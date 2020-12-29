Long Island Singer To Join Gloria Gaynor For New Year's Eve PerformanceA Long Island singer is warming up her vocal chords for New Year's Eve in Times Square. She's taking the stage with legendary singer Gloria Gaynor; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

43 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/29 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 29 at 6 p.m.

3 hours ago

PSE&G, Shoprite Donate To Meadowlands YMCA Food DistributionVolunteers helped distribute hundreds of meals Tuesday at the Meadowlands Area YMCA.

3 hours ago

Aggressive Squirrel Attacks Reported In QueensSome people living in a Queens neighborhood are afraid to leave their homes after several aggressive squirrel attacks over the last few weeks; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

3 hours ago

Plum Island To Be Preserved, No Longer Auctioned OffAfter a fight that spanned more than a decade, Plum Island in Suffolk County will not be sold.

3 hours ago

Bronx Man Found Shot In Head Inside ApartmentThe NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found shot in the head inside his Bronx apartment.

3 hours ago

LI Nursing Home Workers, Patients Receive COVID-19 VaccineNursing home health care workers and patients on Long Island received the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Celebration Held In East Harlem Marking 4th Day Of KwanzaaA celebration was held Tuesday in East Harlem to mark the fourth day of Kwanzaa.

3 hours ago

Some Kicking Off 2021 With Dry JanuaryIt was a year like no other, so a January reset could be just the trick to forget 2020. One new trend that's gotten very populary in the last few years is Dry January; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

3 hours ago

Pandemic Changes Face Of Entertainment Industry In 2020The pandemic changed the face of the entertainment industry in 2020, leaving a deep and costly impact; Chris Martinez reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

NYC Open Storefronts Program Extended Into 2021Struggling businesses in New York City are being offered another chance to expand their footprint; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

3 hours ago

New Paid Sick Leave Benefits Begin Friday For New YorkersNew paid sick leave benefits begin Friday for New Yorkers.

3 hours ago

Customers Wait In Long Line At Lawrenceville MVCIn Lawrenceville, New Jersey, people braved the cold to get in line at the MVC Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Boeing 737 Max Airplane Back In The SkyThe Boeing 737 Max airplane is back in the sky in the U.S. for the first time in two years since the fleet was grounded following two deadly crashes; Kris Van Cleave reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

U.S. Air Force Member Uses Old Military Uniforms To Make WreathsAn innovative member of the U.S. Air Force is spreading joy with her creations by repurposing a commonly used military item; Adriana Diaz reports for CBS2.

4 hours ago

Queens Residents Protest City's Plan To Move COVID-Positive Homeless Individuals Into Local HotelSome Queens residents are upset after the city relocated homeless individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 into their neighborhood; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

4 hours ago

New Jersey Bill To Legalize Marijuana Delayed AgainNew Jersey's bill to legalize marijuana was supposed to be a done deal, but it's being delayed again. Gov. Phil Murphy wants changes, setting up even more back-and-forth with lawmakers; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

4 hours ago

NYPD Searching For Man Accused Of Raping Teenage Girl At KnifepointThe NYPD is searching for the man who raped a teenage girl at knifepoint inside an apartment building in Brooklyn; CBS2's John Dias reports.

4 hours ago

Woman, 2-Year-Old Daughter Reported Missing On Long IslandPolice are looking for a missing toddler and her mother on Long Island.

4 hours ago

NYC Firefighters Receive COVID-19 Vaccines While NYPD Officers Continue To WaitNew York City firefighters started getting COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday, but NYPD officers are still waiting for their chance; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

4 hours ago

Latest COVID-19 Numbers In Tri-State-Area: Dec. 29, 2020The latest COVID-19 numbers in the Tri-State Area are concerning.

4 hours ago

New COVID Strain Reported In Colorado, First In U.S.The new strain of COVID-19 is now in the United States.

4 hours ago

President-Elect Joe Biden Slams Trump Administration Over Vaccination ProcessPresident-elect Joe Biden praised vaccine manufacturers and scientists Tuesday but slammed the Trump administration over the vaccination process. Meanwhile, the Senate is in a battle over raising stimulus payments; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

4 hours ago

Black Teen Falsely Accused Of Stealing White Woman's Phone Speaks OutPolice say they now know the name of the white woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her cell phone, and they're trying to find her. This comes as the 14-year-old at the center of the controversy speaks out for the first time; CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

4 hours ago