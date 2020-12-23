New York Weather: CBS2 12/23 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 23 at 6 p.m.

1 hour ago

Salvation Army Trying To Do More With Less This ChristmastimeFrom toys to coats to food, the Salvation Army is trying to brighten up the holidays for families leading up to Christmas. Volunteers say not only is the need unprecedented this year, but they're trying to do more with less; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Survivor Reunited With Staff At St. University HospitalA Staten Island man reunited with the medical staff who helped him beat the coronavirus Wednesday.

1 hour ago

Heavy Traffic Near Jones Beach Light ShowThere were miles-long back-ups at Jones Beach on Wednesday.

1 hour ago

Nassau County Aims To Cap Food Delivery Service Fees As Restaurants Continue To StruggleStruggling restaurant owners in the suburbs are clamoring for a crackdown on food deliveries. They want to do away with the fees that food delivery services are charging; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

1 hour ago

Woman Suffering From Rare Ailment Donates Kidney To StrangerThere was a poignant reunion Wednesday for two women who were once stranger but are now bound for life. They found one another because of a rare ailment; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

2 hours ago

Cafe Evergreen On UES Cooks For Lenox Hill Hospital WorkersWorkers at Cafe Evergreen on the Upper East Side were cooking up a storm Wednesday to serve front line heroes.

2 hours ago

Simple Doctor's Visit Results In $12,000 Bill For California WomanA California woman ended up with more than $12,000 in medical bills after a simple doctor's visit, and experts warn the same could happen to you; Jamie Yuccas reports for CBS2.

2 hours ago

Lights, Lanterns Part Of Chinatown Pandemic ProjectChinatown is looking a lot more festive, especially on Mott Street.

2 hours ago

Exclusive: Teachers In Hell's Kitchen Say City Is Ticketing, Booting Their Cars Outside SchoolSome teachers working in tough conditions during the pandemic say the city found a way to cause them more stress with a mass ticketing on their cars on a Hell's Kitchen street; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

2 hours ago

Andrew Yang Files Paperwork For NYC Mayoral RunIt appears a high-profile former presidential candidate is ready to run for mayor of New York City.

2 hours ago

NYPD: Suspect Knocks Down, Robs 88-Year-Old WomanThe NYPD is looking for the man who they say robbed an 88-year-old woman in Midtown.

2 hours ago

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea Discusses Plans For 2021, Police Reform & MoreIt's been a tough year that has brought many challenges for the NYPD. CBS2's Ali Bauman sat down with NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea to discuss his plans for 2021, police reform and more.

2 hours ago

Expert Suggests Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For ChildrenFor some of us, holiday shopping is finally done, but for others, it's just winding up. If you need last-minute gifts for children, there are options out there; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

2 hours ago

President-Elect Joe Biden Picks Connecticut Education Commissioner For Education SecretaryPresident-elect Joe Biden has chosen an educator from Connecticut to serve in his Cabinet as Secretary of Education; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

NYPD: 2 Suspects Targeting Laundry Money Boxes In The BronxA brazen burglary in the basement of a building was caught on camera in the Bronx.

2 hours ago

Friends, Family Gather To Remember 4 Teens Killed In Yonkers Car CrashFriends and family gathered Wednesday at a candlelight vigil in Yonkers to remember four teens who were killed after a speeding car plowed into their vehicle. The driver of the other car also died; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 hours ago

Newark Will Be 5th Vaccination Site In Essex CountyA new COVID vaccination site is ready in New Jersey. This comes as there are troubling new pandemic numbers out of New Jersey.

2 hours ago

NYC EMTs Receive COVID VaccineHundreds of New York City emergency medical technicians received the coronavirus vaccine Wednesday; CBS2's John Dias reports.

2 hours ago

Usually Busy Holiday Travel Day Is Quieter Amid COVID PandemicThings were quieter at JFK Airport on Wednesday, even though the 23rd is usually a big day for holiday travel; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

New York Announces Tighter Travel Restrictions For Visitors From United KingdomTravelers from the United Kingdom are now being told they won't be welcome in New York without quarantining upon arrival; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Teenager Hit By Vehicle In Queens, Driver In CustodyA teenage pedestrian was hit by a car in Queens on Wednesday.

3 hours ago

16-Year-Old Boy Dead After Shooting Outside Bronx DeliA teenager was shot and killed outside a Bronx deli Wednesday.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: Wednesday Afternoon 12/23 CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the forecast.

6 hours ago