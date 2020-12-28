2 Hospitalized After Police-Involved Shooting In BrooklynShots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. Authorities said 2 patients were taken to the hospital. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Local Communities Organize 'Sharing Tables' To Donate To Neighbors In NeedIt's inspiring to see the innovative ways neighbors are helping neighbors - and strangers, too - by providing the necessities during these uncertain times. Some are giving the food off their tables. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Driver Killed In Crash On Sprain Brook ParkwayA serious crash shut down part of the Sprain Brook Parkway in Westchester County on Monday.

Stores Adapting Return Policies As Online Sales SoarAfter a surge in online holiday sales, gift returns are looking a bit different this year.

New York Issues Warning About Early Access Vaccine ScamsState Attorney General Letitia James is warning New Yorkers about scammers offering early access to COVID vaccines.

Saying 'Good Riddance' To 2020People who have had it with 2020 sounded off Monday in Times Square. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

New York Weather: CBS2's 12/28 Monday Evening UpdateVanessa Murdock has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

Pres. Trump Complains About 'Pork' In COVID Relief BillCOVID relief is on the way after Pres. Trump signed legislation greenlighting another round of direct payments to Americans. But the president says Congress should be giving out even more money, and Democrats are in rare agreement. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Troop 6000 Brings Scout Program To Children In SheltersThis holiday season has been especially hard on families with kids. The challenges are multiplied for families living in shelters. But a century-old organization has stepped in, offering a bright spot of support and friendship. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Man Killed In Lodi House FireAs flames shot out of the home early Monday morning, devastated family members watched in horror as crews rushed to try to save the young man who was trapped inside. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Consumer Alert: Home Depot Recalls Ceiling Fans With Blades That Could Fly OffHome Depot is recalling nearly 200,000 ceiling fans because the blades could detach.

Man Wanted For Slashing Woman On Brooklyn SidewalkPolice are searching for a man seen on video slashing a woman in the head last week in Brooklyn.

New York Set To Pass COVID Relief Bill For Renters And Property OwnersThe State Senate says it will pass the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act. The legislation aims to prevent evictions and protect homeowners against foreclosures. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

New Jersey Nursing Home Residents And Staff Receive First COVID VaccinesAs a baby, Mildred Clements survived the flu pandemic of 1918. On Monday, at 103 years old, Clements was vaccinated for COVID-19. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Investigation Into ParCare’s COVID Vaccine Distribution Continues As New York’s Positivity Rate ClimbsGov. Cuomo announced the state is cracking down on health care providers not following the vaccine priority process. Fines could reach $1 million. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Worker Killed After Retaining Wall Collapsed In Sunset ParkThere was a dramatic rescue in Brooklyn as more than 100 firefighters rushed to save two construction workers trapped underneath a collapsed retaining wall. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

New York Weather: Nice MondayCBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

'Good Riddance Day' As 2020 Winds DownTo say that 2020 has been a tough year may be an under statement. Today is Good Riddance Day -- a day to shred unwanted memories of the past year and hope for a better 2021. CBS2's Christina Fan reports from Times Square.

Lori Loughlin Released From Prison"Full House" star Lori Loughlin was released from prison Monday after serving two months behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Man Killed In Lodi House FireA man in his 20s was killed in a house fire Monday in Lodi, New Jersey.

Woman Shot To Death In Queens DoorwayPolice are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in Queens.

House Set To Vote On Stimulus AmendmentThe House is voting Monday on an amendment that would increase coronavirus stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

COVID Vaccine Clinic Opens In Essex CountySt. Barnabas Medical Center has launched a new vaccine clinic for health care workers in Essex County, New Jersey.

New Jersey Vaccinates Nursing Home Residents And StaffHundreds of patients and staff are getting their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine at nursing homes across New Jersey. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

