive Needs HelpChristmas is just three weeks away, and efforts are underway to spread lots of holiday cheer, but one local toy drive needs help getting more presents to children in need. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

22 hours ago

Airbnb Taking Legal Action Against Customer Who Threw PartyAirbnb says it is taking legal action against a customer who held an unauthorized party on Long Island with more than 400 guests.

22 hours ago

Indoor Youth Sports Ban To Take Effect In New Jersey Through Jan. 3This time of year, youth winter activities are usually in full swing. But out of fear things could get worse, Gov. Phil Murphy has suspended them all for at least a month. CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports.

22 hours ago

CBS2 Rides Along In NYPD Highway Unit’s New Hybrid SUVThe NYPD is rolling out what it calls the “ultimate” police vehicle. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

22 hours ago

See It: Small Plane Lands On Highway In MinnesotaVideo shows a single engine aircraft make an emergency landing, then slam into a vehicle as cars whiz by.

22 hours ago